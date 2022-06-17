Summer fashion 2022: best high-street Ghost dresses

Ghost really does make the best summer dresses – and these 11 are proof

The cult 90s brand has had a makeover and is back and better than before.

From a recent sell-out collaboration with Laura Bailey to another sought-after partnership with Marks & Spencer, there’s just something about cult 90s brand Ghost and its ability to make clothes plainly vanish from the virtual shelves.

Originally a dress-centric brand, Ghost was founded in 1984 by designer Tanya Sarne and has experienced a renaissance in recent years, in part due to a string of celebrity endorsements including Carrie Symonds and Holly Willoughby. And the figures don’t lie: sales on Ghost’s website were up 95% in 2017 compared to 2014.

In fact, should you currently be perusing the high street for a new fanciful frock, one that’s perfect for the summertime, Ghost is the perfect place to look. Its iterations are summer-friendly, infinitely wearable and primed for making a subtle, yet no less impactful, sartorial statement, which is why we’ve rounded up the Ghost dresses we’re adding to our baskets to buy now and wear forever.

  • Ghost Zara dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best high-street Ghost dresses
    Ghost Zara dress

    Simply throw on your favourite pair of trainers or sandals with Ghost’s smocked black dress for a simple but stylish way to style out the heatwave.

    Shop Ghost Zara dress, £169

  • Ghost Summer dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best high-street Ghost dresses
    Ghost Summer dress

    The virtues of Ghost’s creamy slip dress are that it has all the cool of a vintage iteration without having to rummage around to find said one-of-a-kind piece.

    Shop Ghost Summer dress, £129

  • Ghost Luella dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best high-street Ghost dresses
    Ghost Luella dress

    Summer BBQs! Sun-kissed suppers! This blush pink Luella dress is worthy of being snapped up by you to wear all summer long.

    Shop Ghost Luella dress, £129

  • Ghost Bay dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best high-street Ghost dresses
    Ghost Bay dress

    Crafted in a decidedly retro 70s hue, the Bay dress is not only perfect for summer but for autumn and winter too. A true style all-rounder.

    Shop Ghost Bay dress, £149

  • Ghost Liana dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best high-street Ghost dresses
    Ghost Liana dress

    An LBD (long black dress) isn’t just a staple during winter, but during the warmer months too. Wear the Liana dress with cat-eye sunglasses and your favourite basket bag for optimal style points.

    Shop Ghost Liana dress, £169

  • Ghost Fleur dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best high-street Ghost dresses
    Ghost Fleur dress

    For those office days when you fancy trying something new, look to Ghost’s Fleur dress, which is crying out to be woven into your summer wardrobe.

    Shop Ghost Fleur dress, £145

  • Ghost Adia dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best high-street Ghost dresses
    Ghost Adia dress

    The virtues of the Adia dress are three-fold: it’s the perfect summery shade, it has a breezy silhouette and it’s the kind of number you will be able to rely on forever more.

    Shop Ghost Adia dress, £149

  • Ghost Trixie dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best high-street Ghost dresses
    Ghost Trixie dress

    The Trixie dress makes the ultimate accoutrement to summer styling thanks to its form-fitting silhouette and dainty detailing.

    Shop Ghost Trixie dress, £95

  • Ghost Palm dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best high-street Ghost dresses
    Ghost Palm dress

    There’s nothing like a classic slip dress to shimmy through the summer months in, and the versatile Palm is the perfect number to invest in.

    Shop Ghost Palm dress, £129

  • Ghost Birdy dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best high-street Ghost dresses
    Ghost Birdy dress

    The dream scenario for any summer dress is for it to be able to transition from day to night with minimal effort, and that’s what the Birdy dress delivers in spades.

    Shop Ghost Birdy dress, £145

  • Ghost Fia dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best high-street Ghost dresses
    Ghost Fia dress

    Flirty and fun, Ghost’s floral Fia dress makes the ultimate breezy summer dress that will keep you both literally and stylistically cool.

    Shop Ghost Fia dress, £95

