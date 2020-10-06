Dresses, dresses and more dresses – the ‘new in’ sections are full of them, so which style should you try? The high-neck dress is the go-to we’re championing for autumn, winter, and beyond.
Just because summer is over doesn’t mean we have to wave goodbye to dresses. It’s quite the opposite, in fact. Dresses are an essential part of any autumn wardrobe – from the new knit style already approved by fashion editors, to the satin dresses which will put you at your sartorial best, with no effort needed. The humble dress has a place in your wardrobe all year round and this time we’re backing a forever favourite: the high-neck dress.
The high-neck is universally flattering, whether you prefer mini, midi or maxi styles (we’ll show you ways to style them all below) the high-neck will work as part of your everyday uniform.
The high-neck mini
Fashion influencer Alyssa, for example, gives a lesson in how to take the mini dress into autumn territory. First reach for a high-neck version, pair it with knee-high boots and complete the look with a classic accessory like the Chanel bag. Okay, we can dream of the Chanel but any bag to compliment this fail-safe look.
The high-neck midi
We haven’t met a midi dress we don’t like – from collared to square-neck and belted, they’re easy to wear across all seasons and occasions. Now the temperature has dropped, the roll-neck knitted dress is a hero item to rely on. Keep it off-duty like model Adhel Bol (above) with a classic tailored coat and box-fresh kicks. They also look so good with stomper boots.
The high-neck maxi
Make like model Halima Aden and wear a long high-neck dress for the winter months. The longer length gives an effortlessly chic edge with no effort needed. Dress it up with strappy heels and down with chunky Chelsea boots for daytime attire.
Whether you’re a mini, midi or maxi dress fan, we’ve found the best high-neck dresses to shop now.
Shop best high-neck dresses
Arket gathered dress
Tiered dresses aren’t going anywhere for autumn. Make the summer staple work across all seasons with clever layering – chunky boots, oversized blazers and trench coats will be all the tools you need.
New Look frill neck dress
Midi length, frill neck, puff sleeves and a tie belt – could this dress be any more perfect? The easy throw-on-anytime style will see you through work to brunch and everything in between. Well done, New Look.
Lisou star print dress
For dresses you can wear for daytime as well as evening, Lisou has the perfect edit. This star print style will work for party season through to next year’s weddings.
Mango ribbed midi dress
For the ultimate high-neck experience, go for the roll neck knitted dress. We’ve already told you how the knit dress is key for autumn and this Mango style is one to add to the wish list.
Wales Bonner shirt dress
If you prefer a neckline that isn’t too high up then this shirt dress is a go-to. The simple style with button neck will work across all seasons by simply switching the footwear. For autumn, try this flattering belt tie number with black knee-high boots and a tailored coat.
Verona Curve leopard maxi dress
The leopard love-in continues through for autumn/winter 2020. Nail the trend with this tiered, puff sleeved maxi style. Available in sizes 6-28, simply add a pair of sleek black or tan boots to complete the look.
Monki zebra midi dress
The coloured zebra print, puff sleeves and button cuff detail all add to making this dress look way more expensive than it is. Available in sizes XXS-XL and in four different prints and colours, you’re bound to find one you like.
