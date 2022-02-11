Now that the moths have nibbled their way through the best of your cashmere, and the remainders of your knitwear arsenal are threadbare to say the least, it’s high time we turned our attention to investments of the knitted variety.

But far from advising you to splurge on cashmere (the high street is awash with purse-friendly pieces), those in the knitwear know are, in fact, endorsing floral-adorned swaddling goodness as the new It knits to be clad in.

Because if we’ve learned anything from the pandemic and its consequent lockdowns, it’s the power of being dressed to be both comfortable and stylish at the same time. And that’s what floral knits excel in: combining comfort with style.