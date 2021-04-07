When the likes of Versace and Bottega Veneta both put a certain shade on the runway for spring/summer 2021, you can rest assured it’s set to be big news. This is exactly the kudos lime green dresses gained as soon as models stepped out wearing the zesty shade. Hardly a wallflower moment, the bright colour screams summer from all angles.

With the innate ability to transform any style, when you invest in a lime green dress you’re also investing in uplifting your mood. Breathing freshness into humble mini, midi and maxi dresses, it’s all about feeling those summery vibes as soon as you put them on.