Picture this, it’s the summer of 2019 and you’ve just stepped off the Tube on your regular 9-5 commute. You look to your left and see a woman dressed in a black and white polka-dot smock dress. Then you glance to your right and spot another woman with the exact same look. Yes, the summer of 2019 was undoubtedly the summer of Zara’s famous spotty dress. In fact, the item was so omnipresent it even garnered itself a dedicated Instagram page. (To this day, @HotForTheSpot still has over 20,000 followers.)

Now three years on and there’s a sense of déjà vu in the air as Zara has released yet another dress which has become ubiquitous throughout London. For 2022 however, we’ve swapped classic spots for a graphic geometric pattern. Created in a striking green and cream colourway, Zara’s latest It-item features a voluminous tiered silhouette and collar with a button-up front.