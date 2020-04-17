These are the best high street dresses to shop straight from Instagram

We can only assume your morning routine looks a little something like ours: wake up, scroll on Instagram, make a cup of tea, scroll on Instagram, have a Zoom meeting, head back to Instagram and repeat until the end of the day. WFH life has resulted in a serious increase in screen time (thanks to iPhone for the daily update) and Instagram is taking up a large percentage of it. Whether you’re looking to try out the new whipped coffee trend, see how to master banana bread (who isn’t?) or you’re just there to try and get some outfit inspiration to deviate from the joggers you’ve been in for three days straight, it has it all.

The thumb ache hasn’t been in vain though. On our daily/hourly/okay every 20 minute scroll we’ve found some of the very best dresses. And they all have one thing in common – they’re all from affordable high street brands. There’s the powder blue maxi style from & Other Stories that has universally flattering details (hello, shirred waist), the under-£100 Cos knit midi that looks like it should come with another zero on the end and Arket’s update on the shirt dress.

Best part about these finds is they’ve already been worn by some of the most stylish women in the biz, so they come already styled. Scroll to shop the best high street dresses on Instagram this week. You’re welcome.