While the idea of trainers being functional for physical activity has been a slight afterthought when purchasing our Stan Smiths and Balenciaga Triple ‘s’ trainers, the arrival of spring, with its glorious long days and light nights, provides many of us with a much-needed incentive to get active. With the range of fitness footwear options ever expanding it can been hard to decipher which pair you actually need: Extra bounce? Breathable knitted uppers? Exclusively white soles?

And then comes the problem of appearance. We have become so accustomed to our leisure trainers look so good that we just aren’t prepared to compromise when it comes to our workout trainers. Luckily for us, sporting brands have acknowledged our high standards and matched them with some pretty great looking trainers.

Whatever your sport of choice; from running to tennis, yoga to netball, these workout trainers will keep you looking stylish from work to workout.