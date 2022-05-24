Put down the personalised section of Etsy and Not On The High Street and, instead, turn your attentions to the humble BFF bracelet, which you might not have seen for a decade or so.

In their ten years away from the limelight, there’s been quite the makeover happening to ye old faithful friendship bracelet, and in 2022 they’re set for the revival nobody saw coming.

Thanks to endorsements from fashion favourites Roxanne First (who crafted the Bead For Your Bestie DIY jewellery kit specifically for best friends) and TBalance, friendship bracelets have lost all connotations of being, well…a bit naff. Instead, these are additions to your jewellery arsenal that cement your place in another’s life, which can only be a good thing.

Should you have a little more cash to splash on your numero uno, then Anissa Kermiche and Lauren Rubinski have dipped their toes into the friendship bracelet arena, but are crafting theirs from sterling silver and solid gold. A friendship is forever, after all.