From the latest collaborations to sustainable styles, these are the high-top trainers to bookmark.
Whether you only choose to wear trainers for an instant off-duty vibe, or you’re a fully fledged sneakerhead, you can’t go wrong with a classic pair of kicks. And this is where the humble high-top comes in.
Loved by many for decades, everyone will be able to spot an iconic pair of Converse Chuck Taylors, and they’re not going anywhere. In fact, US vice president Kamala Harris has given political dressing a whole new code thanks to her love of the classic style – pairing Converse with suits, shirts and tailored trousers.
Converse’s collaboration with Commes Des Garçons is also now iconic in its own right, becoming an It style among the fashion elite. Then there’s the return of the Nike Blazer that’ll bring nostalgic flashbacks from the early 00s, and Nike’s Air Jordans that manage to create virtual queues and sell-out within minutes.
Add to this retro pairs, sustainable styles and fresh new collaborations and we’ve compiled an edit of the key high-top trainers to buy now, and love for a lifetime.
Shop best high-top trainers
Adidas trainers
Adidas’ multi-coloured striped high-tops have an obvious retro feel to them, which plays into one of spring/summer 21’s biggest accessory trends. Wear with high-waisted jeans and an oversized sweatshirt.
Air Jordan trainers
When it comes high-tops, Nike’s Air Jordans reign supreme. Almost always instantly a sell out, we love the neutral pink tones of these Jordan 1s.
Comme des Garçons x Converse trainers
Instantly recognisable, Converse’s collaboration with Commes Des Garçons has become a cult classic. Wear yours now with neutral coloured sweatpants and in the summer with a floral midi dress.
Puma trainers
Puma and denim brand Replay came together to create an eco-friendly trainer, and we are into it. Using recycled materials and treated with environmentally friendly methods such as reduced water supply, these are trainers to make you look and feel good.
Chloé trainers
A high-top-boot hybrid, we would be glad to slip our feet into Chloé’s tempting shearling lined trainers. Handcrafted in Italy from sumptuous suede, these high-tops are well worth the investment.
Shop Chloé’s suede and shearling high-top trainers at matchesfashion.com, £460
Nike trainers
An easy access point into this trend, try out Nike’s blazers with a pair of leather trousers and roll neck jumper for an effortless day time look.
Reebok trainers
With a nod to the nostalgic 90s, Reebok’s high-top offering is gives a directional feel to this trend. Go all out sporty by teaming these with a classic tracksuit.
Superdry trainers
Certified by the Vegan Society, Superdry’s trainers have passed 172 checks to ensure we that they abstained from the use of animal products. We love the pop of colour in these trainers, an easy way to bring a simple look to life.
Vans trainers
Vans’ SK8 trainers hold elite trainer power. Loved by industry insiders and celebrities alike, give the high-top trainer a go with a slip dress this summer.
Veja trainers
For those looking to dip their toes in the high-top trainer trend, Veja’s walking style shoe is the entry point you need.
Opening image: Getty
Images: courtesy of brands