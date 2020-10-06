High-neck dresses: the best mini, midi and maxi styles for AW20

Posted by for Fashion

Dresses, dresses and more dresses – the ‘new in’ sections are full of them, so which style should you try? The high-neck dress is the go-to we’re championing for autumn, winter, and beyond. 

Just because summer is over doesn’t mean we have to wave goodbye to dresses. It’s quite the opposite, in fact. Dresses are an essential part of any autumn wardrobe – from the new knit style already approved by fashion editors, to the satin dresses which will put you at your sartorial best, with no effort needed. The humble dress has a place in your wardrobe all year round and this time we’re backing a forever favourite: the high-neck dress. 

The high-neck is universally flattering, whether you prefer mini, midi or maxi styles (we’ll show you ways to style them all below) the high-neck will work as part of your everyday uniform.

You may also like

10 knitted dresses that are equal measure chic and cosy

The high-neck mini

Street style wearing high-neck mini dress
Street style wearing high-neck mini dress

Fashion influencer Alyssa, for example,  gives a lesson in how to take the mini dress into autumn territory. First reach for a high-neck version, pair it with knee-high boots and complete the look with a classic accessory like the Chanel bag. Okay, we can dream of the Chanel but any bag to compliment this fail-safe look. 

The high-neck midi

Street style wearing knit high-neck midi dress
Street style wearing knit high-neck midi dress

We haven’t met a midi dress we don’t like – from collared to square-neck and belted, they’re easy to wear across all seasons and occasions. Now the temperature has dropped, the roll-neck knitted dress is a hero item to rely on. Keep it off-duty like model Adhel Bol (above) with a classic tailored coat and box-fresh kicks. They also look so good with stomper boots.

The high-neck maxi

Street style wearing high neck maxi dress
Street style wearing high neck maxi dress

Make like model Halima Aden and wear a long high-neck dress for the winter months. The longer length gives an effortlessly chic edge with no effort needed. Dress it up with strappy heels and down with chunky Chelsea boots for daytime attire. 

Whether you’re a mini, midi or maxi dress fan, we’ve found the best high-neck dresses to shop now. 

Shop best high-neck dresses

  • Verona Curve leopard maxi dress

    Best high-neck dresses: Verona Curve
    Best high-neck dresses: Verona Curve

    The leopard love-in continues through for autumn/winter 2020. Nail the trend with this tiered, puff sleeved maxi style. Available in sizes 6-28, simply add a pair of sleek black or tan boots to complete the look. 

    Shop Verona Curve tiered dress leopard print at Asos, £45

    BUY NOW

  • Monki zebra midi dress

    Best high-neck dresses: Monki
    Best high-neck dresses: Monki

    The coloured zebra print, puff sleeves and button cuff detail all add to making this dress look way more expensive than it is. Available in sizes XXS-XL and in four different prints and colours, you’re bound to find one you like. 

    Shop high-neck midi dress at Monki, £40

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Opening image: Getty

All other images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Harriet Davey