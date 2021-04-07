Lime green dresses will make summer arrive early (and we’ve found the best mini, midi and maxi styles to shop now)

Meet the zesty lime green dresses you can rely on to make you feel more summery, no matter the weather. 

When the likes of Versace and Bottega Veneta both put a certain shade on the runway for spring/summer 2021, you can rest assured it’s set to be big news. This is exactly the kudos lime green dresses gained as soon as models stepped out wearing the zesty shade. Hardly a wallflower moment, the bright colour screams summer from all angles. 

With the innate ability to transform any style, when you invest in a lime green dress you’re also investing in uplifting your mood. Breathing freshness into humble mini, midi and maxi dresses, it’s all about feeling those summery vibes as soon as you put them on. 

Need some inspiration to see how to wear the bold, statement colour IRL? Model Isabelle has kept the look 90s with a spaghetti strap slip dress and flip flops. With the weather as consistent as our mood lately, of course the UK may not allow us to wear full summery outfits just yet. But this is where the knitted dress comes in. 

Style influencer Nnenna proves how you can wear the summery lime green shade already with a long sleeved knit dress. Whatever the weather, lime green frocks are here to take your outfits straight into summer territory – from Finery London’s puff-sleeved tea dress to H&M’s smocked style, these are the lime green dresses that’ll kickstart your summer wardrobe. 

  • Finery London dress

    Finery London dress
    Best green dresses: Finery London

    Finery London has recently has a revamp and this is one of its new dress styles. Perfect puffed sleeved combined with summer’s key colour makes it a one to snap up, pronto. 

    Shop Kaylani midi linen dress at Finery London, £59

  • H&M dress

    H&M dress
    Best green dresses: H&M

    Green? Check. Comfy? Check. Stylish? Check. 

    This universally flattering H&M dress is one of those high street hero pieces that can pass as designer. 

    Shop chiffon dress at H&M, £59.99

  • Rixo dress

    Rixo dress
    Best green dresses: Rixo

    A Rixo dress is an investment you won’t regret and this clashing print style is a beauty. Try out the punchy tea dress with trainers for day and switch to strappy sandals for summer soirées. 

    Shop Mia Petro micro floral dress at Rixo, £265

  • Topshop dress

    Topshop dress
    Best green dresses: Topshop

    Bringing summer holiday vibes to the UK, this smocked dress with tie straps is ready for those hot weather days. Try it out with chunky stomper boots and a leather jacket until the temperatures rise. 

    Shop Topshop ruche front midi beach dress in lime at Asos, £25

  • Sika dress

    Sika dress
    Best green dresses: Sika

    Handmade in Ghana, this printed dress is worthy of all those upcoming events in your diary. Even picnics or (soon to be) beer garden trips can be over the top now restrictions are easing. 

    Shop Batik bubble dress at Sika, £195

  • Mango dress

    Mango dress
    Best green dresses: Mango

    A floral dress for spring may not be anything new, but if it isn’t broke, why change it? This citrus shade dress will liven up the dullest of days. 

    Shop flower print dress at Mango, £19.99

  • Zara dress

    Zara dress
    Best green dresses: Zara

    For now, add this slip dress over a long sleeved top with trainers. When the sun is shining, style it with nothing but chunky sandals and a straw bag. 

    Shop satin slip dress at Zara, £29.99

