The 30 most stylish gifts for every woman this Christmas

Posted by for Fashion

The best fashion gifts to give this Christmas for every stylish woman in your life. 

The countdown is officially on to Christmas. We can say that right? It’s November and the John Lewis advert is now out.  And as we settle into the second national lockdown, it’s fair to say we all need something to look forward to. Thankfully those twinkling Christmas lights are shining a little bit brighter than usual this year, luring us into the festive spirit and boosting our moods.

You might not be putting up the tree yet (no judgement here if you are) and the verdict is still out on whether we can watch Elf this evening, but we are thinking about what we want for Christmas and seeking inspiration for what to gift our nearest and dearest. Because let’s face it, we all deserve a bit of a treat. 

You may also like

Best homeware Christmas gift ideas for the interiors enthusiasts in your life

We have relied heavily upon fashion this year to see us through some of our most emotional moments. A comforting loungewear set when we needed to feel swaddled, a new pair of trainers when we needed some get-up-and-go and a new dress for a hit of sartorial serotonin. For Christmas, we are looking to fashion once more, this time to be a reason for celebration. 

With retail stores closed for the coming weeks, we turn once more online where options are endless, Overwhelming, even. So, we have done the hard work for you – with a roundup of the most stylish Christmas gifts for every budget and for every taste.

From loungewear essentials to cosy knits, statement coats to stocking filler accessories, consider this your guide to the most fashionable Christmas.

  • Maison Archive

    Maison Archive shell hairclip
    Fashion gift guide: Maison Archive

    Who doesn’t love a new accessory? Give your hair a new lease of life with Maison Archive’s sweet shell hair clip. 

    Shop aqua scallop hair claw at Maison Archive, £7.99

    BUY NOW

  • Liberty

    Liberty scarf
    Fashion gift guide: Liberty

    Brighten up your daily dressing with an iconic Liberty print scarf. Add this to your hair, bag, wrist and neckline. 

    Shop Marietta Silk Twill Lozenge Scarf at Liberty, £75 

    BUY NOW

  • Ralph Lauren Fair Isle Cable-Knit Jumper

    Christmas jumpers don’t have to be an itchy, ill-fitting, wear-once novelty. Instead, pick the right one and you can be cosy and chic all at once.

    Case in point: this Fair Isle cable knit jumper, which can be worn with jeans and boots for a brisk winter walk or layered over a dress for a dressier festive affair. Spun from soft Italian wool and designed with the ideal relaxed fit in mind, this jumper makes the perfect gift either for yourself or others and is guaranteed to make an appearance for many a Christmas to come.

    Shop Fair Isle Cable-Knit Jumper at Ralph Lauren, £249

    BUY NOW

  • Oliva Von Halle

    Olivia Von Halle eyemask
    Fashion gift guide: Olivia Von Halle

    The gift of good sleep is priceless, but Olivia Von Halle’s pretty eye mask is part way there. 

    Shop silk eye mask at Olivia Von Halle, £175 

    BUY NOW

  • & Other Stories

    & Other Stories quilted bag
    Fashion gift guide: & Other Stories

    Thanks to Bottega Veneta’s sell-out accessories, giant quilt bags are on the rise. & Other Stories’ deep green velvet number is the perfect festive addition.

    Shop quilted velvet clutch bag at & Other Stories, £65      

    BUY NOW

Images: Courtesy of brands 

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Topics

Share this article