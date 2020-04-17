These are the best high street dresses to shop straight from Instagram

More time to scroll on Instagram has led us to some of the best high street dresses – here’s where to find them. 

We can only assume your morning routine looks a little something like ours: wake up, scroll on Instagram, make a cup of tea, scroll on Instagram, have a Zoom meeting, head back to Instagram and repeat until the end of the day. WFH life has resulted in a serious increase in screen time (thanks to iPhone for the daily update) and Instagram is taking up a large percentage of it. Whether you’re looking to try out the new whipped coffee trend, see how to master banana bread (who isn’t?) or you’re just there to try and get some outfit inspiration to deviate from the joggers you’ve been in for three days straight, it has it all.

The thumb ache hasn’t been in vain though. On our daily/hourly/okay every 20 minute scroll we’ve found some of the very best dresses. And they all have one thing in common – they’re all from affordable high street brands. There’s the powder blue maxi style from & Other Stories that has universally flattering details (hello, shirred waist), the under-£100 Cos knit midi that looks like it should come with another zero on the end and Arket’s update on the shirt dress.

Best part about these finds is they’ve already been worn by some of the most stylish women in the biz, so they come already styled. Scroll to shop the best high street dresses on Instagram this week. You’re welcome. 

& Other Stories maxi dress

    & Other Stories smocked maxi dress

    Maxi dresses aren’t just for holidays, this cool blue number from & Other Stories is made for swishing around the house. The comfortable smocked waist, flattering neckline and tight sleeves makes it the perfect WFH look. 

    Influencer Naaomi Ross proves it even looks good with slippers!

    Shop & Other Stories smocked waist maxi dress, £120

H&M puff sleeve dress

    H&M puff sleeve dress

    Puff sleeves are making a big impact this season. The bigger the better with this one, and H&M has the perfect floral print midi dress to show off the major detail. 

    Fashion YouTuber Karen Blanchard exaggerates the sleeves even further by nipping in the waist with a belt – top tip to balance out bigger sleeves. 

    Shop H&M balloon-sleeved dress, £39.99

Cos knit dress

    Cos green knit dress

    This neon knit dress will practically see you through summer. So easy to slip on, it looks just as good with chunky flip flops and a 90s baguette bag (see Alyssa above) as it does dressed up with clashing pink mules and a grab clutch. 

    Shop Cos sleeveless organic cotton dress, £99

Oasis denim midi dress

    Oasis denim midi dress

    If you’re struggling to work from home in jeans, then the denim dress is your go-to. Stylist and writer Monikh shows how there’s no styling necessary – just put it on and take your morning commute to the kitchen.

    Oasis blue denim dress, £48 (next.co.uk)

Zara black textured dress

    Zara black textured dress

    A black dress will never fail you in the outfit department. This super stylish (and comfortable) smock dress from Zara is a sure-fire win. You’ll wear it across all seasons just by switching up the shoes. Influencer Karina goes for a matching black strappy pair from Dune. Get the full look by shopping them, here. 

    Shop Zara black textured dress, £59.99

Arket floral mini dress

    Arket floral mini dress

    The simple shirt dress has been reimagined by Arket. Collarless, mini, puff sleeved and ditsy floral – this is a serious upgrade from the usual white style. 

    Take your daily walk in style just like influencer Rachael Clifton by teaming with effortless tan accessories. 

    Shop Arket A-line mini dress, £69

Kitri belted midi dress

    Kitri pink belted dress

    If you’re looking for a statement dress with a could-be vintage feel, Kitristudio.com is the place to go. Influencer Eni proves you can get dressed up just to chill on the sofa. 

    We predict you’ll wear this one to every upcoming wedding and garden party, too. 

    Shop Kitri Tara belted dress, £145

Opening image: @naamiross

Other images: Instagram from women featured

