34 of the best pieces under £140 from the Ganni sale

The rumours are true: Ganni has a sale on. Stylist hand-picks the best pieces from midi dresses to vests that you’ll want to add to your basket without any hesitation.

Some fashion labels, like Danish-born Ganni, have cult appeal from the get-go. And we can see why. Known for its Scandi cool aesthetic, ever since gallerist Frans Truelsen launched the brand in 2000, influencers like Camille Charrière have been flocking to its collections. Time after time, we see collections that embody elegance, everyday-ness and femininity that looks as luxurious as it feels.

Though it’s a luxury label we never tire of, when news of Ganni’s latest sale reached us, there was even more reason to be excited. Rather than trawling through the heaps of options, we’ve curated the best of the best from its sale section from the classic seersucker check midi dresses to oversized bags, swimming costumes and hoodies to add to your wardrobes.

Simply scroll down to find your future favourite piece from this cult brand…

  • Ganni Stripe Cotton V-Neck Frill Wide Shirt

    Candy stripes, but make them grown up. This is the frilly wide shirt of our dreams with its v-neck and front-button detailing. 


    Shop Stripe Cotton V-Neck Frill Wide Shirt at Ganni, £102

  • Ganni Tracksuit Jacket

    Tracksuits have made a welcome return thanks to the like of Dua Lipa and Kate Moss – and this sporty design is the perfect piece to lounge about it, run errands and go for drinks at the pub in.


    Shop Tracksuit Jacket at Ganni, £123

  • Ganni Ruched Shirt

    Reminiscent of 90s androgynous style, this wonderfully ruched shirt is a staple piece for in-office days as well as drinks with friends. 


    Shop Ruched Shirt at Ganni, £97

  • Ganni Recycled Rubber City Boots

    A pair of chunky boots to go with our Ganni dresses is a must. These shoes, made from recycled rubber and featuring a colour popping blue sole, are a perfect match for your seersucker Ganni pieces when the weather is on the wetter side of things.


    Shop Recycled Rubber City Boots at Ganni, £117

  • Ganni Organza Crop Top

    Some tops, like this organza crop piece, go with just about everything for just about any situation. Featuring a delicious lime-green hue and checked print, this crew neck top is a no-brainer. 


    Shop Organza Crop Top at Ganni, £117

