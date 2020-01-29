20 payday high street buys, as chosen by the Stylist fashion team

TS Eliot may have described April as the cruellest month, but we can all agree that January feels like the longest. Finally, though, after what’s seemed like an eternity of single-digit temperatures and next-to-no cash, the end of the month is here. And that can only mean one thing: payday.

But if you’re planning a hallelujah-my-bank-account-is-no-longer-empty spree, remember that the first post-payday shop of the year often requires some restraint. Now is not the time to splurge on impractical items that will have fallen out of fashion within a couple of weeks. 

Instead, focus on tracking down affordable pieces that will see you through the rest of the cold weather, into spring/summer 2020 and beyond. 

With than in mind, the Stylist fashion team – aka fashion editor Polly Knight, fashion news editor Billie Bhatia, acting executive fashion director Hannah Moore and fashion assistant Helen Atkin – have scoured Asos, & Other Stories, Mango and Zara to find end-of-the-month purchases that are genuinely worth adding to your online basket.

Whether you’re looking to update your work wardrobe with a new blazer, find a classic roll-neck top for layering under jumpers and dresses, or finally invest in an easy throw-on-and-go dress, these pieces will give your wardrobe the new-year boost it needs. Happy shopping. 

5 best buys from Asos

Asos long sleeved midi dress

ASOS / £38.00

LONG SLEEVE MAXI DRESS

Everyone loves the ease of a chuck-on dress. Wear this powder blue maxi with chunky black boots and a neat leather jacket.

Dr MARTENS VEGAN 1460 BOOTS

ASOS / £139.00

DR MARTENS VEGAN 1460 BOOTS

Classic Dr Martens are back in a big way. Team with a slip skirt and chunky jumper or use to toughen up a midi dress.

ASOS / £38.00

SHIRRED MAXI DRESS IN DITSY FLORAL

It might feel too cold to even think about summer fashion, but this one-dress wonder will work for weddings, BBQs and the office.

ASOS / £34.00

ORGANZA SMOCK TOP WITH BOW DETAIL

Inspired by Danish designer Cecilie Bahnsen, smock-style tops and dresses are here to stay for 2020.

Asos linen blazer

ASOS / £52.00

LINEN DAD BLAZER IN SOFT BLUE

Short suits will be big for SS20. Wear with a crisp T-shirt and leather city shorts to nail the trend.

5 best buys from & Other Stories

& OTHER STORIES / £135.00

TOPSTITCHED WOOL BLEND JACKET

Add a splash of colour to a monochrome outfit with this pale green jacket.

& OTHER STORIES / £85.00

HEELED SQUARE TOE SANDALS

90s-inspired shoes are still going strong in 2020, and these leather sandals can be worn with anything.

& OTHER STORIES / £65.00

STRAIGHT MID RISE JEANS

On the lookout for comfy denim? These classic straight-leg jeans are perfect for lounging.

& OTHER STORIES / £120.00

OVERSIZED ALPACA BLEND CARDIGAN

A classic loose-fitting cardigan can be layered over any outfit for extra warmth.

& OTHER STORIES / £23.00

DUO LAYERED CHAIN NECKLACE

Love layering jewellery? Wear this double-stranded necklace with shorter chains in mixed metals.

5 best buys from Zara

ZARA / £95.99

FLAT LEATHER ANKLE BOOTS

Light but chunky, these track-soled boots are ideal for trudging between appointments.

ZARA / £25.99

V-NECK KNIT BODYSUIT IN BLACK

The 80s-style body is back. Wear under jeans to create a smooth line and keep out chills.

ZARA / £95.99

MULTICOLOURED VELVET TOTE BAG

Big bags are in for SS20, and this velvet-trimmed shopper will brighten up gloomy mornings.

ZARA / £19.99

HIGH NECK SWEATER IN BURGUNDY

Perfect for layering – wear under the dresses languishing at the back of your wardrobe.

ZARA / £12.99

RIBBED WOOL BLEND BEANIE

The berry and camel tones of this ribbed beanie remind us of tea, scones and jam. Cosy.

5 best buys from Mango

MANGO / £199.99

BLACK LEATHER OVERSHIRT

Well worth the investment, this slick leather shacket is a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

MANGO / £35.99

FAUX LEATHER STIRRUP BAG

With a classic style that won’t date, this crossbody looks much more expensive than it actually is.

MANGO / £69.99

LEOPARD PRINT MIDI DRESS

Wear over a warm roll-neck now, then show off that on-trend square neckline come summer.

MANGO / £139.99

BELTED CAMEL WOOL COAT

The nipped-in waist of this camel dressing-gown coat will stop you drowning in fabric.

MANGO / £35.99

KITTEN HEEL SANDALS

Barely-there mules go with everything – and you’ll actually be able to walk in them. Win-win.

