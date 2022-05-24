All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Unsure what to treat your BFF to? Forget the personalised parcels and refamiliarise yourself with this nostalgic fave.
Put down the personalised section of Etsy and Not On The High Street and, instead, turn your attentions to the humble BFF bracelet, which you might not have seen for a decade or so.
In their ten years away from the limelight, there’s been quite the makeover happening to ye old faithful friendship bracelet, and in 2022 they’re set for the revival nobody saw coming.
Thanks to endorsements from fashion favourites Roxanne First (who crafted the Bead For Your Bestie DIY jewellery kit specifically for best friends) and TBalance, friendship bracelets have lost all connotations of being, well…a bit naff. Instead, these are additions to your jewellery arsenal that cement your place in another’s life, which can only be a good thing.
Should you have a little more cash to splash on your numero uno, then Anissa Kermiche and Lauren Rubinski have dipped their toes into the friendship bracelet arena, but are crafting theirs from sterling silver and solid gold. A friendship is forever, after all.
If your ride-or-die deserves a little more than a bottle of her favourite fizz or perfume, then these sentimental bracelets are a no-brainer. Here are a few of our favourites.
Lisa Angel Kissing Moon friendship bracelets
Nothing says friendship quite like two kissing moons, which form the main features of this duo of friendship bracelets, courtesy of Lisa Angel. Sign up you and your bestie sharpish.
Abbott Lyon birthstone and letter bracelet
Initials jewellery is all the rage, whether you buy for yourself or your bestie, but we’re particularly loving Abbott Lyon’s combination of letters and birthstones to create a truly bespoke gift.
TBalance Crystals BFF set of two rose quartz and enamel bracelets
The best way to wear chunky beaded jewellery is to marry it with your everyday bling. Weave in these pretty rose quartz bracelets with your watch and a couple of bangles, et voila! A no-brainer of a jewellery combination.
Shop TBalance Crystals BFF set of two rose quartz and enamel bracelets at Net-a-Porter, £75
Jack & Freda Ltd. stone and shell beaded bracelets
With a pretty beachwashed effect, Jack & Freda Ltd’s stone and shell beaded bracelets are crying out to be woven into your go-to line-up.
Shop Jack & Freda Ltd. stone and shell beaded bracelets at The Drop, £25
Monica Vinader Rio mini friendship bracelet
Monica Vinader’s jewellery is as timeless as it comes, but none more so than its mini friendship bracelets, which are as stackable as they are stylish.
Roxanne First Bead For Your Bestie DIY jewellery kit
Should your friend be particular about her bling style, look to Roxanne First’s DIY jewellery kit, which is perfect for crafting a truly bespoke gift.
Shop Roxanne First Bead For Your Bestie DIY jewellery kit at Net-a-Porter, £75
Estella Bartlett beaded rainbow bracelet
Colour isn’t for everyone, and in case it’s not for you, look to Estella Bartlett’s delicate bracelets, which offer just the right injection of personality without being too outré.
Images: courtesy of brands.