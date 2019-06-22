9 hoop earrings you need for summer
- Kitty McGee
The wear with everything accessory, the hoop earring, is back this summer to add an element of fun to your wardrobe.
Whatever pieces make-up your personal wardrobe; from a capsule of rotating basics to smart shirts and suits or pretty printed dresses and skirts, the right jewellery has the power to add a finishing touch and take any outfit to another level. It can add edge, polish or just an element of fun.
Statement earrings have been fashion insiders’ jewellery item of choice for the last few seasons. From sculptural; statement-making resin styles from independent labels, to mini huggie hoops pioneered by those New York cool-girl labels and now is the turn of the big, bold hoop.
Stylist’s fashion director Arabella Greenhill is a big fan of the hoop earring, “I’m lazy when it comes to my jewellery; I find something I love and wear it every day. Hoops are my go-to earring of choice. Try wearing them with tiny huggie hoop earrings if you have extra piercings.”
Everything from skinny to chunky, gold to silver and embellished to sculptural all work. Buy one new pair, in your metal of choice, and wear them with other tones – either with other earrings or with necklaces and bracelets too. Mixing and matching means you can incorporate current jewellery and really make your look your own.
Here’s our edit of the best styles available to buy right now.
All Blues
A slight twist on the classic hoop, these All Blues sterling silver earrings have a hand-carved texture.
Shop All Blues Hungry Baby Snake hoops at matchesfashion.com, £180
Daphine
A light, elegant shape, Daphine’s earrings are the perfect pairing for summer dresses.
Vashi
Add a little sparkle to your everyday and stack these pave cuffs with other hoops in your ears.
Missoma
A relaxed hoop to wear with all of your basics, the Missoma’s tidal earrings are a bold statement.
Astley Clarke
If spending time in your garden (or on the balcony) has given you a delightful British tan these rose gold hoops will accentuate your new found bronze.
Olivia Burton
A classic, oversized gold-plated hoop earring is the perfect place to start this summer. This style from Olivia Burton will work as well alone or with layers of smaller hoops.
Anthropologie x Theodora Warre
British jewellery designer Theodora Warre has collaborated with Anthropologie on a collection of birthstone hoops to personalise your ears.
Shop Anthropologie x Theodora Warre Gold Plated Sterling Silver Birthstone Hoops, £85
Spinelli Kilcollin
No need to stack earrings with these hoops, the silver accents on Spinelli Kilcollin’s pair have already done the layering for you.
Thomas Sabo
Plated with 18k yellow gold, these little hoops are an affordable extravagance.
Lead image: Getty
Product imagery: courtesy of individual brands