20 payday high street buys, as chosen by the Stylist fashion team

TS Eliot may have described April as the cruellest month, but we can all agree that January feels like the longest. Finally, though, after what’s seemed like an eternity of single-digit temperatures and next-to-no cash, the end of the month is here. And that can only mean one thing: payday.

But if you’re planning a hallelujah-my-bank-account-is-no-longer-empty spree, remember that the first post-payday shop of the year often requires some restraint. Now is not the time to splurge on impractical items that will have fallen out of fashion within a couple of weeks.

Instead, focus on tracking down affordable pieces that will see you through the rest of the cold weather, into spring/summer 2020 and beyond.