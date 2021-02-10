Whether you only choose to wear trainers for an instant off-duty vibe, or you’re a fully fledged sneakerhead, you can’t go wrong with a classic pair of kicks. And this is where the humble high-top comes in.

Loved by many for decades, everyone will be able to spot an iconic pair of Converse Chuck Taylors, and they’re not going anywhere. In fact, US vice president Kamala Harris has given political dressing a whole new code thanks to her love of the classic style – pairing Converse with suits, shirts and tailored trousers.