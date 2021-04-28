If last summer ushered in the resurgence of the bandana top loved by Britney , Christina and every other noughties BNOC worth their salt, then this year it’s all about revisiting the halterneck top trend from the same era, which is experiencing a renaissance thanks to endorsements from cool-girl brands House of Sunny and Paloma Wool .

Perfect for that jeans-and-a-nice-top vibe we’re all channeling as we venture out to beer gardens once again, the halternecks of today are as skimpy and barely-there as they were 20 years ago, but this time around we’ve shunned the low-rise jeans ( no, thanks ) in favour of their high-waisted counterparts. Feeling extra fruity? Make yours a flare to really dial up the retro feel.

Indeed, following the release of BBC drama The Serpent on Netflix at the start of April, fashion platform Lyst noted a 27% spike in searches for halterneck tops as viewers no doubt sought to emulate the protagonist Monique’s retro flare.

Is it really any wonder that we’re now collectively seeking necklines that are tied up and tapered and tops that are fresh and fun given the year of decided non-dressing we’re emerging from? Frankly, no, it’s not.

These are the best halterneck tops for summer that we will be pairing with an Aperol Spritz before you know it.