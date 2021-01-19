The best graphic patterned mini, midi and maxi dresses you’ll want to wear all year

Make a statement in these punchy print dresses that’ll see you through all seasons in style.

If you want to brighten up your everyday outfits to offset the dreary winter days, we hear you. This has to be the most January-feeling January ever,, which is why it’s more important than ever to spread a bit of joy. 

There are a few small steps you can take: Pantone’s Colour of the Year is ‘Illuminating’ yellow so add a hint of sunshine to your looks and embrace yellow hues that’ll deliver a much-needed hit of sartorial vitamin D. Kitsch jumpers inspired by Princess Diana in The Crown will also elevate your knitwear game to new heights, making layering fun again. Now, it’s time to try graphic patterned dresses that are sure to make a statement on your weekly supermarket run. 

What’s so great about this particular dress? It’s a pretty fluid trend – from squiggles and splats to geo prints and stripes – anything goes as long as it’s punchy which makes them easy to incorporate into your existing wardrobe. 

Street Style wearing a graphic pattern dress with chunky boots
The key focus is the pattern instead of the shape of the dress, which makes finding one that suits your style much easier. Whether that’s a midi dress with a high neck, a maxi in a super-comfy smock shape or a mini – you’ll end up wearing this style across all seasons.

The best thing about the graphic patterned dress is that it has maximum impact, with minimal effort. It’s the perfect antidote when even getting dressed feels like a chore.

Take note from influencer Lois Opoku (above) and amp up a graphic print up even further with a bold, bright coat. More is certainly more with this one so keep on scrolling to see our edit of the best graphic patterned dresses you can rely on to liven up your wardrobe for winter, and beyond. 

Shop graphic patterned dresses

  Glamorous Curve dress

    Glamorous Curve dress
    Best graphic patterned dresses: Glamorous Curve

    Ticking off all the mini trends in one; the ruffle collar, smock style and graphic pattern combine to create the perfect maxi frock. Wear with lace-up boots and layer a jumper over the top, letting the fancy collar poke out over the top.  

    Shop Glamorous Curve maxi smock dress at Asos, £45

  Warehouse dress

    Warehouse dress
    Best graphic patterned dresses: Warehouse

    This geo print swishy dress is the hint of retro your knee-high boots have been asking for. Add a vinyl trench coat and a bright lipstick to complete the look. 

    Shop printed pussybow dress at Warehouse, £42

  Oasis dress

    Oasis dress
    Best graphic patterned dresses: Oasis

    This sheer mesh dress has a handy little cami attached on the inside to prevent it from being completely see through. It would work particularly well with a long, tailored maxi coat and fresh kicks. 

    Shop mesh printed tiered midi dress at Oasis, £59

  H&M dress

    H&M dress
    Best graphic patterned dresses: H&M

    Monochrome was all over the catwalks for spring/summer 2021 at the likes of Chanel and Prada, so why not get ahead? Leave the top buttons undone on this H&M shirt dress and add a roll neck knit underneath. 

    Shop shirt dress at H&M, £24.99

  Paco Rabanne dress

    Paco Rabanne dress
    Best graphic patterned dresses: Paco Rabanne

    A shirt dress is one of those classic, effortless styles that never fail in the outfit department. This Paco Rabanne stunner will work across all seasons for every future event. 

    Shop Paco Rabanne metallic midi shirt dress at Matches, £620

Opening image: Getty

Images: courtesy of brands

