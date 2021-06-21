The Drop Gifts Under £20

Best gifts under £20 from independent brands

On the hunt for gift inspiration? Here are eight of our favourite, affordable gifts from independent brands across beauty, interiors and fashion.

From colourful cocktail lino prints to a hyaluronic acid-packed moisturiser that’s more than £70 off, scroll down to discover eight of our favourite gifts for under £20 from The Drop by Stylist…

  • Ellie Edwards Hand Printed Cocktail Lino Prints

    Whether your friend’s a fan of an espresso martini-fuelled brunch, a late night margarita, an afternoon spritz or a glass of red wine with dinner, each drink is celebrated with its very own block-coloured lino print.

    Shop Ellie Edwards hand printed cocktail lino prints, £15

  • Tayla Tayla Gingham Hair Bow Barrette

    Available in three colours of never-goes-out-of-style gingham, Tayla Tayla’s bow can be personalised with a beaded initial of your choice, whether it’s for you, your friends or your impossible-to-buy-for sister.

    Shop Tayla Tayla gingham hair bow barrette, £12

  • Spritz Wellness Focus Yoga Mat Spray

    The perfect gift for yogis, this spray will not only clean a yoga mat thanks to the antiseptic and antiviral properties of tea tree oil, it also helps to increase concentration and focus, with an aromatherapy blend of rosemary, lavender, peppermint and lemon oils.

    Shop Spritz Wellness focus yoga mat spray, £18

  • London Botanical Laboratories Hyaluronic Acid + CBD Molecular Moisture Day Cream

    With a huge saving of over £70 available exclusively on The Drop, this day cream not only protects against dehydration, but treats skin with powerful antioxidants in the form of natural watermelon extract. 

    Shop London Botanical Laboratories hyaluronic acid + CBD molecular moisture day cream, £16.99

  • Leo Flowers Charm Peonies

    Available in candy pink, sangria red or pale peach, these stunning, delicate designs are individually handmade in Hackney. What makes these flowers even more special, is the fact they never die!

    Shop Leo Flowers charm peonies, £16

  • Mustard Monday Detachable Cotton Collar

    We love a simple, affordable fashion buy that ticks off two key trends at once. Cottagecore shows no sign of abating this season and neither do oversized collars, making this accessory the perfect gift for your fashionable friends.

    Shop Mustard Monday detachable cotton collar, £14

  • A Short Story Beaded Loop Earrings

    Gift these colourful, mood-enhancing bead earrings to friends with summer birthdays. They can bank on these for adding that pop of colour to any outfit this season. 

    Shop A Short Story beaded loop earrings, £15

  • Vegan By Happy Skin Aloe Vera Juice Hydrating Body Milk

    For those friends and family that adore the sunshine, this aloe vera infused moisturiser works wonders on sun-parched skin and is available at 80% off exclusively on The Drop by Stylist.

    Shop Vegan By Happy Skin aloe vera juice hydrating body milk, £6.99

Images: courtesy of brands

