The best high street and investment fashion buys, as picked by our fashion-editor
- Posted by
- Polly Knight
- Published
The best new-in high street and investment buys brought to you each week by Stylist fashion editor, Polly Knight.
I love clothes. Which is helpful when you are a fashion editor and your job centres on clothes. There is, however, a common misconception about people who work in the industry – that just because we are fashion editors we are decked out in head-to-toe designer threads. Let me assure you this is not true. Or least, not for me. My wardrobe is a combination of 85% high street buys with the rest being more luxury pieces that I make sure work with everything.
I pride myself on the fact people often think my high street clobber is high end, (I’ll take it!) for me, it’s all about shopping smart and not wearing fady items. I have a check-list of sorts when I’m shopping: will I love this in a year’s time? Would I style this piece multiple ways to get optimum use out of it? Does it make me happy?
We are #blessed to have the great British high street, bursting with so many brilliant brands at our fingertips that people flock from all over the world to get in on the act.
I love coming across those pieces that make stop on your tracks and think “Wow, that looks expensive”, or “That’s so on trend, it could have come straight of the runway”. My aim when I am dressing is to have an easy, luxe look but without the price tag to match, which means I have trained my eyes to spot these pieces in an instant. And that’s the 85%.
So, about that 15% - these are my investment pieces. The timeless classics I have saved for because I know they will never go out of style. They are the pieces I will wear now but know they will last me lifetime, the items I’ll never get bored with and that every time I wear them they feel just as special as the day I bought them. These aren’t trend-led pieces, but rather the staples that I can dress up or down with the other 85% of my wardrobe and to be honest they are worth every penny of my hard-earned cash.
And that’s how I shop. A big dollop of high street and a little dressing of luxury. Each week that is exactly what I am going to bring to you: the best of the high street peppered with a few investment pieces to make your wardrobe something you can’t wait to dive into.
H&M
When we eventually get out of our leggings and back to the office, these camel tailored trousers will be the the perfect addition to your summer workwear wardrobe.
Kurt Geiger
Everyone needs black summer sandals in their armoury.
I usually buy a new high street pair each year because the ones from last year are worn out, and you do need a breather from a style after you’ve worn them time and time again, so here they are!
Warehouse
Utility style is trending for Spring/Summer; this pale pink jumpsuit adds a softer more feminine note. Just add your chunky summer sandals, for a instant outfit win, perfect for any sunny summer weekend.
LK Bennett
We fall into two camps: the ‘everything but the kitchen sink tote bag’ or a ‘I’m hands free’ cross body kind of gal. Well, this style is for the former. Chic refined and big enough for your laptop and gym kit. This LK Bennett tote is a handbag win.
Mango
I love this trench coat, it’ll go with everything in your wardrobe from your jeans and trainers, your summer dress and boots, or over elegant tailoring, it’s a more relaxed spin on the classic style.
Zara
Dress up this style with chunky gold jewellery and heels for a nod to the 80’s trend, or pare back in summer with your strappy tie up sandals and oversize basket bag. Also get on board now with elegant square necklines.
Porte & Paire
Finding a luxe shoe brand that isn’t going to break the bank is a really tricky feat, but Porte and Paire has piqued my interest. From cool flats to barely there square toe heels all the styles are timeless yet bang on trend.
Arket
The perfect accompaniment to your straight leg jeans (try white denim in high summer) this one shoulder top is a great party or holiday top. Now all we need is that sun kissed skin.
Massimo Dutti
Move aside puffer coat, we’ve officially got into light jacket weather, and the oversized blazer is a failsafe. This style goes with everything, and makes your jeans and t-shirt look a little more sophisticated.
Images: lead image Moeez Ali all other images courtesy of brands.