Some fashion labels, like Danish-born Ganni, have cult appeal from the get-go. And we can see why. Known for its Scandi cool aesthetic, ever since gallerist Frans Truelsen launched the brand in 2000, influencers like Camille Charrière have been flocking to its collections. Time after time, we see collections that embody elegance, everyday-ness and femininity that looks as luxurious as it feels.

Though it’s a luxury label we never tire of, when news of Ganni’s latest sale reached us, there was even more reason to be excited. Rather than trawling through the heaps of options, we’ve curated the best of the best from its sale section from the classic seersucker check midi dresses to oversized bags, swimming costumes and hoodies to add to your wardrobes.