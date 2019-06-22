9 hoop earrings you need for summer

Whatever pieces make-up your personal wardrobe; from a capsule of rotating basics to smart shirts and suits or pretty printed dresses and skirts, the right jewellery has the power to add a finishing touch and take any outfit to another level. It can add edge, polish or just an element of fun.

Statement earrings have been fashion insiders’ jewellery item of choice for the last few seasons. From sculptural; statement-making resin styles from independent labels, to mini huggie hoops pioneered by those New York cool-girl labels and now is the turn of the big, bold hoop.