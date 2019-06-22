Fashion

9 hoop earrings you need for summer

Posted by
Kitty McGee
Published

The wear with everything accessory, the hoop earring, is back this summer to add an element of fun to your wardrobe.

Whatever pieces make-up your personal wardrobe; from a capsule of rotating basics to smart shirts and suits or pretty printed dresses and skirts, the right jewellery has the power to add a finishing touch and take any outfit to another level. It can add edge, polish or just an element of fun.

Statement earrings have been fashion insiders’ jewellery item of choice for the last few seasons. From sculptural; statement-making resin styles from independent labels, to mini huggie hoops pioneered by those New York cool-girl labels and now is the turn of the big, bold hoop.

Stylist’s fashion director Arabella Greenhill is a big fan of the hoop earring, “I’m lazy when it comes to my jewellery; I find something I love and wear it every day. Hoops are my go-to earring of choice. Try wearing them with tiny huggie hoop earrings if you have extra piercings.”

Everything from skinny to chunky, gold to silver and embellished to sculptural all work. Buy one new pair, in your metal of choice, and wear them with other tones – either with other earrings or with necklaces and bracelets too. Mixing and matching means you can incorporate current jewellery and really make your look your own.

Here’s our edit of the best styles available to buy right now.

Lead image: Getty

Product imagery: courtesy of individual brands

Topics

Share this article

Author

Kitty McGee

Recommended by Kitty McGee

Fashion

20 delicate, minimal and chic bracelets, earrings, necklaces and rings

20 delicate, minimal and chic bracelets, earrings, necklaces and rings

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
Fashion

From rings to clutches; 30 accessories for party season

30 rings, clutch bags, earrings and bracelets; your ultimate guide to party accessories

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
Fashion

Why shell jewellery is trending for summer 2018

Nobody saw this surprise fashion trend coming

Posted by
Chloe Mac Donnell
Published
Beauty

This is how to style your hair to show off a pair of showstopping earrings

Because what's the point in a pair of statement earrings if you can't see them?

Posted by
Ava Welsing-Kitcher
Published
Fashion

Shop the high street's best tassel earrings

It's time to tassel up...

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published