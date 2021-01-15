The classic grey sweatshirt has made its way back into the limelight – these are the best ones to add to your edit of comfy clothes.
Ah January – the time of the year when resolutions are rife and the weather is damn cold. It’s a constant struggle between attempting to stick to those new year goals, and wanting to hibernate under a blanket. Feel the same? This year is of course even more confusing, with all things considered.
So, whether you’re feeling motivated or slightly stuck in a rut, that’s okay. Reliable comfy clothes are here to give you a hug. You know the ones – we’re talking faithful hoodies, joggers that have been worn more than your favourite pair of jeans and cosy co-ords. This is where the grey sweatshirt comes in.
The major trait we’re interested in when it comes to the humble sweatshirt is that soft, fleecy material you get on the inside of all styles. Fleece-lined clothing gets a firm yes.
Another great aspect of the sweatshirt is that you can work it into your wardrobe by dressing it up or down. If you go for grey, you can also rest assured it’ll go with almost anything you own. Fashion influencer Aïda (above) shows how going top-to-toe tonal and adding gold jewels is an effortless way to incorporate a sweatshirt into your new everyday uniform.
However you choose to style it, the grey sweater is the reliable item to add to your wardrobe now, and love forever. Give your hoodie a day off, it’s time to try the sweatshirt with our edit of the best styles.
Shop grey sweatshirts
& Other Stories& Other Stories has made a case for the puff sleeve sweatshirt and we’re fully on board. Make it part of your ‘dressy’ loungewear edit and team with straight-leg jeans, heeled boots and statement jewels.
Ganni
Ganni’s Software edit of loungewear classics has naturally gone down a treat with the #GanniGirls. It also comes in pink, black and cream but of course we’re championing grey.
H&M
Want a sweater that won’t drown you in material? Opt for a crop. This H&M iteration in dark grey with an acid-wash effect is the ‘90s update your trackie bottoms need.
Baum Und Pferdgarten
When Baum and Pferdgareten dropped its new loungewear edit, it was instantly snapped up by fashion editors and influencers worldwide. This logo style is the subtle way to update a classic – try it out with wide-leg trousers and white trainers.
Les Girls Les BoysCool-girl (and boy) unisex loungewear brand Les Boys Les Girls has everything you need for ultimate comfort. From sweatshirts –in every colour of the rainbow – to matching joggers, T-shirts and underwear. Go, go, go!
Shop crew neck sweatshirt in grey marl at Les Boys Les Girls, £85
Vince
The half-zip dad jumper has been a mini trend for a while and now the sweater has been added to the mix. Made from organic cotton, this Vince style will never fail in the outfit department.
Levi's
Giving a nod to the ‘90s, this logo Levi’s sweater comes with a hint of nostalgia. Grab it in a size up for an oversized look and pair with light-wash jeans and chunky trainers.
Marks & Spencer
Everyone needs a comfy sweater that’ll bring instant joy so look no further than M&S. The ‘Happy’ slogan style in rainbow hues will give your loungewear a little lift.
Reformation
For sustainable options, look to LA-born brand Reformation. You can track the sustainability impact of each product in the ‘details’ section – this simple sweater is made from 100% organically grown cotton.
French Connection
Putting on cosy clothes can be an instant mood-booster, go one step further with this ‘Love’ logo sweater. Wear it on your walk with jeans, a pair of chunky stomper boots and a bright roll neck poking out underneath.
Shop Love graphic crew neck sweater at French Connection, £45
Lyle & Scott
It’s always a good idea to look to classic brands, and Scottish label Lyle & Scott knows its way around timeless loungewear. This relaxed style is available in sizes XS-XXL and also comes in six other shades.
Calvin Klein
A piece of Calvin Klein loungewear is tricky not to love for a life time. You’ll end up wearing this on the sofa, on your walk and to the pub (remember those?) some time in the future.
Shop Calvin Klein modern cotton lounge sweatshirt at Next, £55
