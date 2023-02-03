Finding the perfect pair of jeans is a fine art, and if you’re the type of person who considers them a wardrobe must-have, then you’ve likely found your favourite fit for the causal denim staple. After all, wearing them day-in-day-out takes some dedication, and we can safely say we come close to being denim pant-wearing professionals. Pairing the blue bottoms with everything from a coordinating denim jacket à la noughties Britney Spears to a simple white T-shiirt and boxy leather jacket, we’re yet to run out of styling options. And now we’re here to tell you that these everyday staples needn’t be expensive.

From M&S to Warehouse, the high street is awash with denim options, with no short supply of shades, shapes or sizes. So we’ve scoured the racks to find which high street denim ranges stand out from the crowd and are worth you creating closet space for. Where skinny jeans were once heralded as the best style to buy, wide-leg cuts or classic straight-up-and-down shapes are now the ones to watch. And let’s not forget about the great range of colours creeping up the ranks, from basic blue to dynamic black and white. Let us lead you to the high street labels that do more than just deliver on the denim front, with our five favourite finds below, saving you both time and money.

Boden

Boden is hard to beat when it comes to classic denim, but the brand does like to mix it up with fresh and funky styles. Keeping up with more modern shapes in a fuss-free way, it’s one of the easiest brands to go to for trusted style that’s still easy to wear. Shop Boden denim

Whistles

Coming in at a higher price point than the other high street staples in this list, Whistles sits within the more premium high street sector. Offering more formal fits of jeans that work everywhere from the boardroom to the bar, we’d wear Whistles jeans with a heeled boot, strappy sandals and a shirt for a true smart casual look. Shop Whistles denim

M&S

While some might discard M&S as a store their mum would shop from, the brand’s basic range is rather fabulous. With jeans made from more sustainably sourced cotton and often recycled dyes, the high street stalwart has added its more planet-friendly practices to its jeans range of both classic cuts and more modern styles. Shop M&S denim

Topshop

Topshop jeans need little introduction. While we may not be able to try on each and every style in the fitting room on a Saturday morning (we still shed a tear), the brand is still readily designing everything from basic jeans to standout style statements, you just have to look online. With both the standard and the Curve range on offer, it caters to a pretty wide range of sizes too, so can be trusted by a huge number of denim devotees. Shop Topshop denim at Asos

Warehouse

Warehouse’s denim designs stretch much further than just jeans, with dresses, jumpsuits, jackets and more all available in the failsafe fabric. Black shades seem to be this brand’s go-to, so if you’re after a basic black jean, then we don’t think you’ll be disappointed. Just be sure to wash on cold, lest you be left with a faded denim that always disappoints. Shop Warehouse denim

