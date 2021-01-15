Add a classic grey sweatshirt to your growing loungewear collection for a cosy winter fix

The classic grey sweatshirt has made its way back into the limelight – these are the best ones to add to your edit of comfy clothes. 

Ah January – the time of the year when resolutions are rife and the weather is damn cold. It’s a constant struggle between attempting to stick to those new year goals, and wanting to hibernate under a blanket. Feel the same? This year is of course even more confusing, with all things considered. 

So, whether you’re feeling motivated or slightly stuck in a rut, that’s okay. Reliable comfy clothes are here to give you a hug. You know the ones – we’re talking faithful hoodies, joggers that have been worn more than your favourite pair of jeans and cosy co-ords. This is where the grey sweatshirt comes in. 

The major trait we’re interested in when it comes to the humble sweatshirt is that soft, fleecy material you get on the inside of all styles. Fleece-lined clothing gets a firm yes.

Another great aspect of the sweatshirt is that you can work it into your wardrobe by dressing it up or down. If you go for grey, you can also rest assured it’ll go with almost anything you own. Fashion influencer Aïda (above) shows how going top-to-toe tonal and adding gold jewels is an effortless way to incorporate a sweatshirt into your new everyday uniform. 

However you choose to style it, the grey sweater is the reliable item to add to your wardrobe now, and love forever. Give your hoodie a day off, it’s time to try the sweatshirt with our edit of the best styles.

Shop grey sweatshirts

  • Reformation

    Reformation sweater
    Best grey sweatshirts: Reformation

    For sustainable options, look to LA-born brand Reformation. You can track the sustainability impact of each product in the ‘details’ section – this simple sweater is made from 100% organically grown cotton.

    Shop Rio sweater at Reformation, £74

    BUY NOW

  • French Connection

    French Connection sweater
    Best grey sweatshirts:French Connection

    Putting on cosy clothes can be an instant mood-booster, go one step further with this ‘Love’ logo sweater. Wear it on your walk with jeans, a pair of chunky stomper boots and a bright roll neck poking out underneath. 

    Shop Love graphic crew neck sweater at French Connection, £45

    BUY NOW

  • Lyle & Scott

    Lyle & Scott sweater
    Best grey sweatshirts:Lyle & Scott

    It’s always a good idea to look to classic brands, and Scottish label Lyle & Scott knows its way around timeless loungewear. This relaxed style is available in sizes XS-XXL and also comes in six other shades. 

    Shop oversized sweatshirt at Lyle & Scott, £50

    BUY NOW

  • Calvin Klein

    Calvin Klein sweater
    Best grey sweatshirts: Calvin Klein

    A piece of Calvin Klein loungewear is tricky not to love for a life time. You’ll end up wearing this on the sofa, on your walk and to the pub (remember those?) some time in the future. 

    Shop Calvin Klein modern cotton lounge sweatshirt at Next, £55

    BUY NOW

Opening image: Getty

Images: courtesy of brands

