Step aside Gatbsy, fringe dresses have been updated for the modern era and in 2022 they’re cooler than ever. 

If someone asked you what you thought of fringing, you wouldn’t be blamed for saying that flapper dresses from The Great Gatsby immediately spring to mind. Fringing and, in particular, fringed dresses have had a 1920s connotation attached to them for some time. However, almost a century later, designers are working very hard to rid fringing of its costume-associated roots. 

A few seasons ago, Bottega Veneta made chic fringing a key detail in its autumn/winter collection, employing the trend across knitted dresses, shearling coats and even fluffy handbags. While brand-on-the-rise Taller Marmo is known for its fringe-trimmed kaftans that have caught the eye of celebrities including Alexa Chung, Nicole Richie and Lily Allen.  

Understandably, the rest of the industry has followed suit, and today fringe dresses have had a makeover. For 2022, the trend feels decidedly more fashion-forward and often even bohemian. Open-knit fringe dresses look as if they’d be at home over a bikini by the beach, while viscose and jersey iterations feel elevated enough for event dressing, alongside your favourite pair of heels. 

Indeed, 2022 is ushering in a new kind of fringe, and believe us when we tell you that you’re going to want in. 

  • Taller Marmo Mrs Ross fringed crepe kaftan

    2022 fashion trends: best fringe dresses
    Taller Marmo fringe dress

    Spotted on the likes of Alexa Chung and Nicole Richie, Taller Marmo is undeniably having a moment. The brand is known for its crepe kaftans which are often adorned with fringing or feathers. 

    Shop Taller Marmo Mrs Ross fringed crepe kaftan, £860

  • & Other Stories fringed mock neck midi dress

    2022 fashion trends: best fringe dresses
    & Other Stories fringe dress

    If we hadn’t already seen the website, we’d have assumed this dress was designer. From the striking red colour to the bell sleeves and thick fringe hemline, everything about this dress feels chic and elevated. 

    Shop & Other Stories fringed mock neck midi dress, £120

  • Farai London Keola fringe-trimmed stretch-jersey mini dress

    2022 fashion trends: best fringe dresses
    Farai London fringe dress

    Farai London’s jersey mini dress combines several of this season’s coolest trends: fringing and side cut-outs. Here, the trends play off each other as the designer has used the fringing to mask the sections where the cut-outs have been created. 

    Shop Farai London Keola fringe-trimmed stretch-jersey mini dress, £165

  • Na-kd knitted midi fringe dress

    2022 fashion trends: best fringe dresses
    Na-kd fringe dress

    This dress belongs on a beach. The holiday-ready look would pair perfectly over your swimwear for a day by the water but could equally be dressed up for dinner later. When it comes to your holiday wardrobe, versatility is key. 

    Shop Na-kd knitted midi fringe dress, £64

  • Dodo Bar Or Nia fringed jacquard-knit midi dress

    2022 fashion trends: best fringe dresses
    Dodo Bar Or fringe dress

    Another fringe dress that feels holiday-worthy, this number by Dodo Bar Or deserves a spot in your carry-on. 

    Shop Dodo Bar Or Nia fringed jacquard-knit midi dress, £215

