Meet the 90s accessory that’s made a huge comeback

Hands up who used to own a hair scrunchie back in the 90s? If you remember the iconic hair accessory – loved by the likes of Britney Spears with that pink fluffy pair in the Baby One More Time video – then a) you may be starting to buy more loungewear than going out clothes and b) you recognise that they were the ultimate way to complete any outfit. Granted it may have been a pair of low slung jeans and a crop top back in the day (thankfully, neither of these are coming back RN) but now they’re the hair accessory du jour once again.

So much so, Pinterest has reported a massive 3,309% increase in search for the accessory we loved as teenagers. This time round it’s less about neon hues and garish prints and more about glossy textures like vinyl, silk and leather-look styles, which make them more suitable for grown ups.