With dark mornings and the sun setting before 4pm, it’s no surprise we’re looking for some mood-boosting outfits that’ll lift the dreariest of days. The good news is, the shortest day of the year has now past so brighter days are ahead of us. And we’re sure you can agree this is what we all need.

The January sales are a good place to invest in key wardrobe staples such as leather bags, cashmere jumpers and wool coats, but we’re already thinking ahead to spring/summer 2021 trends. We’re looking for that joyful feeling of putting on a bright summery dress and the spring you get in your step with a new pair of sandals.

It may be too soon for light linen fabrics and open-toe shoes (without getting frostbite) but we’re here to put these happy feelings into your winter wardrobe instead. Think kitsch knits, bright jackets and a plethora of prints all ticking off some of this season’s key shapes.