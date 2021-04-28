Halterneck tops are the noughties trend making a long-awaited return this summer

I have news for you: the halterneck top is back in a big way.

If last summer ushered in the resurgence of the bandana top loved by Britney, Christina and every other noughties BNOC worth their salt, then this year it’s all about revisiting the halterneck top trend from the same era, which is experiencing a renaissance thanks to endorsements from cool-girl brands House of Sunny and Paloma Wool.  

Perfect for that jeans-and-a-nice-top vibe we’re all channeling as we venture out to beer gardens once again, the halternecks of today are as skimpy and barely-there as they were 20 years ago, but this time around we’ve shunned the low-rise jeans (no, thanks) in favour of their high-waisted counterparts. Feeling extra fruity? Make yours a flare to really dial up the retro feel.

Indeed, following the release of BBC drama The Serpent on Netflix at the start of April, fashion platform Lyst noted a 27% spike in searches for halterneck tops as viewers no doubt sought to emulate the protagonist Monique’s retro flare.

Is it really any wonder that we’re now collectively seeking necklines that are tied up and tapered and tops that are fresh and fun given the year of decided non-dressing we’re emerging from? Frankly, no, it’s not.

These are the best halterneck tops for summer that we will be pairing with an Aperol Spritz before you know it. 

    Embrace a smorgasbord of retro trends with east London label House of Sunny’s psychedelic 70s-yet-still-noughties swirly halterneck top. A mish-mash of bygone eras done very, very right. 

    Spanish label Paloma Wool has been spotted on the bodies of fashion’s favourite It-girls, and it’s not hard to see why. Its knitted halterneck top is available with matching knitted trousers which, after careful consideration, we can confirm we also need to buy. 

    A slightly more sophisticated take on the halterneck can be seen in Karen Millen’s organza offering, which is available to buy in either powder pink or siren scarlet. 

    Revered London label Rejina Pyo thoroughly embraced the halterneck trend a few seasons ago as part of its spring/summer 2019 collection, and now those exact wares are available at a fraction of the cost on The Outnet. You’re welcome. 

    Paired with a statement lip and a pair of baggy jeans, there’s nowhere I’d rather be than sat in a beer garden wearing this exact halterneck with an Aperol in hand. 

    A halterneck that means serious business, this khaki satin number from Asos has a low back and a plunging hem. It’s the epitome of out-out fashion. 

