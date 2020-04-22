I love coming across those pieces that make stop on your tracks and think “Wow, that looks expensive”, or “That’s so on trend, it could have come straight of the runway”. My aim when I am dressing is to have an easy, luxe look but without the price tag to match, which means I have trained my eyes to spot these pieces in an instant. And that’s the 85%.

So, about that 15% - these are my investment pieces. The timeless classics I have saved for because I know they will never go out of style. They are the pieces I will wear now but know they will last me lifetime, the items I’ll never get bored with and that every time I wear them they feel just as special as the day I bought them. These aren’t trend-led pieces, but rather the staples that I can dress up or down with the other 85% of my wardrobe and to be honest they are worth every penny of my hard-earned cash.

And that’s how I shop. A big dollop of high street and a little dressing of luxury. Each week that is exactly what I am going to bring to you: the best of the high street peppered with a few investment pieces to make your wardrobe something you can’t wait to dive into.