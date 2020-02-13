For the past few summers the floral dress has been having a renaissance. Whether it’s been worn with trainers or strappy sandals, the chicest women you know have been seen flaunting their garden inspired, heat beating frocks from April through to September. This week the Duchess of Cambridge joined the floral fray in a yellow dress from & Other Stories while launching the Royal Horticultural Society ‘Back to Nature’ Garden, which she designed (with a little help from architects Andrée Davies and Adam White) at the Chelsea Flower Show.