Rixo Polly dress

It’s official: fashion is obsessed with frill strap dresses, and you will be too

Forget everything you thought you knew about summer-ready dresses, these frilly-strapped offerings are the way forward.

Can you ever have too many dresses? In our books, the answer is a solid and sturdy no.

Whether they’re mini, midi or maxi, patterned, minimal, off-the-shoulder or strapless dresses are a summer style staple for a good reason. And, in case you’re wondering which to buy next, turn your attention to the frill strap dress.

Frill strap dresses have infiltrated all manner of lust-worthy labels this summer, from Rixo to Reformation, and the reason is simple: these are power-sleeve frocks that say business on the top, and party on the bottom.

And it needn’t take you too long to style them either; simply throw on with your favourite trainers or chunky sandals, et voila! Minimal effort, maximum style points; what could be better? These are a few of our favourites to shop now. 

  • Rixo Polly faded floral cotton dress

    This easy-breezy mini from Rixo’s latest summer loungewear launch has some seriously frilly sleeves and comes in a lovely blue floral hue.

    Shop Rixo Polly faded floral cotton dress, £110

  • Accessorize frill shoulder midi dress

    You can’t beat the panache of a classic blue summer dress, and this Rixo number is proof. Pair with crisp white trainers for a serious summer-ready look.

    Shop Accessorize frill shoulder midi dress, £45

  • H&M flounce-sleeved dress

    Crafted in punchy pink cotton, this H&M dress is a summer steal. Wear with woven sandals and gold jewellery for the ultimate sunny weather ensemble. 

    Shop H&M flounce-sleeved dress, £17.99

  • Paper London Emery dress

    Paper London’s dresses are as pretty as they come, but we particularly love this floor-sweeping patterned maxi which comes complete with statement sleeves.

    Shop Paper London Emery dress, £395

  • Mango organic cotton ruffled dress

    An easy breezy take on the frilly-sleeved dress trend comes by way of high street honey Mango, whose blue offering is crying out to be debuted by you this summer.

    Shop Mango organic cotton ruffled dress, £59.99

  • Sika Efe dress

    Handmade in Ghana, Sika’s Efe dress is a picture-perfect take on the frilly-sleeved dress trend. With its powder blue colouring, it’ll look particularly lovely contrasted against an Aperol…

    Shop Sika Efe dress, £249

  • Reformation Bondi ruffled crepe de chine midi dress

    Earth-first brand Reformation’s ruffle-sleeved midi dress is what summer style dreams are made of. Pair with wedged espadrilles for a *chef’s kiss* look.

    Shop Reformation Bondi ruffled crepe de chine midi dress at Net-a-Porter, £250

  • Asos Design denim pinny with frill sleeves

    The definition of a throw-on-and-go dress, this denim mini is perfect for when the sun is shining and you don’t want to have to think too hard about what to wear. 

    Shop Asos Design denim pinny with frill sleeves, £35

  • Warehouse cotton maxi dress

    Bright and bold colours are the style order of the season, and what better way to embrace them than with a summer-ready maxi dress? 

    Shop Warehouse cotton maxi dress, £52

  • Na-Kd frill detail maxi dress

    If you’re feeling like taking on the trend, then look to this seersucker maxi dress, which will look even lovelier (if that’s possible) with a sun-kissed glow.

    Shop Na-Kd frill detail maxi dress, £65

  • Rixo June dress

    The purveyor of the pretty dresses, Rixo, knows its way around a statement sleeve like no other. We love its June dress for its punchy palette and stylish silhouette.

    Shop Rixo June dress, £295

Images: courtesy of brands.

