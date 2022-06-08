All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The rumours are true: Ganni has a sale on. Stylist hand-picks the best pieces from midi dresses to vests that you’ll want to add to your basket without any hesitation.
Some fashion labels, like Danish-born Ganni, have cult appeal from the get-go. And we can see why. Known for its Scandi cool aesthetic, ever since gallerist Frans Truelsen launched the brand in 2000, influencers like Camille Charrière have been flocking to its collections. Time after time, we see collections that embody elegance, everyday-ness and femininity that looks as luxurious as it feels.
Though it’s a luxury label we never tire of, when news of Ganni’s latest sale reached us, there was even more reason to be excited. Rather than trawling through the heaps of options, we’ve curated the best of the best from its sale section from the classic seersucker check midi dresses to oversized bags, swimming costumes and hoodies to add to your wardrobes.
Simply scroll down to find your future favourite piece from this cult brand…
Ganni Seersucker Check V-Neck Gathered Midi DressThis dress is what we like to call classically Ganni; the seersucker print, oversized ruched sleeves and a deep v-neck. What’s not to love?
Ganni Seersucker Shirred Midi DressAnother classic seersucker print, this time on a midi dress with beautiful shirred detailing and a square neck. If this isn’t a fashion moment for all year round, we don’t know what is.
Ganni Crotchet High-Neck Bikini TopWhether you’re headed to the beach on your staycation or to the Amalfi coast, this high-neck crochet striped bikini top is the stylish beachwear top you’ll want to reach for.
Ganni Magny JeansIt’s true, yellow has been having an interiors moment of late, but these Magny wide-leg jeans make a case for the shade as a sartorial statement.
Ganni Charms BraceletThanks to the resurgence of Y2K, charm bracelets, friendship bracelets and all of the former cute accessories from our childhood have made a welcome comeback. This pale blue and rose red heart-shaped charm piece is the chicest one we’ve seen yet…
Ganni Seersucker Check Ruffle Collar Midi Wrap DressOn those days you’re looking to dress up but keep it comfy, this ruffle-collar midi wrap dress is the piece you’ll want.
Ganni Love Club TeeA graphic T-shirt like this one goes with almost everything from your plain black midi dresses to classic blue jeans. Talk about everyday staples.
Ganni Smiley TeeGanni’s iconic smiley face logo in a summer flower design? Paired with a wonderful baby-blue shade? This is a T-shirt ready to be worn all summer long.
Ganni Crepe Button-Wrap Midi DressWhether it’s a friend’s drinks, your birthday, a wedding or generally a great day for it, this lightweight button-wrap midi dress has all the statement detailing, from the exaggerated puff sleeves to the front buttons.
Ganni Seersucker V-Neck BlouseSeersucker print, but make it cottagecore-friendly. This v-neck blouse is one that will slip into any floral-friendly looks you’ve got in the works.
Ganni Poplin Mini DressThe contrast white hem detailing on this black mini dress says all it needs to say. It’s the subtle piece you’ll look to on those days when an all black outfit is on the agenda.
Ganni Organza Mini DressLove a classic black mini but want to keep it elegantly feminine? This organza dress has you covered.
Ganni Software Isoli Oversized HoodieWe know you’ve got a reliable loungewear collection, but on those days when you’re looking for a piece that’s slightly more elevated, this Isoli brown oversized hoodie will work wonders.
Ganni Pleated Georgette SkirtFans of leopard print, this skirt is what fashionable dreams are made of. Made from 100% recycled polyester and pleated in a classic georgette style, this versatile statement piece will go perfectly with white vests and oversized black T-shirts as shown above.
Ganni Stripe Cotton V-Neck Frill Wide ShirtCandy stripes, but make them grown up. This is the frilly wide shirt of our dreams with its v-neck and front-button detailing.
Ganni Tracksuit JacketTracksuits have made a welcome return thanks to the like of Dua Lipa and Kate Moss – and this sporty design is the perfect piece to lounge about it, run errands and go for drinks at the pub in.
Ganni Ruched ShirtReminiscent of 90s androgynous style, this wonderfully ruched shirt is a staple piece for in-office days as well as drinks with friends.
Ganni Recycled Rubber City BootsA pair of chunky boots to go with our Ganni dresses is a must. These shoes, made from recycled rubber and featuring a colour popping blue sole, are a perfect match for your seersucker Ganni pieces when the weather is on the wetter side of things.
Ganni Organza Crop TopSome tops, like this organza crop piece, go with just about everything for just about any situation. Featuring a delicious lime-green hue and checked print, this crew neck top is a no-brainer.
Ganni Oversized Isoli PulloverWhen you’re looking for a sweatshirt that adds a touch of colour to your WFH outfits, this pale blue Isoli piece is worth adding to your wardrobe.
Ganni Satin Midi SkirtThis satin midi skirt, featuring a chintzy-type print and scallop-shaped hem, is another versatile piece you’ll want on side to go with your jumpers in winter and T-shirts in summer.
Ganni Recycled Tech Festival BagFestival season is upon us and what better way to make a sartorial statement than with this monochrome spotted Ganni bag?
Ganni Medium Tote Logo BagNext time you’re wandering around the city, wander in style with this subtle logo imprinted tote bag roomy enough for all your essentials from SPF to lip balms.
Ganni Wool Mix Knit V-Neck VestMade from a high quality wool blend, this v-neck graphic printed vest is the perfect statement piece to layer on top of white shirts and T-shirts.
Ganni Recycled Leather Card HolderLooking to update your card holder? This neon-pink leather option has Ganni’s chic logo on top for your sartorial pleasure.
Ganni Cotton ShirtDid someone say unique, stylish shirt for work? Because this high-neck cotton piece is exactly the thing.
Ganni Printed Crepe V-Neck Ruffle Collar DressLove animal print? This lightweight crepe dress hugs curves at the hip and waist and accentuates them thanks to the addition of an oversized ruffle collar.
Ganni Printed Cotton Poplin Gathered Panel Wide Mini Shirt DressReminiscent of Versace’s wonderfully stylish chain prints, this wide mini shirt dress is perfect to throw on and look great without any effort required.
Ganni Smiley One Piece SwimsuitBeachwear doesn’t come any more comfy, chic and practical than this one piece in a fiery-red colourway.
Ganni Crepe Midi SkirtFor those hot days in the office, look to this breathable crepe midi skirt that’s ready to be paired with your favourite white trainers and plain white T-shirt.
Ganni Harlequin Knit Puff Sleeve Cropped O-NeckWhen an argyle print gets the colour burst update with this orange trim, it’s hard not to get excited. Pair this with your favourite black mini skirt or jeans.
Ganni Cotton Logo VestComing in Ganni’s iconic graphic typography, this is the vest you’ll call on for off-duty day style.
Ganni Knit Bodycon Midi DressThe knitted bodycon midi dress is a versatile piece, though finding one that hugs curves as well as this one will be a hard task.
Ganni Canvas CapWhen you’re looking to shade from the sun’s rays, this recognisable seersucker printed cap from Ganni will do the job.
