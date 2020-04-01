17 mood-boosting pick-me-ups that are guaranteed to brighten your day (and they are under £50)

Need a little pick-me-up? We’ve rounded up the best mood-boosting fashion items to add to basket now. 

Coronavirus is affecting us all in very individual ways, but the one common thread we have throughout all of this is that we are spending much more time at home. Whatever your circumstances, the news detailing unprecedented actions can feel a little overwhelming and whilst we are all trying to stay as positive and upbeat as possible, sometimes we need a little helping hand.

For a quick serotonin hit we would ordinarily pop into our favourite high street to find something to brighten our mood. Or finally hit ‘add to basket’ on the piece we’ve had at the top of our virtual wish-list for months. It’s called retail therapy for a reason, right? 

Of course, given the current climate, the only going out we are doing is out government-mandated walk, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your sartorial fix online. We’ve rounded up the best high street and high end finds under £50 to bring a little joy to your day. 

From designer hair accessories to add an injection of glamour to your daily Zoom meetings to the cult high street buys from exclusive collections or just a little something to brighten your day.

Get your hit of happy fashion here. 

  • Bella Freud

    Bella Freud 'Lion' socks

    Given our inside hours now far out match our outside hours, socks have replaced shoes as our statement accessory. 

    With ‘lion’ emblazoned on one side and ‘solidarity’ on the next, these Bella Freud socks will give you the boost of positivity you need to take on the day’s challenges with a renewed level of fierceness. 

    Shop Bella Freud socks, £35

    BUY NOW

  • Topshop

    Topshop printed dress

    We are currently banking summer dresses and this Topshop one just soared to the top of the list.  Its timeless print and pretty appeal means you’ll dressed for any occasion, even if that occasion is just sitting in your garden. 

    Shop Tophop IDOL printed midi dress, £35 

    BUY NOW

  • Liberty of London

    Liberty printed journal

    Use this journal to document all the things you did in the most unprecedented of times. We think it would make the prettiest of snack diaries. 

    Shop Liberty of London journal, £20 

    BUY NOW

  • Nike

    Nike yoga mat

    Start your day with a joyful stretch on Nike’s bright yoga mat. Easy to carry and easy to store, this mat will be a welcome flash of colour in your home. 

    Shop Nike yoga mat, £22.95 

    BUY NOW

  • Ganni

    Ganni leopard print scrunchie

    Let’s face, we have all got the messy bun on heavy hair rotation right now. Spice your hair up with Ganni’s signature leopard print fabric, it’s satin fabric wraps around your hair with zero snag making it the perfect lazy hair accessory. 

    Shop Ganni’s leopard print scrunchie, £30 at brownsfashion.com

    BUY NOW

  • H&M

    H&M Conscious printed scarf

    H&M’s latest Conscious Exclusive is the high street hero’ most joyful yet. A collection of cool contemporary pieces that immediately transport you to summer glamour. We’ve got our eye on this silk scarf to be fashioned in our hair, around our necks and on our basket bags. 

    Shop H&M silk scarf, £17.99 

    BUY NOW

  • Pandora

    Pandora lightening bolt earrings

    Set with blazing yellow crystals, Pandora’s little lightening bolts are the earring joy that we need right now. 

    Shop Pandora earrings, £24

    BUY NOW

  • Stella McCartney x Adidas

    Stella McCartney x Adidas training gloves

    Ideal for pull ups, at home exercises and for pushing that kettle bell  work our a little further than you’ve pushed it before. 

    Shop Stella Adidas training gloves, £45

    BUY NOW

  • Browns x Sara Shakeel

    Browns x Sara Shakeel print

    Fashion retailer Browns and digital artist Sara Shakeel have joined forces to bring joy to your walls as well as your wardrobes. 

    Shakeel’s easily-recognisable style of injecting crystals and colour into everyday scenes is beautifully presented in this ocean print. 

    Shop Browns x Sara Shakeel print, £50 

    BUY NOW

  • John Lewis

    John Lewis sheepskin coloured

    A soft and stylish haven for your feet, we are going to be wearing these John Lewis slippers with thick grey cashmere socks for full hygge effect. 

    Shop John Lewis slipper, £19.60 

    BUY NOW

  • Marks & Spencer silk dressing gown

    Indulge in a little luxury via’s Marks & Spencer’s satin robe. Bedtime is an occasion after all. 

    Shop Marks & Spencer dressing gown, £30 

    BUY NOW

  • Daphine earrings

    Elevate your loungewear look with a simple addition of Daphine’s staple hoops. A firm favourite amongst industry insiders, these earrings are the most versatile you’ll own. 

    Shop Daphine earrings, £45 

    BUY NOW

  • & Other Stories

    & Other Stories sunglasses

    The sun might not be shining yet, but if we manifest it hard enough it might just come out. When that time comes, we will be armed with these & Other Stories beauties. 

    Shop & Other Stories sunglasses, £23

    BUY NOW

Images: courtesy of brands 

