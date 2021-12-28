I met her for the first time when I was 10, about to turn 11. It was both of our first taster days at a new school, and while I was bold and brash – much to everybody’s annoyance, no doubt – she was bashful, dressed in a horse fleece and a pair of flared jeans, which I mentally derided at the time.

A diary entry I wrote that evening tells me, “There was a girl called Isobel who sat with us and she was very quiet.” For the first year, she lapped the periphery of my friendship circle but never quite managed to pierce it, as the two of us scoped and sized each other up from the sidelines. She kept her friends close, and I did mine.