Prairie dress trend: shop mini, midi and maxi floral dresses
- Harriet Davey
- Published
From puff sleeves to ruffle hems and statement collars – the prairie dress is the way to tick off many new season trends in one.
Update your mini, midi and maxi dresses by opting for styles that tick off the unforgettable prairie trend. Key across quite a few seasons now, the power of a great frock knows no bounds.
So, what exactly are the aspects of a great prairie dress? The trend centres around retro-florals, the kind of prints you may expect to find on curtains from a previous decade. In a great way, of course.
Aside from the print, it’s also about the cut. Whatever hem length you opt for, a ruffle at the bottom adds to the trend; as do puffy sleeves, a square neckline or a statement collar.
Attention to detail is key here, and some brands are ticking them all off in one do-it-all dress package. Batsheva, The Vampire’s Wife, Rixo and Dôen are the designers getting it right, with sustainable brands including Omnes and Yasmina Q also creating iterations of the much-loved prairie dress.
Keep scrolling to see the Stylist fashion team’s pick of the best prairie style dresses to don now.
Best prairie dresses
Omnes dress
Sustainable brand Omnes is a go-to for great dresses. And shirts, knitwear and jumpsuits, for that matter. This sunshine yellow ditsy floral dress will put some joy into your day.
Rixo dress
You can never fail with a Rixo dress. Fact. The Gwen dress with oversized collar, puff sleeves and universally flattering midi length is 360 degree perfection.
Nobody's Child dress
The tea dress is a simple way to tick off the prairie dress trend with the fuss-free style. This sleek midi is the everyday outfit your spring wardrobe is calling out for.
New Look dress
Few things are chicer than a fitted, ruffle hem dress. Lifted with its vintage-inspired floral print, this New Look number is perfect for smart summer evenings or casual days with kicks.
Dôen dress
Founded in 2015 and created by a collective of women in LA, Dôen’s dresses are the ultimate in versatile; dressy enough for occasions (post-lockdown) and low-key enough for everyday. This one is all about those dream sleeves.
Batsheva dress
After catching people’s eye with her homemade, matching dresses for herself and her daughter, former lawyer Batsheva Hay launched her label in 2006.
Her signature style is hyper-feminine prairie-style dresses; think high-necks, ruffles and ditsy florals.
Shop Batsheva May ruffled floral-print cotton dress at Matches, £270
Yasmina Q dress
A floaty, swishy dress you can imagine wearing on a stroll through a park in spring, and a beach come summer. This style is handmade in Indonesia using sustainable practices.
The Vampire's Wife dress
Want to try out the trend before you fully commit? You can rent this The Vampire’s Wife pink, printed dress at Rotaro from just £69.
Shop The Vampire’s Wife Falconetti dress at Rotaro, rent from £69
Free People dress
The retro floral print, lace-lined hem and ruffle waist makes this a dress not to miss. With chunky boots or delicate sandals, you’ll wear this style across all seasons, for years to come.
Opening image: Rixo
Other images: courtesy of brands