The January sales are here – these are the high street coats, dresses, jeans and bags we know will sell out

Whether it’s the coat that looks more designer than high street or the leather bag that’s guaranteed to last – these are the sales buys worth shopping.

If there’s one thing we know about the January sales, it’s that they no longer start in January. Kicking off in December, bargains are to be had a lot earlier than they used to be. But that’s not to say some of the best buys aren’t available to shop now. In fact, it’s this time of year that existing sales have extra discounts added and brands start to replenish their offerings with new items. So all in all, right now is when you’ll get the best bits – no pressure! And the high street heroes – including Mango, Zara, Boden and Hush – have some amazing pieces that you can snap up now, and wear throughout the year. 

If you’re not a fan of tackling the IRL sales or willing to fight for a bargain like Monica from Friends in ‘the one with the cheap wedding dress’, you’re in luck. The joy of online browsing is that you can go in with a game plan, and execute it from the comfort of your own home. And the plan is this: 

1) Know what you want: It may sound simple, but it’s a proven way to avoid impulse buys. Think about what you need, what your existing wardrobe is lacking and what you’ll wear way past January and you’re more likely to not have to make any returns. Win-win!

2) Make use of filters: Unlike hitting the shops and hoping to find your size, you can save time (and the stress) by filtering to find the item, size and even colour if you’re being very specific. 

3) Stick to your style: It’s easy to find an all-over sequin party dress during the January sales, but if you’ve never worn this type of dress and it’s just appealing because of the price, leave it. Instead, head to your favourite sites and check your online wish lists. Chances are something you’ve had your eye on for ages will now be discounted.

Now you know how to face the sales, it’s time to know what to look out for. Premium fabrics such as cashmere, wool and leather are always great to pick up in the sales as they’re made to last longer. But it’s also wise to plan ahead and get items you know you’ll wear across all seasons to upcoming events, holidays and as part of your everyday uniform. You know, a great slip dress, a top you can wear with jeans and oversized blazers to wear over everything. 

These are the 17 items we expect will sell out faster than a Krispy Kreme box offer. Don’t hang around, these ones are too good to miss. 

Shop best of the high street sales

  • Üterque tangerine evening dress

    Üterque dress
    High street sales: Üterque dress

    The festive party season may be over, but shopping the sales can be all about planning ahead. We’re imagining this vibrant dress at a soirée or wedding later this year with heeled sandals and gold earrings. 

    Shop tangerine evening dress at Üterque, £129 (previously £185)

  • Kitri Luna animal print cotton velvet midi dress

    Kitri leopard print dress
    High street sales: Kitri dress

    Kitri knows how to create a killer dress without a £££ price tag, and this leopard midi is made to be loved year after year. The belted waist with ruffle sleeves makes us love it even more than your average animal print frock. 

    Shop Luna animal print cotton velvet midi dress at Kitri, £130 (previously £165)

  • Monki regular fit shacket

    Monki coat
    High street sales: Monki jacket

    The shacket – a love story between the shirt and the jacket, and one that’s continuing well into 2022. Luckily, Monki has you covered (quite literally) with this checked style that’s ready to be worn over jeans, dresses and everything in between. 

    Shop regular fit shacket at Monki, £30 (previously £60)

  • & Other Stories buttoned midi dress

    & Other Stories dress
    High street sales: & Other Stories dress

    Everyone knows & Other Stories has great dresses, knitwear, shoes and well, basically everything. Delivering detail that’s usually found on a designer piece, this button-adorned midi is a steal at under £50. 

    Shop buttoned midi dress at & Other Stories, £49 (previously £120)

  • Arket chunky leather boots

    Arket boots
    High street sales: Arket boots

    There’s no doubt about it, Arket is one of the best destinations for chunky boots. Case in point: these khaki stompers. An update on a classic, this thick thread Chelsea style will go with anything from midi dresses to leggings and a sweatshirt. 

    Shop chunky leather boots at Arket, £123 (previously £175)

  • Zara floral print top

    Zara top
    High street sales: Zara top

    Because a ‘nice’ top and jeans never fails, and this high neck top is about to be the layering tool to every great winter outfit. Under a V-neck dress, paired with a blazer or an unbuttoned shirt, this retro floral style is one you can wear a million ways. 

    Shop floral print top at Zara, £15.99 (previously £27.99)

  • Reiss Rylee wool cashmere jumper

    Reiss jumper
    High street sales: Reiss jumper

    As cosy as it comes, this cashmere and wool collared knit is one not to miss. The soft grey hue will go with everything you own, will work in or outside of the house and is guaranteed to be a longstanding piece in your knitwear collection.

    Shop Rylee wool cashmere jumper, £80 (previously £148)

  • New Look Curves black spot midi dress

    New Look Curve dress
    High street sales: New Look Curves dress

    The shirred (stretchy) waist, V-neck cut with front split and puff sleeves makes this dress one of the most universally flattering around. For under £15, we imagine it won’t be sticking around for long. 

    Shop Curves black spot dress at New Look, £13 (previously £25.99)

