Fashion and interiors sit hand in hand, both a creative expression of your own sense of style. A decorative vase says just as much about you as your new embroidered dress. With an increased amount of time spent at home we have been considering interiors so much more than before, often in place of our usual fashion buys.

You could be forgiven for thinking the most stylish interiors come with a hefty price tag – some of them certainly do – but there are some brilliant homeware pieces to be found at our favourite high street stores.