Update your mini, midi and maxi dresses by opting for styles that tick off the unforgettable prairie trend. Key across quite a few seasons now, the power of a great frock knows no bounds.

So, what exactly are the aspects of a great prairie dress? The trend centres around retro-florals, the kind of prints you may expect to find on curtains from a previous decade. In a great way, of course.

Aside from the print, it’s also about the cut. Whatever hem length you opt for, a ruffle at the bottom adds to the trend; as do puffy sleeves, a square neckline or a statement collar.