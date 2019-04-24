Fashion

7 of the best gym trainers to up your workout game now

Kitty McGee
These gym trainers will keep you looking stylish from work to workout…

While the idea of trainers being functional for physical activity has been a slight afterthought when purchasing our Stan Smiths and Balenciaga Triple ‘s’ trainers, the arrival of spring, with its glorious long days and light nights, provides many of us with a much-needed incentive to get active. With the range of fitness footwear options ever expanding it can been hard to decipher which pair you actually need: Extra bounce? Breathable knitted uppers? Exclusively white soles? 

And then comes the problem of appearance. We have become so accustomed to our leisure trainers look so good that we just aren’t prepared to compromise when it comes to our workout trainers. Luckily for us, sporting brands have acknowledged our high standards and matched them with some pretty great looking trainers. 

Whatever your sport of choice; from running to tennis, yoga to netball, these workout trainers will keep you looking stylish from work to workout.

  • Nike Air Vapormax Fk 3 Trainers

    Nike Air Vapormax Fk 3 pink orange and black

    Designed for running but now a street classic, the iconic Vapormax features the lightest, most flexible Air Max cushioning to date. Choose this trainer for its lightweight support and stability.

    Nike Air Vapormax, £170, Nike (office.co.uk)

  • ADIDAS X STELLA MCCARTNEY Ultraboost X 3D black Primeknit trainers

    ADIDAS X STELLA MCCARTNEY New Season Ultraboost X 3D black Primeknit trainers

    Adidas Primeknit’s seamless upper expands and supports as you move through each stride while it’s rubber outsole flexes underfoot for an energised ride, making this style perfect for making a statement at the gym.

    Adidas x Stella McCartney Ultraboost trainers, £200, Adidas x Stella McCartney (harveynichols.com)

  • PUMA Jaab XT Trailblazer Women’s Training Trainers

    PUMA Jaab XT Trailblazer Women’s Training Trainers Dark Green yellow

    With boxing-inspired details including technology to support agile lateral movement and webbing which offers supreme stability, these Puma trainers practically mould to your foot. 

    Training trainers, £35, Puma 

  • Adidas Nite Jogger

    adidas nite jogger trainers shoes grey mint orange

    Ideal for running at night the new Nite Jogger features plenty of reflective details on the upper and adidas’ most responsive cushioning yet. The cool retro design is based on a trainer first released in the 1980’s and includes the original fluorescent reflective heel tab and 3-Stripe design.

    Reflective nite jogger shoes, £99.95, adidas

  • Wilson Women's Koas Devo Carpet Tennis Shoe

    Wilson WOMEN'S KAOS DEVO CARPET TENNIS SHOE white red sneaker

    Perfect for recreational tennis the ultra-lightweight and flexible Koas Devo shoe strikes the perfect balance between cushioned comfort and agile performance. 

    Tennis shoes, £70, Wilson 

  • Hoka One One Womens Clifton 5 Wide

    hoka one one WOMENS CLIFTON 5 WIDE Colour: Vapor Blue/Wrought Iron road running speed cushioning working out gym

    Great for speed when road-running these Hoka One One trainers are super light with optomised breathability and comfort.

    Grey road-running shoes, £115, Hoka One One (runnersneed.com)

Kitty McGee

