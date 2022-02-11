Best winter trends: floral cardigans, jumpers and knitwear

Floral knitwear that’s perfect for updating your cold weather kit

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

From cardigans to jumpers, floral knitwear is vying for attention in the most stylish way possible. 

Now that the moths have nibbled their way through the best of your cashmere, and the remainders of your knitwear arsenal are threadbare to say the least, it’s high time we turned our attention to investments of the knitted variety.

But far from advising you to splurge on cashmere (the high street is awash with purse-friendly pieces), those in the knitwear know are, in fact, endorsing floral-adorned swaddling goodness as the new It knits to be clad in.

Because if we’ve learned anything from the pandemic and its consequent lockdowns, it’s the power of being dressed to be both comfortable and stylish at the same time. And that’s what floral knits excel in: combining comfort with style.

There’s a plethora of cuddly jumpers and slightly more put-together cardigans of the floral variety that are clamouring for a place in your wardrobes. These are a few of our favourites.  

  • River Island Plus 3D floral cardigan

    Best winter trends: floral cardigans, jumpers and knitwear
    River Island Plus 3D floral cardigan

    Layer River Island’s 3D flower-adorned cardigan over the top of your favourite winter woollies to elevate an otherwise sombre ensemble.

    Shop River Island Plus 3D floral cardigan, £48

    BUY NOW

  • Tach Clothing Nuria crochet cardigan

    Best winter trends: floral cardigans, jumpers and knitwear
    Tach Clothing Nuria crochet cardigan

    Crochet needn’t just be reserved for barely-there beach cover-ups; bring the textured fabric into winter too by pairing this floral cardi over long-sleeved T-shirts for a slightly more insulating take on the trend.

    Shop Tach Clothing Nuria crochet cardigan at Juno Studio, £200 

    BUY NOW

  • French Connection Kaitlyn floral cardigan

    Best winter trends: floral cardigans, jumpers and knitwear
    French Connection Kaitlyn floral cardigan

    French Connection’s dainty floral-adorned cardigan is as delicate as you’d hope for from a spring knit. Wear over a slip dress to add a 90s spin. 

    Shop French Connection Kaitlyn floral cardigan, £99

    BUY NOW

  • Pieces daisy print jumper

    Best winter trends: floral cardigans, jumpers and knitwear
    Pieces daisy print jumper

    Pink is set for a big style comeback this year, so get ahead of the curve with this daisy-covered jumper that’s perfect for easy dressing that makes a splash.

    Shop Pieces daisy print jumper, £32

    BUY NOW

  • River Island cream floral cardigan

    Best winter trends: floral cardigans, jumpers and knitwear
    River Island cream floral cardigan

    Chunky and insulating enough to be worn on its own, River Island’s cable-knit cardigan is the floral knit of dreams. Wear with your favourite true blue jeans for an updated snuggle-worthy look.

    Shop River Island cream floral cardigan, £48

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands.

Topics

Share this article