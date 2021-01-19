If you want to brighten up your everyday outfits to offset the dreary winter days, we hear you. This has to be the most January-feeling January ever,, which is why it’s more important than ever to spread a bit of joy. There are a few small steps you can take: Pantone’s Colour of the Year is ‘Illuminating’ yellow so add a hint of sunshine to your looks and embrace yellow hues that’ll deliver a much-needed hit of sartorial vitamin D. Kitsch jumpers inspired by Princess Diana in The Crown will also elevate your knitwear game to new heights, making layering fun again. Now, it’s time to try graphic patterned dresses that are sure to make a statement on your weekly supermarket run.

What’s so great about this particular dress? It’s a pretty fluid trend – from squiggles and splats to geo prints and stripes – anything goes as long as it’s punchy which makes them easy to incorporate into your existing wardrobe.

Street Style wearing a graphic pattern dress with chunky boots

The key focus is the pattern instead of the shape of the dress, which makes finding one that suits your style much easier. Whether that’s a midi dress with a high neck, a maxi in a super-comfy smock shape or a mini – you’ll end up wearing this style across all seasons. The best thing about the graphic patterned dress is that it has maximum impact, with minimal effort. It’s the perfect antidote when even getting dressed feels like a chore. Take note from influencer Lois Opoku (above) and amp up a graphic print up even further with a bold, bright coat. More is certainly more with this one so keep on scrolling to see our edit of the best graphic patterned dresses you can rely on to liven up your wardrobe for winter, and beyond.

Shop graphic patterned dresses