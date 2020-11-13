The countdown is officially on to Christmas. We can say that right? It’s November and the John Lewis advert is now out. And as we settle into the second national lockdown, it’s fair to say we all need something to look forward to. Thankfully those twinkling Christmas lights are shining a little bit brighter than usual this year, luring us into the festive spirit and boosting our moods.

You might not be putting up the tree yet (no judgement here if you are) and the verdict is still out on whether we can watch Elf this evening, but we are thinking about what we want for Christmas and seeking inspiration for what to gift our nearest and dearest. Because let’s face it, we all deserve a bit of a treat.