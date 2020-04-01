While we seem to be ditching our normal wardrobes in favour of more comfortable lockdown attire, the fashion team’s jewellery pieces are here to stay.
As we all adapt to working from home, it seems we’re also adapting to new ways of dressing for work. No need to wear the traditional smart attire when working from the sofa in your own house. In fact, from our Instagram, Zoom calls and Whatsapp chats it would seem the majority of the working population have switched to athleisure gear or pyjamas to clock into work. And whilst the fashion team at Stylist are also working out their new, dressed down looks, there’s one thing we haven’t changed- the jewellery adorning our bodies.
The stacked necklaces, bracelets and hoops in our ears have remained in place even as the rest of our clothing has veered more to the casual side. Jewellery gives an instant lift to any outfit, and in a time of limited will to wear trends or invest time and effort into sartorial decisions when there are bigger things to worry about, it’s the sort of small nod to normality that makes Zoom calls look that bit more professional. For the last few years we’ve been stacking gold jewellery on our necks, wrists and in ears. And, even in these uncertain times, many of us are continuing to wear particularly sentimental trinkets as we did before.
Committed to your jewellery collection too? Here’s our pick of the best gold necklaces, bracelets and hoops available now.
Monica Vinader
Monica Vinader’s large hoop earrings will make you stand out on the Zoom chat grid.
Daisy London
Mix pendants, like this one from Daisy London, in with plain chains when stacking neckalces.
Thomas Sabo
An armful of simple bangles is an elegant way to wear the bracelet stacking trend.
By Pariah
Try a subtle difference to the gold hoop trend and wear a matte style.
Pandora
The base for any successful stack of necklaces is a simple gold chain.
Missoma
Missoma make stacking bracelets easy with this mismatched set.
Accessorize
A row of plain gold earrings in each ear makes the simple a little less ordinary.
Tilly Sveaas
Embracing the classics is never a bad idea with jewellery, try this t-bar chain from Tilly Sveaas.
Alighieri
Wear this delicate chain with simple necklaces of differing lengths.
Daphine
If you’d prefer your bracelets not to look too feminine, try this unisex style ID bracelet.
Otiumberg
Add a little sparkle to your ears and mix this mini hoop with a drop charm amongst plain gold hoops.
Calvin Klein
This adjustable Calvin Klein bracelet is a great piece to add into the mix on your wrist.
All images courtesy of brands.