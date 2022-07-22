All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Step aside Gatbsy, fringe dresses have been updated for the modern era and in 2022 they’re cooler than ever.
If someone asked you what you thought of fringing, you wouldn’t be blamed for saying that flapper dresses from The Great Gatsby immediately spring to mind. Fringing and, in particular, fringed dresses have had a 1920s connotation attached to them for some time. However, almost a century later, designers are working very hard to rid fringing of its costume-associated roots.
A few seasons ago, Bottega Veneta made chic fringing a key detail in its autumn/winter collection, employing the trend across knitted dresses, shearling coats and even fluffy handbags. While brand-on-the-rise Taller Marmo is known for its fringe-trimmed kaftans that have caught the eye of celebrities including Alexa Chung, Nicole Richie and Lily Allen.
Understandably, the rest of the industry has followed suit, and today fringe dresses have had a makeover. For 2022, the trend feels decidedly more fashion-forward and often even bohemian. Open-knit fringe dresses look as if they’d be at home over a bikini by the beach, while viscose and jersey iterations feel elevated enough for event dressing, alongside your favourite pair of heels.
Indeed, 2022 is ushering in a new kind of fringe, and believe us when we tell you that you’re going to want in.
Taller Marmo Mrs Ross fringed crepe kaftan
Spotted on the likes of Alexa Chung and Nicole Richie, Taller Marmo is undeniably having a moment. The brand is known for its crepe kaftans which are often adorned with fringing or feathers.
& Other Stories fringed mock neck midi dress
If we hadn’t already seen the website, we’d have assumed this dress was designer. From the striking red colour to the bell sleeves and thick fringe hemline, everything about this dress feels chic and elevated.
Farai London Keola fringe-trimmed stretch-jersey mini dress
Farai London’s jersey mini dress combines several of this season’s coolest trends: fringing and side cut-outs. Here, the trends play off each other as the designer has used the fringing to mask the sections where the cut-outs have been created.
Shop Farai London Keola fringe-trimmed stretch-jersey mini dress, £165
Na-kd knitted midi fringe dress
This dress belongs on a beach. The holiday-ready look would pair perfectly over your swimwear for a day by the water but could equally be dressed up for dinner later. When it comes to your holiday wardrobe, versatility is key.
Dodo Bar Or Nia fringed jacquard-knit midi dress
Another fringe dress that feels holiday-worthy, this number by Dodo Bar Or deserves a spot in your carry-on.
Rare London textured fringe maxi dress
A slightly different take on fringing, here the detail is centred around the neckline instead of at the hem of the dress to offer a unique twist on the trend.
Sandro Susanne fringed-trim knitted midi dress
This is the perfect example of a fringed event dress that feels very fashion-forward. Sandro’s knitted midi looks elevated and would make a great option for wedding guest dressing or any other event where you need a little extra effort.
Asos Design Curve racer front tank midi dress
The exaggerated, long fringing on this dress enhances what could otherwise be a staple item, making it a head-turning, fashion-forward piece.
Warehouse strappy fringing midi dress
On this dress, the fringing acts like a barely-there detail, effortlessly skimming the bottom of the dress to add a little extra flair.
River Island Plus fringe detail midi dress
From the sleeves to the hem, River Island has gone all in on the fringe detailing on this dress. It’s a winner for your next event.
French Connection Sol fringe dress
By decorating this dress with tassels at the hem, French Connection had added an interesting update to an otherwise minimalist wardrobe staple.
Images: courtesy of brands