The floral dresses to buy before they sell out
- Posted by
- Helen Atkin
- Published
If you were desperate to get your hands on Kate Middleton’s sold out floral dress and missed out, these are the equally fabulous alternatives to shop now.
For the past few summers the floral dress has been having a renaissance. Whether it’s been worn with trainers or strappy sandals, the chicest women you know have been seen flaunting their garden inspired, heat beating frocks from April through to September. This week the Duchess of Cambridge joined the floral fray in a yellow dress from & Other Stories while launching the Royal Horticultural Society ‘Back to Nature’ Garden, which she designed (with a little help from architects Andrée Davies and Adam White) at the Chelsea Flower Show.
As with pretty much every high street item Kate wears, this particular dress has sold out. But there are plenty of other fantastic floral dresses to snap up now.
& Other Stories Floral Ruffled Mini Dress
Made with the same print and material as Kate’s now famous dress, this mini is different only in its length. With its gathered elastic waistline and ruffled cuffs this dress will flatter in the cooler evenings.
£49, & Other Stories
Mango Midi printed dress
With a slightly lighter print on this floral dress, swap Kate’s shoe of choice the Castaner espadrille for white trainers.
£59.99, Mango
Whistles Daisy Print Stine Dress
This dress is a great work-wear option for the summer months; the dark floral print will cover up any slightly sweaty moments while commuting and look stylish in the boardroom.
£189, Whistles
Zara Floral Print Dress
This flowing dress with shirt collar and long sleeves looks great when paired with white wrap around Greek style sandals.
£69.99, Zara
River Island Purple floral frill midi dress
With delicate ruffles and purple print, this dress is perfectly paired with subtle gold earrings and summer mules.
£50, River Island
Topshop Red Printed Smock Dress
If a slightly brighter print is your thing, Topshop has you covered with their red printed smock dress.
£49, topshop.com
H&M Cotton-blend dress
Wider sleeves and a looser fit make H&M’s floral dress a winner for relaxed weekends, even when the only activity is lounging in the sun.
£59.99, hm.com
New Look Blue Floral Mesh Frill Trim Midi Dress
Day or night this dramatic ruffled dress will draw attention. Wear with white accessories for maximum impact.
£29.99, New Look
Arket Floral Silk Dress
Embrace all the colours of the summer with this bright floral print dress from Arket.
£190, Arket
Opening image courtesy of Getty. All other images courtesy of the brands.