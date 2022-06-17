Ghost really does make the best summer dresses – and these 11 are proof

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The cult 90s brand has had a makeover and is back and better than before.
From a recent sell-out collaboration with Laura Bailey to another sought-after partnership with Marks & Spencer, there’s just something about cult 90s brand Ghost and its ability to make clothes plainly vanish from the virtual shelves.
Originally a dress-centric brand, Ghost was founded in 1984 by designer Tanya Sarne and has experienced a renaissance in recent years, in part due to a string of celebrity endorsements including Carrie Symonds and Holly Willoughby. And the figures don’t lie: sales on Ghost’s website were up 95% in 2017 compared to 2014.
In fact, should you currently be perusing the high street for a new fanciful frock, one that’s perfect for the summertime, Ghost is the perfect place to look. Its iterations are summer-friendly, infinitely wearable and primed for making a subtle, yet no less impactful, sartorial statement, which is why we’ve rounded up the Ghost dresses we’re adding to our baskets to buy now and wear forever.
Ghost Zara dress
Simply throw on your favourite pair of trainers or sandals with Ghost’s smocked black dress for a simple but stylish way to style out the heatwave.
Ghost Summer dress
The virtues of Ghost’s creamy slip dress are that it has all the cool of a vintage iteration without having to rummage around to find said one-of-a-kind piece.
Ghost Luella dress
Summer BBQs! Sun-kissed suppers! This blush pink Luella dress is worthy of being snapped up by you to wear all summer long.
Ghost Bay dress
Crafted in a decidedly retro 70s hue, the Bay dress is not only perfect for summer but for autumn and winter too. A true style all-rounder.
Ghost Liana dress
An LBD (long black dress) isn’t just a staple during winter, but during the warmer months too. Wear the Liana dress with cat-eye sunglasses and your favourite basket bag for optimal style points.
Ghost Fleur dress
For those office days when you fancy trying something new, look to Ghost’s Fleur dress, which is crying out to be woven into your summer wardrobe.
Ghost Adia dress
The virtues of the Adia dress are three-fold: it’s the perfect summery shade, it has a breezy silhouette and it’s the kind of number you will be able to rely on forever more.
Ghost Trixie dress
The Trixie dress makes the ultimate accoutrement to summer styling thanks to its form-fitting silhouette and dainty detailing.
Ghost Palm dress
There’s nothing like a classic slip dress to shimmy through the summer months in, and the versatile Palm is the perfect number to invest in.
Ghost Birdy dress
The dream scenario for any summer dress is for it to be able to transition from day to night with minimal effort, and that’s what the Birdy dress delivers in spades.
Ghost Fia dress
Flirty and fun, Ghost’s floral Fia dress makes the ultimate breezy summer dress that will keep you both literally and stylistically cool.
