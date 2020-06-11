A classic gold coin necklace will never go out of fashion, just ask the hordes of industry insiders that swear by the perennial accessory. Here, we’ve curated the chicest coin necklace options to shop now.
Season after season, we see accessories trends come and go: Square-toe sandals, bright and bold beaded jewellery, pearl hair sliders, padded headbands, anklets and so many more. These fun and ever-changing trends have all elevated our looks with a sense of playfulness time after time. And whilst it’s a fun arsenal to have, fashion insiders will be the first to tell you that before adding in any of those trend-led pieces, they must focus on their fundamentals.
If you look at the necks of your favourite fashion influencers or street style stars you will see one thing in common: layers of gold necklaces in varying lengths and sizes. Amongst this mix of classic accessorising, there will almost always be a gold coin necklace. Why? Because it is one of the simplest and most effective ways of brining both glamour and sophistication to your look, whether that look be as paired back as luxe loungewear or as dressed up as a little black dress.
The perennial appeal of a coin necklace is that is works with all of your other accessories – even the boldest pieces won’t be fighting for attention against a simple gold necklace – as well as slotting in with some of your other fundamentals: a family heirloom ring, your go-to gold hoops, classic sunglasses and basically anything else in your jewellery box.
One-part summer dreaming, one part grown-up glamour a coin necklace is the ultimate jewellery investment, so we have curated a collection to suit every style and every budget.
Alighieri
When it comes to fashion insiders’ go-to jewellery brands, Alighieri ranks at the top. Aligheri’s designer Rosh Mahanti’s takes inspiration from Dante’s Divine Comedy for her Il Leone coin necklace, which encourages wearer to have courage and bravery.
& Other Stories
High street favourite & Other Stories, delivers on a chunky coin necklace that will work as either a standalone piece or layered with more delicate chains.
Hermina Athens
With a history rooted in Greek mythology and art, Hermina Athens brings an authentic realness to its coin necklace offering. We particularly love the little drop on this pendant.
Lucy Williams x Missoma
Missoma’s ever-popular collections with Lucy Williams has made up the layering tools in our accessories wardrobe for some time, and now we will be adding this Roman coin pendant to that line up too.
Omi Woods
Handmade using traditional casting methods, Omi Woods’ Egyptian coin necklaces details both the iconic pyramids and a powerful image of Cleopatra.
Mateo
Made from 14kt gold and set with diamonds, Mateo’s zodiac coin necklace is a timeless investment pieces to treasure now and forever.
Tohum
For those seeking something a little simpler, try Tohum’s chic take on the coin necklace.
Versace
We all know Versace’s iconic Medusa head, now it even comes in the form of a coin necklace. Wear with chunky gold hoops and stacks of gold bangles for ultimate Italian glamour.
Misho
Inspired by the form of the Drachma, a silver coin of ancient Greece, dating from the 6th century B.C., Misho’s zodiac pendant will bring a sense of old world charm to your look.
Tilly Sveaas
It might be Tilly Sveaas’ T-bar necklaces that industry insiders can’t get enough of, but we’ve got our eye on this ‘Plue Est En Vous’ (which means ‘There is more in you than you think’ necklace.
Alona
We will be wearing Alona’s adjustable coin necklace with our very best summer dresses.
Monica Vinader
When one coin necklace just wont do, make it two. Transform any look with Monica Vinader’s effortless layered necklaces.
Images: Courtesy of brands / Missoma