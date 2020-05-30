The best homeware buys from our favourite high street fashion stores
Billie Bhatia
We know and love the British high street for fashion finds and now they are catering to our interiors thirst too. We’ve rounded up the best homeware pieces that won’t break the bank to buy now.
Fashion and interiors sit hand in hand, both a creative expression of your own sense of style. A decorative vase says just as much about you as your new embroidered dress. With an increased amount of time spent at home we have been considering interiors so much more than before, often in place of our usual fashion buys.
You could be forgiven for thinking the most stylish interiors come with a hefty price tag – some of them certainly do – but there are some brilliant homeware pieces to be found at our favourite high street stores.
We have had a serious love in with the great British high street for a considerable amount of time. It has served us through our formative years and continues to be our destination of choice for every aspect of our wardrobe from workwear through to weddings. And now the high street is quenching our interiors thirst too.
Fashion influencer Monikh Dale’s now sell-out large glass Zara vase with a wooden holder is often the centrepiece to her Instagram posts; industry insiders are snapping up H&M Home’s rattan offerings like it’s new season Prada; and French Connection’s iconic Poppy Field rug garners for industry insider homes than Diptyque candles.
Scandi-cool Arket is the go-to retailer for cult Portuguese homeware brand Bordallo Pinheiro and its fruit and vegetable-inspired porcelains; Anthropologie continues to deliver bohemian-inspired pieces that will make your home feel like you’re actually in Ibiza; and La Redoute brings a French je ne sais quoi to interiors.
From vases to mirrors and everything in between, these are the best interiors pieces from our favourite fashion high street stores to add to your basket now.
H&M
Bring a slice of summer to your home with H&M’s now infamous rattan range. Fill this basket with blankets or towels.
Zara
If you’re anything like us, you have been tablescaping like your life depended on it. Zara Home’s pretty floral tablecloth will brighten up any meal.
Anthropologie
For homemade lemonades, iced water with cucumber and mint or even Aperol Spritz. Either way we are drinking more if it’s coming out of this Anthropologie jug.
French Connection
We have already bought the Poppy Field rug, the matching footstool and now we are onto French Connection’s velvet cushions.
Oliver Bonas
One part mirror, one part decoration: Oliver Bonas’ eye-catching mirror in on-trend rattan works as both a focal point or part of a gallery wall.
Debenhams
Debenhams’ coloured vase adds a centre piece to any table. Plus, it’s an absolute steal.
Anna + Nina
Danish brand Anna + Nina know a thing or two about brilliant design serving up desirable fashion buys all year round. And now they are delivering on homeware too. We’ll take two of these candlestick holders.
Arket
High street hero Arket, plays host to Portugese ceramics brand Bordallo Pinheiro, which specialises in fruit and vegetable inspired pieces. We might be only putting crisps on this leaf platter but they will look infinitely better for it.
La Redoute
Give your desk or side table the upgrade it deserves with this La Redoute lamp. Effortlessly cool and unassuming just like the rest of its fashion offering.
John Lewis
Bring a splash to your next dinner party (literally) with John Lewis’ collaboration with Leon. All that’s missing now is an equally colourful salad.
Zara
Upon first look of this blue and white tiled vase you might think it was a vintage find at a Sicilian market. It is in fact from Zara and we couldn’t be happier about it.
