Ghost really does make the best summer dresses – and these 11 are proof

From a recent sell-out collaboration with Laura Bailey to another sought-after partnership with Marks & Spencer, there’s just something about cult 90s brand Ghost and its ability to make clothes plainly vanish from the virtual shelves.

Originally a dress-centric brand, Ghost was founded in 1984 by designer Tanya Sarne and has experienced a renaissance in recent years, in part due to a string of celebrity endorsements including Carrie Symonds and Holly Willoughby. And the figures don’t lie: sales on Ghost’s website were up 95% in 2017 compared to 2014.