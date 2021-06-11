Forget everything you thought you knew about summer-ready dresses, these frilly-strapped offerings are the way forward.
Can you ever have too many dresses? In our books, the answer is a solid and sturdy no.
Whether they’re mini, midi or maxi, patterned, minimal, off-the-shoulder or strapless – dresses are a summer style staple for a good reason. And, in case you’re wondering which to buy next, turn your attention to the frill strap dress.
Frill strap dresses have infiltrated all manner of lust-worthy labels this summer, from Rixo to Reformation, and the reason is simple: these are power-sleeve frocks that say business on the top, and party on the bottom.
And it needn’t take you too long to style them either; simply throw on with your favourite trainers or chunky sandals, et voila! Minimal effort, maximum style points; what could be better? These are a few of our favourites to shop now.
Rixo Polly faded floral cotton dress
This easy-breezy mini from Rixo’s latest summer loungewear launch has some seriously frilly sleeves and comes in a lovely blue floral hue.
Accessorize frill shoulder midi dress
You can’t beat the panache of a classic blue summer dress, and this Rixo number is proof. Pair with crisp white trainers for a serious summer-ready look.
H&M flounce-sleeved dress
Crafted in punchy pink cotton, this H&M dress is a summer steal. Wear with woven sandals and gold jewellery for the ultimate sunny weather ensemble.
Paper London Emery dress
Paper London’s dresses are as pretty as they come, but we particularly love this floor-sweeping patterned maxi which comes complete with statement sleeves.
Mango organic cotton ruffled dress
An easy breezy take on the frilly-sleeved dress trend comes by way of high street honey Mango, whose blue offering is crying out to be debuted by you this summer.
Sika Efe dress
Handmade in Ghana, Sika’s Efe dress is a picture-perfect take on the frilly-sleeved dress trend. With its powder blue colouring, it’ll look particularly lovely contrasted against an Aperol…
Reformation Bondi ruffled crepe de chine midi dress
Earth-first brand Reformation’s ruffle-sleeved midi dress is what summer style dreams are made of. Pair with wedged espadrilles for a *chef’s kiss* look.
Shop Reformation Bondi ruffled crepe de chine midi dress at Net-a-Porter, £250
Asos Design denim pinny with frill sleeves
The definition of a throw-on-and-go dress, this denim mini is perfect for when the sun is shining and you don’t want to have to think too hard about what to wear.
Warehouse cotton maxi dress
Bright and bold colours are the style order of the season, and what better way to embrace them than with a summer-ready maxi dress?
Na-Kd frill detail maxi dress
If you’re feeling like taking on the trend, then look to this seersucker maxi dress, which will look even lovelier (if that’s possible) with a sun-kissed glow.
Rixo June dress
The purveyor of the pretty dresses, Rixo, knows its way around a statement sleeve like no other. We love its June dress for its punchy palette and stylish silhouette.
Images: courtesy of brands.