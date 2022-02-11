All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From cardigans to jumpers, floral knitwear is vying for attention in the most stylish way possible.
Now that the moths have nibbled their way through the best of your cashmere, and the remainders of your knitwear arsenal are threadbare to say the least, it’s high time we turned our attention to investments of the knitted variety.
But far from advising you to splurge on cashmere (the high street is awash with purse-friendly pieces), those in the knitwear know are, in fact, endorsing floral-adorned swaddling goodness as the new It knits to be clad in.
Because if we’ve learned anything from the pandemic and its consequent lockdowns, it’s the power of being dressed to be both comfortable and stylish at the same time. And that’s what floral knits excel in: combining comfort with style.
There’s a plethora of cuddly jumpers and slightly more put-together cardigans of the floral variety that are clamouring for a place in your wardrobes. These are a few of our favourites.
River Island Plus 3D floral cardigan
Layer River Island’s 3D flower-adorned cardigan over the top of your favourite winter woollies to elevate an otherwise sombre ensemble.
Tach Clothing Nuria crochet cardigan
Crochet needn’t just be reserved for barely-there beach cover-ups; bring the textured fabric into winter too by pairing this floral cardi over long-sleeved T-shirts for a slightly more insulating take on the trend.
Shop Tach Clothing Nuria crochet cardigan at Juno Studio, £200
French Connection Kaitlyn floral cardigan
French Connection’s dainty floral-adorned cardigan is as delicate as you’d hope for from a spring knit. Wear over a slip dress to add a 90s spin.
Pieces daisy print jumper
Pink is set for a big style comeback this year, so get ahead of the curve with this daisy-covered jumper that’s perfect for easy dressing that makes a splash.
River Island cream floral cardigan
Chunky and insulating enough to be worn on its own, River Island’s cable-knit cardigan is the floral knit of dreams. Wear with your favourite true blue jeans for an updated snuggle-worthy look.
Celia B Redwood embroidered cardigan
Celia B is known in fashion circles for her love of whimsical wares, but it’s the designer’s floral embroidered cardigan that’s set our hearts aflutter.
& Other Stories floral embroidery jumper
Whether you decide to wear over the top of a statement-collared shirt or on its own, this creamy floral jumper is worthy of a spot in your knitwear line-up.
Mira Mikati organic cotton flower jumper
For the days when only a slouchy, snuggly jumper will suffice, look to Mira Mikati, whose organic cotton flower-covered jumper is as whimsical as it is wonderful.
Shop Mira Mikati organic cotton flower jumper at Smallable, £446
Kitri Anais blue floral cardigan
Kitri’s abstract printed floral cardigan is not only a style star in its own right, but it’s also too good to miss when paired with the coordinating knitted camisole too.
Images: courtesy of brands.