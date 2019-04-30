8 high waisted bikinis to invest in before the summer rush

There’s no denying the gorgeous weather we relished in over the Easter bank holiday reminded us summer is on the horizon.

While most of us are straddling our winter and summer wardrobes in the cross-season clothing muddle, there’s one thing that’s clear – now is the time to nab the best swimwear. Yes, now is the time to invest in the items you see in store before they sell-out quicker than you can say ‘pedicure’.

And there’s one particular style growing in interest from shoppers, and it happens to be universally flattering on practically everyone: the high waist bikini.

The retro style associated with 1950s pinups is back, with a fresh, modern twist. Whether you go for belted, high leg, buttoned or ruched, there’s a high waisted style that’ll enhance, create, hug and love every curve on the everyday woman.