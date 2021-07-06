All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Thanks to Simon Porte Jacquemus, pink has never looked so good. Embrace the summer-ready shade with this line-up of fuchsia dresses, perfect for warm weather dressing.
Jacquemus’ return to the runway last week heralded not only the start of a return to business as usual for the world of fashion, but also the renaissance of a big and bright hue that’s been dodged in recent seasons.
Incorporated into the collection, which was inspired by the outdoors and was appropriately named La Montagne (French for ‘the mountain’), were varying shades of fuchsia – bolder than bubblegum pink, more muted than sizzling scarlet – in the form of jumpers, trousers, shirts and dresses, which whet our appetite for more of where that came from.
“For this collection, after such a particular year, I wanted to gather people inside and share a fashion moment together,” Jacquemus wrote in a statement placed on each seat at the show, which took place within a giant film studio at Cité du Cinéma.
And a fashion moment indeed it was, but in case pink flares are a bit too gauche for you and a pink crop top is just a little bit too revealing, there are a whole swarm of fuchsia frocks in that summer-ready, Jacquemus-approved hue that are too good not to snap up. These are just a few of our favourites and remember, whatever you do, it’s time to think pink.
Rotate Reba recycled viscose dress
The Scandi fashion world’s best-kept secret is Rotate, the sister brand to fellow fashion line Remain, whose Reba dress is not only consciously crafted from recycled viscose but is also a decidedly chic and smart length; just add minimal mules and you’re good to go.
Shop Rotate Reba recycled viscose dress at Luisa Viaroma, £224
Mint Velvet bright pink ruffled maxi dress
Embody all of the fun vibes of the red dancing emoji in this fuchsia-toned ruffled dress, courtesy of Mint Velvet. Pair with lashings of gold bling for optimal appeal.
Art Dealer floral jacquard midi dress
For a refined take on the punchy pink dress, look to Art Dealer’s floral midi, which has a demure V-neck and is crafted from timeless jacquard.
Forever New wrap ruched mini dress
Forever New ought to be your new go-to brand thanks to its achingly cool and seriously wearable dresses. Wear its fuchsia wrap dress with wedged espadrilles for the perfect desk-to-dusk look.
Marks & Spencer satin floral midi dress
Nothing beats the enduring appeal of a floral frock and this punchy Marks & Spencer number is proof. Throw on with trainers for the perfect back-to-work look.
Ba&sh Cybile backless dress
Now that occasions are more or less back in some capacity, we’re back to fretting about just what to wear. This form-fitting backless dress is the perfect option for all of your summer soirées.
Ghost Rayna dress
As slinky as it is subtle, this silky Ghost dress will sit happily in your wardrobe forever more thanks to its timelessness. Wear with chunky heels for the perfect back-to-party frock.
Tommy Hilfiger half sleeved satin viscose dress
Struggling with what to wear upon your potential return to the office? Look no further than this punchy pink satin shirt dress courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger. Wear with smart white trainers or summer slingbacks for a super stylish sunny weather look.
Paper London Neli dress
If colour blocking isn’t quite to your taste, then look to London label Paper’s Neli dress, which is checkered with bursts of fuchsia and peach.
Supriya Lele draped silk midi dress
Burgeoning designer Supriya Lele knows her way around a dress like no other, and this silk midi is proof. While far from purse-friendly, here’s a dress you’ll whip out time and time again; one that will never let you down.
Shop Supriya Lele draped silk midi dress at Browns Fashion, £830
Angelika Jozefczyk satin maxi dress
If a floor-sweeping frock is just what the doctor ordered for you, then you’ll love this silky maxi courtesy of Angelika Jozefczyk. Pair with minimal woven sandals for an ensemble as glowing as the sun itself.
Shop Angelika Jozefczyk satin maxi dress at Wolf & Badger, £288