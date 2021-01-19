Make a statement in these punchy print dresses that’ll see you through all seasons in style.
If you want to brighten up your everyday outfits to offset the dreary winter days, we hear you. This has to be the most January-feeling January ever,, which is why it’s more important than ever to spread a bit of joy.
There are a few small steps you can take: Pantone’s Colour of the Year is ‘Illuminating’ yellow so add a hint of sunshine to your looks and embrace yellow hues that’ll deliver a much-needed hit of sartorial vitamin D. Kitsch jumpers inspired by Princess Diana in The Crown will also elevate your knitwear game to new heights, making layering fun again. Now, it’s time to try graphic patterned dresses that are sure to make a statement on your weekly supermarket run.
What’s so great about this particular dress? It’s a pretty fluid trend – from squiggles and splats to geo prints and stripes – anything goes as long as it’s punchy which makes them easy to incorporate into your existing wardrobe.
The key focus is the pattern instead of the shape of the dress, which makes finding one that suits your style much easier. Whether that’s a midi dress with a high neck, a maxi in a super-comfy smock shape or a mini – you’ll end up wearing this style across all seasons.
The best thing about the graphic patterned dress is that it has maximum impact, with minimal effort. It’s the perfect antidote when even getting dressed feels like a chore.
Take note from influencer Lois Opoku (above) and amp up a graphic print up even further with a bold, bright coat. More is certainly more with this one so keep on scrolling to see our edit of the best graphic patterned dresses you can rely on to liven up your wardrobe for winter, and beyond.
Shop graphic patterned dresses
Mint velvet dress
This will be a midi or a maxi dress depending on your height. Either way, the high-neck long-sleeved style will see you through winter with knee-high boots and a cosy teddy coat.
Omnes dress
London-brand Omnes proves sustainable fashion can also be affordable. This dreamy squiggle dress can be worn with stomper or rubber boots for now and mules for summer.
Glamorous Curve dress
Ticking off all the mini trends in one; the ruffle collar, smock style and graphic pattern combine to create the perfect maxi frock. Wear with lace-up boots and layer a jumper over the top, letting the fancy collar poke out over the top.
Warehouse dress
This geo print swishy dress is the hint of retro your knee-high boots have been asking for. Add a vinyl trench coat and a bright lipstick to complete the look.
Oasis dress
This sheer mesh dress has a handy little cami attached on the inside to prevent it from being completely see through. It would work particularly well with a long, tailored maxi coat and fresh kicks.
H&M dress
Monochrome was all over the catwalks for spring/summer 2021 at the likes of Chanel and Prada, so why not get ahead? Leave the top buttons undone on this H&M shirt dress and add a roll neck knit underneath.
Paco Rabanne dress
A shirt dress is one of those classic, effortless styles that never fail in the outfit department. This Paco Rabanne stunner will work across all seasons for every future event.
Shop Paco Rabanne metallic midi shirt dress at Matches, £620
Ted Baker dress
With a removable belt, you can either wear it as a floaty smock or as a tighter-fitting frock. The billowing sleeves and silky material will make you want to dance around in it.
Never Fully Dressed dress
We could all do with a joyful update to our everyday uniform right now. The universally flattering midi length combined with V-neck on this punchy patterned dress is the answer.
Shop Never Fully Dressed puff sleeve pleated dress at Asos, £89
Isabel Marant dress
Granted this is a splurge but a we know a ‘forever’ dress when we see one. The ruched detail, timeless shape and print is what makes this beauty an all-round winner.
Kitri
This mixed animal and heart print dress is the ideal antidote to a dull winter day. The smocked detail at the top is also flattering on all bust sizes – bonus.
Finery
The wrap dress is one of those styles that’ll work hard in your wardrobe. Add a white T-shirt underneath and trainers for an off-duty vibe.
Shop Morgan printed wrap dress at Finery, £31.28 (previously £139)
Opening image: Getty
Images: courtesy of brands