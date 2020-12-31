The happy outfits guaranteed to make January more joyful

Posted by for Fashion

From Stella McCartney’s ‘smile’ knit to Rixo’s collared top, these are the clothes and accessories that’ll brighten up the dullest of winter days. 

With dark mornings and the sun setting before 4pm, it’s no surprise we’re looking for some mood-boosting outfits that’ll lift the dreariest of days. The good news is, the shortest day of the year has now past so brighter days are ahead of us. And we’re sure you can agree this is what we all need. 

The January sales are a good place to invest in key wardrobe staples such as leather bags, cashmere jumpers and wool coats, but we’re already thinking ahead to spring/summer 2021 trends. We’re looking for that joyful feeling of putting on a bright summery dress and the spring you get in your step with a new pair of sandals.

It may be too soon for light linen fabrics and open-toe shoes (without getting frostbite) but we’re here to put these happy feelings into your winter wardrobe instead. Think kitsch knits, bright jackets and a plethora of prints all ticking off some of this season’s key shapes.

The ‘smile’ slogan jumper by sustainable brand Stella McCartney has combined sunshine and rainbows all in one happy knit – Killing Eve actor Jodie Comer has already worn it for a shoot this winter. Naturally, it’s selling out fast but you can still pick up the final few at Farfetch. UK brand Blake LDN have also created a collection of jumpers after collaborating with artist Laetitia Rouget and they’re almost guaranteed to raise those endorphin levels.

Add to this Mango’s tiger print bag that will make any winter coat look infinitely more interesting, Bottega Veneta’s rubber boots that will transport you back to puddle-splashing times and & Other Stories cute dinosaur hat and you get an edit of clothes, shoes, bags and accessories that’ll lift your outfits, and your mood. 

Be prepared to smile in 3, 2, 1…

Shop happy winter clothes and accessories

Opening image: Getty

Images: courtesy of brands

Harriet Davey