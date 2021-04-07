Meet the zesty lime green dresses you can rely on to make you feel more summery, no matter the weather.
When the likes of Versace and Bottega Veneta both put a certain shade on the runway for spring/summer 2021, you can rest assured it’s set to be big news. This is exactly the kudos lime green dresses gained as soon as models stepped out wearing the zesty shade. Hardly a wallflower moment, the bright colour screams summer from all angles.
With the innate ability to transform any style, when you invest in a lime green dress you’re also investing in uplifting your mood. Breathing freshness into humble mini, midi and maxi dresses, it’s all about feeling those summery vibes as soon as you put them on.
Need some inspiration to see how to wear the bold, statement colour IRL? Model Isabelle has kept the look 90s with a spaghetti strap slip dress and flip flops. With the weather as consistent as our mood lately, of course the UK may not allow us to wear full summery outfits just yet. But this is where the knitted dress comes in.
Style influencer Nnenna proves how you can wear the summery lime green shade already with a long sleeved knit dress. Whatever the weather, lime green frocks are here to take your outfits straight into summer territory – from Finery London’s puff-sleeved tea dress to H&M’s smocked style, these are the lime green dresses that’ll kickstart your summer wardrobe.
Shop lime green dresses
Finery London dress
Finery London has recently has a revamp and this is one of its new dress styles. Perfect puffed sleeved combined with summer’s key colour makes it a one to snap up, pronto.
H&M dress
Green? Check. Comfy? Check. Stylish? Check.
This universally flattering H&M dress is one of those high street hero pieces that can pass as designer.
Gauge81 dress
Ready to dress fancy? This plunging neckline maxi dress is a ‘wow’ style you’ll wear to every possible upcoming event. Add strappy heels and lashings of gold jewels to complete the look.
House of Sunny dress
Knitted dresses have been so popular across all seasons that they’ve reached capsule wardrobe status. Add this summery style from east London brand House of Sunny to your edit and you won’t be disappointed.
Bernadette dress
A new designer available to shop for less at the Outnet, Bernadette is a go-to for dreamy dresses. This covered button style with ditsy floral is a winner all round.
Shop Bernadette neon floral midi dress at The Outnet, £222 (previously £740)
Marysia dress
Granted you’ll have to wait until the weather warms up for this one, but the wait will be worth it. Add the seersucker material to the cut-out detail and halter neck and you basically get summer in a dress.
Shop Marysia Limone cotton-seersucker dress at Net-a-Porter, £380.27
Reformation dressLooking for that post-lockdown killer dress? We’ve got you covered. This form-fitting style from sustainable brand Reformation will be sure to make an entrance.
Rixo dress
A Rixo dress is an investment you won’t regret and this clashing print style is a beauty. Try out the punchy tea dress with trainers for day and switch to strappy sandals for summer soirées.
Topshop dress
Bringing summer holiday vibes to the UK, this smocked dress with tie straps is ready for those hot weather days. Try it out with chunky stomper boots and a leather jacket until the temperatures rise.
Shop Topshop ruche front midi beach dress in lime at Asos, £25
Sika dress
Handmade in Ghana, this printed dress is worthy of all those upcoming events in your diary. Even picnics or (soon to be) beer garden trips can be over the top now restrictions are easing.
Mango dress
A floral dress for spring may not be anything new, but if it isn’t broke, why change it? This citrus shade dress will liven up the dullest of days.
Zara dress
For now, add this slip dress over a long sleeved top with trainers. When the sun is shining, style it with nothing but chunky sandals and a straw bag.
Other images: courtesy of brands