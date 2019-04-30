Fashion

8 high waisted bikinis to invest in before the summer rush

Harriet Davey
Guaranteed to make you look forward to swimwear shopping – yes, really. 

There’s no denying the gorgeous weather we relished in over the Easter bank holiday reminded us summer is on the horizon. 

While most of us are straddling our winter and summer wardrobes in the cross-season clothing muddle, there’s one thing that’s clear – now is the time to nab the best swimwear. Yes, now is the time to invest in the items you see in store before they sell-out quicker than you can say ‘pedicure’. 

And there’s one particular style growing in interest from shoppers, and it happens to be universally flattering on practically everyone: the high waist bikini

The retro style associated with 1950s pinups is back, with a fresh, modern twist. Whether you go for belted, high leg, buttoned or ruched, there’s a high waisted style that’ll enhance, create, hug and love every curve on the everyday woman. 

Scroll down to shop 8 bikinis that suit every budget and body shape. We guarantee you’ll not only want to wear them this summer, but the summer after that, and the one after that…and you get the picture. All hail the high waist bikini. 

Warehouse crinkle button bikini top

Warehouse button bikini top

We’ve already told you how yellow dresses are key this season, so it’s no surprise yellow bikinis get a thumbs up too. Mix and match this tortoiseshell button top with striped high waist bottoms for a whole new look. 

£22, Warehouse

Warehouse crinkle button bikini bottom

Warehouse bikini bottom

The crinkle effect, the cleverly placed flattering buttons drawing the eye into the waist. We guarantee you’ll wear these bikini bottoms and instantly feel a million dollars – even though they’re under £20. 

£18, Warehouse

Seafolly scoop-neck bikini top

Seafolly bikini top

The button-down style makes it easy to switch to a lower cut if this is what you prefer. Add to this the stripe detail straps at the back and you get 360 degree perfection. 

£54, Seafolly

Seafolly belted high-rise bikini bottoms

Seafolly bikini bottom

We’ve been raving about the belted swimsuit for summer, and now you can get it in a bikini style, too. Not only does it look effortlessly chic, it’ll also highlight your waist. 

£54, Seafolly

Dodo Bar Or printed triangle bikini

Dodo Bar Or bikini

Take full advantage of the retro style and opt for a Seventies floral print from summertime favourite, Dodo Bar Or. Add a floppy straw hat to complete the look. 

£205, Dodo Bar Or

Marysia bikini top

Marysia bikini top

Perfect for a smaller bust, the bandeau bikini top is so easy to wear and the print looks great with other pastels or denim. Note: be careful of those tan lines with the scalloped edges. 

£123, Marysia

Marysia Santa Monica bikini bottoms

Marysia bikini bottoms

For s/s 19, gingham is big news. This is why we’re looking to the likes of one of our favourite swimwear brands, Marysia for this scalloped beauty. Imagine it poolside with a piña colada.

£130, Marysia

New Look spot milkmaid bikini top

New Look spot bikini top

It’s one of those bikini tops that you can easy wear straight from the beach, to the nearest bar all just by adding a midi skirt and sandals. The lace up front is also perfect to be able to adjust for larger cups sizes. 

£14.99, New Look

New Look black spot bikini high waist bottoms

Polka dot, full coverage and perfect with either the clashing bikini top or a colour block style. Layer a white linen shirt with a straw bag for a holiday look that’ll never fail. 

£12.99, New Look

Simply Be palm print non wired padded bikini top

Image of Simply Be bikini top

Totally tropical, add this printed bikini top to the matching bottoms or pull out one of the many colours and pick this for the block colour briefs. It comes in sizes 12 to 32 so it’ll be great for the larger chest without looking frumpy. 

£18, Simply Be

Simply Be palm print bikini brief

Image of Simply Be bikini bottom

Ideal for a curvier figure, these are available in sizes 12-32. The ruched detail with piping along the waist is so flattering you probably won’t need to pack anymore swimwear.

£12, Simply Be

Melissa Odabash Lyon bandeau bikini top

Simple effortless and it’ll go with any bikini bottom you’ve got. Just make it high waist, of course. We can see this pretty colour with gold jewellery and soft linen printed cover-ups. 

£110, Melissa Odabash

Melissa Odabash Lyon ruched bikini briefs

Image of Melissa Odabash bikini bottoms

It’s all in the detail with this one. Cleverly places ruching on the tummy makes them so flattering to wear. Add to this the soft peachy hue and you get the dream bottoms. 

£110, Melissa Odabash

H&M bikini top

Image of H&M bikini top

Leopard print is still a firm favourite for summer, the way to update it? Go for bright colours and make it swim, of course. This H&M style has naturally already been a firm favourite. 

£12.99, H&M

H&M high waist bikini bottoms

Image of H&M high waist bikini

Just because you go for a higher waist doesn’t mean you have to go for full coverage. Opt for a high leg style instead. Note: it can also work wonders at lengthening your legs. 

£12.99, H&M

