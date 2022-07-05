Best Geometric Print Dresses

Geometric print dresses are having a moment – here are 12 of the best

From tessellated diamonds to distorted gingham, geometric print dresses are here to solve your wardrobe woes this summer. 

Picture this, it’s the summer of 2019 and you’ve just stepped off the Tube on your regular 9-5 commute. You look to your left and see a woman dressed in a black and white polka-dot smock dress. Then you glance to your right and spot another woman with the exact same look. Yes, the summer of 2019 was undoubtedly the summer of Zara’s famous spotty dress. In fact, the item was so omnipresent it even garnered itself a dedicated Instagram page. (To this day, @HotForTheSpot still has over 20,000 followers.)

Now three years on and there’s a sense of déjà vu in the air as Zara has released yet another dress which has become ubiquitous throughout London. For 2022 however, we’ve swapped classic spots for a graphic geometric pattern. Created in a striking green and cream colourway, Zara’s latest It-item features a voluminous tiered silhouette and collar with a button-up front.

Of course, Zara isn’t the only brand embracing bold geometric prints this summer. Graphic patterns have been seen all over the high street and among several contemporary labels. Diamond shapes, distorted gingham and geometric patterns reminiscent of 70s-esque wallpaper prints have been appearing across midis, minis and maxis.

Whether small scale or supersized, there’s no denying that geometric prints are having a moment this summer, offering a welcome alternative to the season’s usual motifs of florals and checks. Keep scrolling for 11 of the best geometric dresses available right now. 

  • Zara geometric print dress

    Zara geometric print dress

    The dress that started it all. Zara’s geometric midi features an oversize silhouette and is made from 100% ecologically grown cotton, which means it’s breezy enough to keep you cool throughout the summer months. 

  • Peony Memories off-the-shoulder dress

    Peony Memories off-the-shoulder dress

    As a summer favourite, Peony is known for creating holiday-worthy looks that are just begging to be packed in your suitcase. This green maxi dress is no different. Featuring an intricate geometric floral pattern, you’re definitely going to want to take this on your next holiday. 

  • Stine Goya Nina dress

    Stine Goya Nina dress

    Danish label Stine Goya has become synonymous with bold, brightly coloured designs. Here, the label has created a unique check print in alternating colourways. 

  • Reformation Marcella linen dress

    Reformation Marcella linen dress

    Reformation is the cool girl’s dress designer of choice, known for its floral designs and distinctive silhouettes. Here, the brand has taken a departure in creating a more graphic print featuring red and white squares. 

  • Mango printed cotton dress

    Mango printed cotton dress

    Featuring a purple print, this is Mango’s answer to the tiered midi dress. The silhouette becomes more voluminous with each tier, which means this dress is guaranteed to offer optimum comfort. 

  • Staud Epona cutout printed jersey mini dress

    Staud Epona cutout printed jersey mini dress

    Staud is known for its statement silhouettes and interesting use of cut-outs. This dress also benefits from the use of a small-scale geometric pattern, which further works to enhance its already eye-catching design. 

  • Mango chain print dress

    Mango chain print dress

    Reminiscent of prints that gained popularity in the 70s, this midi wrap dress has a distinctly vintage feel and will be the perfect addition to your work wardrobe. 

  • Baum und Pferdgarten Aspen dress

    Baum und Pferdgarten Aspen dress

    Baum und Pfergarten is the Scandi label It-girls are coveting, and it’s easy to see why when you spot intricate prints like this one. 

  • Kitri Persephone shirred pink checker dress

    Kitri Persephone shirred pink checker dress

    London-based label Kitri creates quintessential British tea dresses, often finished with puff sleeves and midi lengths. The label is known for experimenting with bold colour and fun prints, as evidenced by this distorted hot pink gingham check. 

