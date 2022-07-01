All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Cult fashion label House of Sunny has pieces that are currently on sale. Below, Stylist runs through the items we’re adding to basket ASAP.
There are some fashion labels that come along and stick with us. Hackney-based brand House of Sunny is one of these very special brands.
Founded by designer Sunny Williams in 2011, we can’t seem to get enough of the pieces. Why, exactly? Its designs are focused around vintage colour palettes and patterns and the brand has an impressive eco-conscious ethos in dropping a couple of collections a year. Plus, it helps that every piece is incredibly chic. Who wouldn’t want to be adorned head to toe in its classic Hockney print?
Now, thanks to summer sales, you can claim a piece from House of Sunny as your own at a hugely discounted price. Whether you’re on the hunt for a statement dress, everyday WFH sweatshirt or festival trousers, there’s something for every mood and occasion.
Taking the hard part out of trawling through every inch of the collection, we’ve hand-picked a few pieces to get started with. Get ready to elevate your wardrobe with a coveted piece from the east London-based brand…
House of Sunny Hockney Abstract Pattern Stretch-Knit Midi DressAbstract print? Texture? A sunshine-yellow colourway? Everything about this dress screams ‘must have’ statement piece.
House of Sunny Hockney Abstract Pattern Stretch-Knit Midi Dress in LunaFor the cloudy sky days and understated looks, the black version of the above Hockney dress fits the bill to a T.
House of Sunny Bel-Air Colour Block JacketAdd a touch of Y2K nostalgia to your jacket colour with this block-colour piece worthy of your everyday WFH looks.
House of Sunny Bel Air Straight-Leg Woven Jogging BottomsChoose to match these straight-leg jogging bottoms with the above jacket or pair with a white T-shirt for more elevated, relaxed summer looks.
House of Sunny No Doubt Graphic Print Woven JacketSwirls are part of the House of Sunny design fabric – and this jacket in a wonderfully pale purple shade is the most summery addition for your wardrobe.
House of Sunny No Doubt Straight-Leg Woven Jogging BottomsWhen in doubt, throw on these straight-leg jogging bottoms and upscale the look with an oversized white shirt. So, when you’re headed into the office or out for a drink at the pub, you’ll fit the ‘smart casual’ attire with ease.
House of Sunny Fabulous Embroidered Cotton Jersey SweatshirtAs everyday sweatshirts go, this one is a keeper. Minimalist in colour and design, you’ll get comfort and style in one.
House of Sunny All Star Straight-Leg Woven Jogging BottomsNothing says summer like a pale-blue piece. These straight-leg jogging bottoms are the definition of an easy, relaxed look to lounge about it.
