Meet the 90s accessory that’s made a huge comeback

The hair scrunchie is back once again, but this time it’s taken on a chic edge.

Hands up who used to own a hair scrunchie back in the 90s? If you remember the iconic hair accessory – loved by the likes of Britney Spears with that pink fluffy pair in the Baby One More Time video – then a) you may be starting to buy more loungewear than going out clothes and b) you recognise that they were the ultimate way to complete any outfit. Granted it may have been a pair of low slung jeans and a crop top back in the day (thankfully, neither of these are coming back RN) but now they’re the hair accessory du jour once again. 

So much so, Pinterest has reported a massive 3,309% increase in search for the accessory we loved as teenagers. This time round it’s less about neon hues and garish prints and more about glossy textures like vinyl, silk and leather-look styles, which make them more suitable for grown ups. 

It’s not all about the supersize OTT scrunchies we used to know and love. The style set have been favouring mini scrunchies for a slick Scandi edge to any outfit.

Scrunchies aren’t just for your hair; style one as a bracelet to bring it straight into new season territory.

Tie a bow srunchie at the bottom of a braid for a look that you’ll take straight into spring/summer 2020. 

The way to wear for evening is by tying around a sleek bun. You’ll want to wear a ’nice’ top to go with your jeans to show off this one, just like stylist Stephanie (above). 

  • Ganni scrunchie

    Ganni

    The #GanniGirls make it their mission to get as much Ganni in their wardrobe as possible – this check hair accessory is an easy place to start. Tie it around a bun, a ponytail or a half up half down for a complete 90s flashback. 

    Shop Ganni gingham check scrunchie at farfetch, £18

    BUY NOW

