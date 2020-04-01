Need a little pick-me-up? We’ve rounded up the best mood-boosting fashion items to add to basket now.
Coronavirus is affecting us all in very individual ways, but the one common thread we have throughout all of this is that we are spending much more time at home. Whatever your circumstances, the news detailing unprecedented actions can feel a little overwhelming and whilst we are all trying to stay as positive and upbeat as possible, sometimes we need a little helping hand.
For a quick serotonin hit we would ordinarily pop into our favourite high street to find something to brighten our mood. Or finally hit ‘add to basket’ on the piece we’ve had at the top of our virtual wish-list for months. It’s called retail therapy for a reason, right?
Of course, given the current climate, the only going out we are doing is out government-mandated walk, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your sartorial fix online. We’ve rounded up the best high street and high end finds under £50 to bring a little joy to your day.
From designer hair accessories to add an injection of glamour to your daily Zoom meetings to the cult high street buys from exclusive collections or just a little something to brighten your day.
Get your hit of happy fashion here.
Bella Freud
Given our inside hours now far out match our outside hours, socks have replaced shoes as our statement accessory.
With ‘lion’ emblazoned on one side and ‘solidarity’ on the next, these Bella Freud socks will give you the boost of positivity you need to take on the day’s challenges with a renewed level of fierceness.
Topshop
We are currently banking summer dresses and this Topshop one just soared to the top of the list. Its timeless print and pretty appeal means you’ll dressed for any occasion, even if that occasion is just sitting in your garden.
Liberty of London
Use this journal to document all the things you did in the most unprecedented of times. We think it would make the prettiest of snack diaries.
Nike
Start your day with a joyful stretch on Nike’s bright yoga mat. Easy to carry and easy to store, this mat will be a welcome flash of colour in your home.
Ganni
Let’s face, we have all got the messy bun on heavy hair rotation right now. Spice your hair up with Ganni’s signature leopard print fabric, it’s satin fabric wraps around your hair with zero snag making it the perfect lazy hair accessory.
Shop Ganni’s leopard print scrunchie, £30 at brownsfashion.com
H&M
H&M’s latest Conscious Exclusive is the high street hero’ most joyful yet. A collection of cool contemporary pieces that immediately transport you to summer glamour. We’ve got our eye on this silk scarf to be fashioned in our hair, around our necks and on our basket bags.
Pandora
Set with blazing yellow crystals, Pandora’s little lightening bolts are the earring joy that we need right now.
Stella McCartney x Adidas
Ideal for pull ups, at home exercises and for pushing that kettle bell work our a little further than you’ve pushed it before.
Browns x Sara Shakeel
Fashion retailer Browns and digital artist Sara Shakeel have joined forces to bring joy to your walls as well as your wardrobes.
Shakeel’s easily-recognisable style of injecting crystals and colour into everyday scenes is beautifully presented in this ocean print.
John Lewis
A soft and stylish haven for your feet, we are going to be wearing these John Lewis slippers with thick grey cashmere socks for full hygge effect.
Indulge in a little luxury via’s Marks & Spencer’s satin robe. Bedtime is an occasion after all.
Elevate your loungewear look with a simple addition of Daphine’s staple hoops. A firm favourite amongst industry insiders, these earrings are the most versatile you’ll own.
& Other Stories
The sun might not be shining yet, but if we manifest it hard enough it might just come out. When that time comes, we will be armed with these & Other Stories beauties.
FaceGym
If, like us, your skin regime has doubled during lockdown add this to your morning routine. FaceGym’ Spirulina training stick restores radiance, texture and firmness and the algae-based protein helps strength your skin.
Arket
Adorn your hair with an ethereal-like bow from Arket. The chicest finishing touch to your leggings and oversized jumper combo.
Bjorg
Bjorg’s cosmic leggings will be the welcome rest bite you need from your usual plain black pair.
Hush
When life gives you lemons, wear them on your pyjamas.
