A classic gold coin necklace will never go out of fashion, just ask the hordes of industry insiders that swear by the perennial accessory. Here, we’ve curated the chicest coin necklace options to shop now.

Season after season, we see accessories trends come and go: Square-toe sandals, bright and bold beaded jewellery, pearl hair sliders, padded headbands, anklets and so many more. These fun and ever-changing trends have all elevated our looks with a sense of playfulness time after time. And whilst it’s a fun arsenal to have, fashion insiders will be the first to tell you that before adding in any of those trend-led pieces, they must focus on their fundamentals.

If you look at the necks of your favourite fashion influencers or street style stars you will see one thing in common: layers of gold necklaces in varying lengths and sizes. Amongst this mix of classic accessorising, there will almost always be a gold coin necklace. Why? Because it is one of the simplest and most effective ways of brining both glamour and sophistication to your look, whether that look be as paired back as luxe loungewear or as dressed up as a little black dress.

Missoma gives us a lesson in layering.

The perennial appeal of a coin necklace is that is works with all of your other accessories – even the boldest pieces won’t be fighting for attention against a simple gold necklace – as well as slotting in with some of your other fundamentals: a family heirloom ring, your go-to gold hoops, classic sunglasses and basically anything else in your jewellery box. One-part summer dreaming, one part grown-up glamour a coin necklace is the ultimate jewellery investment, so we have curated a collection to suit every style and every budget.

