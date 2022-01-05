If there’s one thing we know about the January sales, it’s that they no longer start in January. Kicking off in December, bargains are to be had a lot earlier than they used to be. But that’s not to say some of the best buys aren’t available to shop now. In fact, it’s this time of year that existing sales have extra discounts added and brands start to replenish their offerings with new items. So all in all, right now is when you’ll get the best bits – no pressure! And the high street heroes – including Mango, Zara, Boden and Hush – have some amazing pieces that you can snap up now, and wear throughout the year.

If you’re not a fan of tackling the IRL sales or willing to fight for a bargain like Monica from Friends in ‘the one with the cheap wedding dress’, you’re in luck. The joy of online browsing is that you can go in with a game plan, and execute it from the comfort of your own home. And the plan is this:

1) Know what you want: It may sound simple, but it’s a proven way to avoid impulse buys. Think about what you need, what your existing wardrobe is lacking and what you’ll wear way past January and you’re more likely to not have to make any returns. Win-win!

2) Make use of filters: Unlike hitting the shops and hoping to find your size, you can save time (and the stress) by filtering to find the item, size and even colour if you’re being very specific.

3) Stick to your style: It’s easy to find an all-over sequin party dress during the January sales, but if you’ve never worn this type of dress and it’s just appealing because of the price, leave it. Instead, head to your favourite sites and check your online wish lists. Chances are something you’ve had your eye on for ages will now be discounted.