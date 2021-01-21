With the pandemic forcing the 1,000 high-profile attendants to wear masks obscuring their faces and expressions, it really was down to the clothes to do the talking. And talk they did.

Vice President Kamala Harris chose to wear young Black designer Christopher John Rogers for her swearing in as the first female Vice President. Tailored, sharp and bold, Harris paired the purple dress coat with her signature pearls (these ones from Puerto Rican jeweller Wilfredo Rosado).

President Joe Biden was even in on the occasion, sporting Ralph Lauren for his big day. A Bronx-born designer who has all encompassed what it means to live the American dream. Biden looked reassuringly classic, comfortable and at ease in his wardrobe and his new role.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden stunned in a teal ensemble by sustainably focussed label, Markarian, matching her mask and her gloves to this considered take on Democratic blue.