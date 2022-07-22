If someone asked you what you thought of fringing, you wouldn’t be blamed for saying that flapper dresses from The Great Gatsby immediately spring to mind. Fringing and, in particular, fringed dresses have had a 1920s connotation attached to them for some time. However, almost a century later, designers are working very hard to rid fringing of its costume-associated roots.

A few seasons ago, Bottega Veneta made chic fringing a key detail in its autumn/winter collection, employing the trend across knitted dresses, shearling coats and even fluffy handbags. While brand-on-the-rise Taller Marmo is known for its fringe-trimmed kaftans that have caught the eye of celebrities including Alexa Chung, Nicole Richie and Lily Allen.

Understandably, the rest of the industry has followed suit, and today fringe dresses have had a makeover. For 2022, the trend feels decidedly more fashion-forward and often even bohemian. Open-knit fringe dresses look as if they’d be at home over a bikini by the beach, while viscose and jersey iterations feel elevated enough for event dressing, alongside your favourite pair of heels.

Indeed, 2022 is ushering in a new kind of fringe, and believe us when we tell you that you’re going to want in.