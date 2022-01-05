Whether it’s the coat that looks more designer than high street or the leather bag that’s guaranteed to last – these are the sales buys worth shopping.
If there’s one thing we know about the January sales, it’s that they no longer start in January. Kicking off in December, bargains are to be had a lot earlier than they used to be. But that’s not to say some of the best buys aren’t available to shop now. In fact, it’s this time of year that existing sales have extra discounts added and brands start to replenish their offerings with new items. So all in all, right now is when you’ll get the best bits – no pressure! And the high street heroes – including Mango, Zara, Boden and Hush – have some amazing pieces that you can snap up now, and wear throughout the year.
If you’re not a fan of tackling the IRL sales or willing to fight for a bargain like Monica from Friends in ‘the one with the cheap wedding dress’, you’re in luck. The joy of online browsing is that you can go in with a game plan, and execute it from the comfort of your own home. And the plan is this:
1) Know what you want: It may sound simple, but it’s a proven way to avoid impulse buys. Think about what you need, what your existing wardrobe is lacking and what you’ll wear way past January and you’re more likely to not have to make any returns. Win-win!
2) Make use of filters: Unlike hitting the shops and hoping to find your size, you can save time (and the stress) by filtering to find the item, size and even colour if you’re being very specific.
3) Stick to your style: It’s easy to find an all-over sequin party dress during the January sales, but if you’ve never worn this type of dress and it’s just appealing because of the price, leave it. Instead, head to your favourite sites and check your online wish lists. Chances are something you’ve had your eye on for ages will now be discounted.
Now you know how to face the sales, it’s time to know what to look out for. Premium fabrics such as cashmere, wool and leather are always great to pick up in the sales as they’re made to last longer. But it’s also wise to plan ahead and get items you know you’ll wear across all seasons to upcoming events, holidays and as part of your everyday uniform. You know, a great slip dress, a top you can wear with jeans and oversized blazers to wear over everything.
These are the 17 items we expect will sell out faster than a Krispy Kreme box offer. Don’t hang around, these ones are too good to miss.
Shop best of the high street sales
Mango cashmere vest
Any discount off cashmere is one worth taking, and this roll neck vest is a hero piece. In grey or cream (both are in the sale), the knit vest has been key for a few seasons now. Sticking around for 2022, you’ll feel smug if you get your hands on this 100% cashmere beauty.
Cos gathered dress
Sure, swaddling up in cosy jumpers and embracing winter accessories is nice, but there’s no harm in looking ahead to warmer days. Imagine this cotton dress in the summer with sandals and a straw bag – swoon.
Boden reversible quilted coat
The quilted coat has been given so much air time these last few years, and rightly so. Comfy, cosy and cool in one squishy package, this Boden style can also be reversed to be navy. It’s a two-for-one buy for under £100 – go, go, go!
Shop reversible quilted coat at Boden, £99 (previously £198)
H&M oversized jacket
There’s never a bad time to stock up on great blazers, and this go-with-everything grey iteration from H&M looks so similar to that Frankie Shop style. Size up to go for the super oversized look everyone has been wearing.
Üterque tangerine evening dress
The festive party season may be over, but shopping the sales can be all about planning ahead. We’re imagining this vibrant dress at a soirée or wedding later this year with heeled sandals and gold earrings.
Shop tangerine evening dress at Üterque, £129 (previously £185)
Kitri Luna animal print cotton velvet midi dress
Kitri knows how to create a killer dress without a £££ price tag, and this leopard midi is made to be loved year after year. The belted waist with ruffle sleeves makes us love it even more than your average animal print frock.
Shop Luna animal print cotton velvet midi dress at Kitri, £130 (previously £165)
Monki regular fit shacket
The shacket – a love story between the shirt and the jacket, and one that’s continuing well into 2022. Luckily, Monki has you covered (quite literally) with this checked style that’s ready to be worn over jeans, dresses and everything in between.
& Other Stories buttoned midi dress
Everyone knows & Other Stories has great dresses, knitwear, shoes and well, basically everything. Delivering detail that’s usually found on a designer piece, this button-adorned midi is a steal at under £50.
Shop buttoned midi dress at & Other Stories, £49 (previously £120)
Arket chunky leather boots
There’s no doubt about it, Arket is one of the best destinations for chunky boots. Case in point: these khaki stompers. An update on a classic, this thick thread Chelsea style will go with anything from midi dresses to leggings and a sweatshirt.
French Connection Aggie check smock maxi dress
Giving us serious Ganni vibes, this checked smock dress is a cross-seasonal wonder buy – something to always look out for in the sales. Wear for now over a roll neck knit and for spring with chunky sandals.
Shop Aggie check smock maxi dress at French Connection, £95 (previously £57)
Whistles linden knotted handle bag
Have we just found the dream shoulder bag? We think so. This knotted style will elevate even the simplest of looks and give your everyday black bag an upgrade with minimal effort. Buy now, wear with absolutely everything.
Shop linden knotted handle bag at Whistles, £95 (previously £139)
Omnes Florence seamed cami slip dress
If the fact this slip dress is a bargain beauty isn’t enough, it’s also made with 100% recycled materials and even the labels are made from recycled plastic bottles. Omnes has to be one of our favourite affordable sustainable brands.
Shop Florence seamed cami slip dress at Omnes, £29 (previously £55)
River Island blue checkerboard high waist straight jeans
The sales are a great time to pick up classic, staple jeans. And they’re also a time to get pairs that’ll overhaul your entire denim collection. Ticking off the checkerboard trend, these high waist, straight leg jeans are still in stock in short, regular and long lengths. Run, don’t walk.
Shop blue checkerboard high waist straight jeans at River Island, £19 (previously £48)
Hush Monroe faux shearling overshirt
Soft shearling anything gets a firm yes from us all winter, every winter. This longline overshirt is so good to throw over a roll neck knit and jeans or to cold-weather proof one of your favourite midi dresses.
Shop Monroe faux shearling overshirt at Hush, £90 (previously £149)
Zara floral print top
Because a ‘nice’ top and jeans never fails, and this high neck top is about to be the layering tool to every great winter outfit. Under a V-neck dress, paired with a blazer or an unbuttoned shirt, this retro floral style is one you can wear a million ways.
Reiss Rylee wool cashmere jumper
As cosy as it comes, this cashmere and wool collared knit is one not to miss. The soft grey hue will go with everything you own, will work in or outside of the house and is guaranteed to be a longstanding piece in your knitwear collection.
New Look Curves black spot midi dress
The shirred (stretchy) waist, V-neck cut with front split and puff sleeves makes this dress one of the most universally flattering around. For under £15, we imagine it won’t be sticking around for long.
Shop Curves black spot dress at New Look, £13 (previously £25.99)
