Coronavirus is affecting us all in very individual ways, but the one common thread we have throughout all of this is that we are spending much more time at home. Whatever your circumstances, the news detailing unprecedented actions can feel a little overwhelming and whilst we are all trying to stay as positive and upbeat as possible, sometimes we need a little helping hand.

For a quick serotonin hit we would ordinarily pop into our favourite high street to find something to brighten our mood. Or finally hit ‘add to basket’ on the piece we’ve had at the top of our virtual wish-list for months. It’s called retail therapy for a reason, right?