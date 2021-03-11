Fashion

Prairie dress trend: shop mini, midi and maxi floral dresses

Posted by
Harriet Davey
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Rixo dress

From puff sleeves to ruffle hems and statement collars – the prairie dress is the way to tick off many new season trends in one. 

Update your mini, midi and maxi dresses by opting for styles that tick off the unforgettable prairie trend. Key across quite a few seasons now, the power of a great frock knows no bounds. 

So, what exactly are the aspects of a great prairie dress? The trend centres around retro-florals, the kind of prints you may expect to find on curtains from a previous decade. In a great way, of course. 

Aside from the print, it’s also about the cut. Whatever hem length you opt for, a ruffle at the bottom adds to the trend; as do puffy sleeves, a square neckline or a statement collar. 

You may also like

Long-sleeve floral dresses will take you one step closer to spring

Attention to detail is key here, and some brands are ticking them all off in one do-it-all dress package. Batsheva, The Vampire’s Wife, Rixo and Dôen are the designers getting it right, with sustainable brands including Omnes and Yasmina Q also creating iterations of the much-loved prairie dress.

Keep scrolling to see the Stylist fashion team’s pick of the best prairie style dresses to don now. 

Best prairie dresses

  • Omnes dress

    Omnes dress
    Best prairie dresses: Omnes

    Sustainable brand Omnes is a go-to for great dresses. And shirts, knitwear and jumpsuits, for that matter. This sunshine yellow ditsy floral dress will put some joy into your day. 

    Shop yellow floral print maxi dress at Omnes, £85

    BUY NOW

  • Rixo dress

    Rixo dress
    Best prairie dresses: Rixo

    You can never fail with a Rixo dress. Fact. The Gwen dress with oversized collar, puff sleeves and universally flattering midi length is 360 degree perfection. 

    Shop Gwen dress at Rixo, £275

    BUY NOW

  • Nobody's Child dress

    Nobody's child dress
    Best prairie dresses: Nobody's Child

    The tea dress is a simple way to tick off the prairie dress trend with the fuss-free style. This sleek midi is the everyday outfit your spring wardrobe is calling out for. 

    Shop Nobody’s Child dress at Marks & Spencer, £35

    BUY NOW

Opening image: Rixo

Other images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Author

Harriet Davey

Recommended by Harriet Davey

Fashion

8 gingham mini, midi and maxi dresses that feel like instant sunshine

Add some summer vibes into your wardrobe already.

Posted by
Lara Faye
Published
Fashion

12 long-sleeved floral frocks that are the answer to trans-seasonal dressing

It’s time to *finally* welcome warmer days.

Posted by
Harriet Davey
Published
Fashion

11 black trainers to add to your forever wardrobe

So very versatile.

Posted by
Harriet Davey
Published
Fashion

Say hello to SS21’s most wearable fashion trends

Consider this your seasonal cheat sheet.

Posted by
Billie Bhatia
Published
Fashion

17 white trainers to add to your fashion wish list

Move over diamonds, there’s a new best friend in town.

Posted by
Eni Subair
Published