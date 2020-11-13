The best fashion gifts to give this Christmas for every stylish woman in your life.
The countdown is officially on to Christmas. We can say that right? It’s November and the John Lewis advert is now out. And as we settle into the second national lockdown, it’s fair to say we all need something to look forward to. Thankfully those twinkling Christmas lights are shining a little bit brighter than usual this year, luring us into the festive spirit and boosting our moods.
You might not be putting up the tree yet (no judgement here if you are) and the verdict is still out on whether we can watch Elf this evening, but we are thinking about what we want for Christmas and seeking inspiration for what to gift our nearest and dearest. Because let’s face it, we all deserve a bit of a treat.
We have relied heavily upon fashion this year to see us through some of our most emotional moments. A comforting loungewear set when we needed to feel swaddled, a new pair of trainers when we needed some get-up-and-go and a new dress for a hit of sartorial serotonin. For Christmas, we are looking to fashion once more, this time to be a reason for celebration.
With retail stores closed for the coming weeks, we turn once more online where options are endless, Overwhelming, even. So, we have done the hard work for you – with a roundup of the most stylish Christmas gifts for every budget and for every taste.
From loungewear essentials to cosy knits, statement coats to stocking filler accessories, consider this your guide to the most fashionable Christmas.
Allsaints
AllSaint’s chic wool hat will provide the most stylish finishing touch to all your winter looks.
Whistles
If you are seeking knitwear you can wear with ease, this cardigan is for you. Knitted from a cashmere and wool blend, the neutral colour will seamlessly slip into your existing wardrobe.
Roop
The summer must-have bag, Roop’s knotted silk back is the perfect accessory to see you through all season. Team yours with a simple black dress for an elevated look.
Mulberry
Featuring Mulberry’s iconic postman’s lock and a cashmere lining, these might be the most special gloves we’ve ever seen.
Shop Mulberry’s Darley smooth nappa leather gloves at johnlewis.com, £250
Tūla + Tye
Let’s face it, our love for loungewear is unwavering. Give yours a fashion overhaul with Tūla + Tye’s tie-dye lilac sweatpants.
Prada
If Blair Waldorf was your favourite Gossip Girl character, this is the Christmas gift for you. Prada’s infamous headband is one to buy now and treasure forever.
Shop Prada’s logo-plaque padded satin headband at matchesfashion.com, £195
Uniqlo x Jil Sander
Fashion insiders will know Uniqlo x Jil Sander was the high street collaboration to get your hands on this season. We’ll be snapping up this collarless shirt to wear with jeans.
Shop +J Supima cotton stand collar striped shirt at Uniqlo, £34.90
Maison Archive
Who doesn’t love a new accessory? Give your hair a new lease of life with Maison Archive’s sweet shell hair clip.
Liberty
Brighten up your daily dressing with an iconic Liberty print scarf. Add this to your hair, bag, wrist and neckline.
Ralph Lauren Fair Isle Cable-Knit Jumper
Christmas jumpers don’t have to be an itchy, ill-fitting, wear-once novelty. Instead, pick the right one and you can be cosy and chic all at once.
Case in point: this Fair Isle cable knit jumper, which can be worn with jeans and boots for a brisk winter walk or layered over a dress for a dressier festive affair. Spun from soft Italian wool and designed with the ideal relaxed fit in mind, this jumper makes the perfect gift either for yourself or others and is guaranteed to make an appearance for many a Christmas to come.
Oliva Von Halle
The gift of good sleep is priceless, but Olivia Von Halle’s pretty eye mask is part way there.
& Other Stories
Thanks to Bottega Veneta’s sell-out accessories, giant quilt bags are on the rise. & Other Stories’ deep green velvet number is the perfect festive addition.
& Daughter
& Daughter is a slow knitwear brand with beautifully crafted pieces from expert makers in the UK and Ireland. Consider this the ultimate grey jumper.
Ganni
Spruce up the simplest of jumpers and sweatshirts with Ganni’s delicate embroidered collar. A sartorial party starter, if you will.
Iris & Ink x Laura Bailey
Iris & Ink has teamed up with model Laura Bailey for a capsule Christmas collection of chic pieces to get your through the festiva period in style. Throw your velvet on with a printed dress and boots for an effortless evening look.
Shop Iris & Ink’s the Lauren satin-trimmed velvet blazer at theoutnet.com, £225
Le Specs
This classic sunglasses shape from cult brand Le Specs will never go out of style. Face the winter sun head on.
Shop Le Specs Subdimension flat-top acetate sunglasses at matchesfashion.com, £40
Clarks
Get prepped for all the winter walks to come with Clarks’ tan hiking boots. We love the contrast laces and faux fur details.
Mete
If you’ve been adding linen bedsheets to your basket all year, then this uber chic linen dressing gown is the gift for you.
Shop Mete lounge gown in black & salt at larslabels.com, £95
Lisou
Work a velvet, 70s twist into every look with this set of three hair scrunchies.
Aurora London
With its useful size (plenty big enough for face mask and hand sanitiser) and crossbody strap, Aurora London’s bright bag is a welcome addition to any accessories arsenal.
Christopher Kane
Christopher Kane is spreading ‘More Joy’ and we are here for it.
Boden
A riot of colour and pattern, Boden’s pyjamas will bring you all the joy on Christmas morning and all the comfort for the days after.
Lulu Guinness Black Leather Ruby Bucket Bag
A wear-with-everything black bag is a style perennial for a modern wardrobe, but finding a forever piece can be devilishly tricky. Happily, Lulu Guinness has answered the call with the Ruby bucket bag, a reinvention of her classic frame bag.
Crafted from premium leather with a top handle as well as a detachable, adjustable leather strap, the bag is pleasingly spacious: think two spacious side compartments, as well as a centre compartment to stow all your valuables, Mary Poppins-style. There’s also subtle Lulu detailing in the form of the signature striped interior, antique gold clasp closure, and cupids bow pocket. Très chic.
Raey
Raey’s navy scarf is blended with wool and cashmere to achieve a soft winter accessory. Wear yours on all your winter walks.
Shop Raey’s fringed wool-blend scarf at matchesfashion.com, £100
Rejina Pyo
We love Rejina Pyo’s contemporary takes on classics and this printed sweatshirt is no different. One part comfort, one part style, we’re adding this to basket now.
Shop Kieran Top Organic Heavyweight Cotton Jersey Pink at Rejina Pyo, £230
Kurt Geiger
Slippers with an embroidered lobster? Sign. Us. Up.
Sian Esther
If pyjamas aren’t your sleepwear fix, we’ve got you covered with a chic night shirt. Slip yours on with a silk dressing gown for the ultimate luxury night in.
Shop Sian Esther’s blue oversized nightshirt at The Drop, £85
New Balance
Move over Adidas Stan Smith, there’s a new fashion trainer in town and it’s a New Balance 577. Loved by fashion insiders, you’ll be wearing yours right through to next season and beyond.
Shop New Balance 577 suede and mesh trainers at matchesfashion.com, £150
Peachy Den
Peachy Den is garnering quite the Instagram following for its 90s-inspired designs. Try this cropped cardigan with high-waisted jeans for a retro look.
Ugg
Is it even Christmas without a pair of Ugg boots? Upgrade from the classic chestnut shade this season with a luxe navy pair.
Images: Courtesy of brands