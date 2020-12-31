From Stella McCartney’s ‘smile’ knit to Rixo’s collared top, these are the clothes and accessories that’ll brighten up the dullest of winter days.
With dark mornings and the sun setting before 4pm, it’s no surprise we’re looking for some mood-boosting outfits that’ll lift the dreariest of days. The good news is, the shortest day of the year has now past so brighter days are ahead of us. And we’re sure you can agree this is what we all need.
The January sales are a good place to invest in key wardrobe staples such as leather bags, cashmere jumpers and wool coats, but we’re already thinking ahead to spring/summer 2021 trends. We’re looking for that joyful feeling of putting on a bright summery dress and the spring you get in your step with a new pair of sandals.
It may be too soon for light linen fabrics and open-toe shoes (without getting frostbite) but we’re here to put these happy feelings into your winter wardrobe instead. Think kitsch knits, bright jackets and a plethora of prints all ticking off some of this season’s key shapes.
The ‘smile’ slogan jumper by sustainable brand Stella McCartney has combined sunshine and rainbows all in one happy knit – Killing Eve actor Jodie Comer has already worn it for a shoot this winter. Naturally, it’s selling out fast but you can still pick up the final few at Farfetch. UK brand Blake LDN have also created a collection of jumpers after collaborating with artist Laetitia Rouget and they’re almost guaranteed to raise those endorphin levels.
Add to this Mango’s tiger print bag that will make any winter coat look infinitely more interesting, Bottega Veneta’s rubber boots that will transport you back to puddle-splashing times and & Other Stories cute dinosaur hat and you get an edit of clothes, shoes, bags and accessories that’ll lift your outfits, and your mood.
Be prepared to smile in 3, 2, 1…
Shop happy winter clothes and accessories
Blake LDN x Shoopy Studio jumper
UK knitwear label Blake LDN has joined forces with Parisian, London-based artist Laetitia Rouget from Shoopy Studio to create a capsule collection. Handmade in Peru, this ‘La Vie En Rose’ jumper of joy is a winter saviour.
Shop Blake LDN x Shoopy Studio La Vie En Rose jumper at Blake Ldn, £335
Mix/Hill & Friends bag
As part of Next’s collaboration with designers, the Hill & Friends camera bag is available in five different hues. Each one has the staple smiley face thats guaranteed to make you smile, too.
Monki jacket
Having to wear a jacket in winter needn’t be dull. This dusty pink cover-up in faux leather will work with anything from jumpers and jeans to midi dresses.
Zara boots
Stomper boots are not only a key for autumn/winter, they’re also a practical style which doesn’t often happen with trends. Instead of classic black, opt for white and they’ll manage to lift any outfit from the bottom up.
& Other Stories hat
Forget a boring beanie, this dinosaur embroidered bright yellow style will be a pleasure to put on when you have to leave the house. You can keep the rest of the look simple – it’ll work well with a grey tailored coat, a cosy knit and chunky Chelsea boots.
Shop dinosaur embroidered wool beanie hat at & Other Stories, £27
Shrimps earrings
Shrimp earrings… need we say more? Liven up any top, cosy jumper or even a hoodie for your Zoom meetings with these clip on earrings.
Shop Shrimps shrimp crystal clip on earrings at Matchesfashion, £150
Rixo top
Collared tops, dresses and jumpers have been a mini trend for a few seasons now. Sticking around for the foreseeable, Rixo has made this scalloped style you can wear with wide leg trousers and loafers.
Shop Rixo Lila embroidered cotton-poplin blouse at Net-a-Porter, £155
Bottega Veneta boots
Bottega Veneta is known for creating cult items and naturally the Puddle boot is already a hit. You’ve most likely spotted the rubber boot in bright pink and lime green on Instagram – for a more wearable option, get them in brown.
Shop Bottega Veneta BV Puddle rubber ankle boot at Mytheresa, £465
Mango bag
Handbags collected a bit of dust in 2020 but for new year arm-candy, look to this Mango tiger print style. Updating any coat as soon as you hook it over your arm, animal print is always a winner.
H&M dress
The knitted dress is a hero item this season and this bright iteration is a refreshing look for the usually neutral knit. Imagine it with cream knee-high boots, lashings of gold jewellery and a quilted coat.
Opening image: Getty
Images: courtesy of brands