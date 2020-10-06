Just because summer is over doesn’t mean we have to wave goodbye to dresses. It’s quite the opposite, in fact. Dresses are an essential part of any autumn wardrobe – from the new knit style already approved by fashion editors, to the satin dresses which will put you at your sartorial best, with no effort needed. The humble dress has a place in your wardrobe all year round and this time we’re backing a forever favourite: the high-neck dress.

The high-neck is universally flattering, whether you prefer mini, midi or maxi styles (we’ll show you ways to style them all below) the high-neck will work as part of your everyday uniform.