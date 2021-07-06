Jacquemus’ return to the runway last week heralded not only the start of a return to business as usual for the world of fashion, but also the renaissance of a big and bright hue that’s been dodged in recent seasons.

Incorporated into the collection, which was inspired by the outdoors and was appropriately named La Montagne (French for ‘the mountain’), were varying shades of fuchsia – bolder than bubblegum pink, more muted than sizzling scarlet – in the form of jumpers, trousers, shirts and dresses, which whet our appetite for more of where that came from.