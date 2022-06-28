You know the feeling: wriggling your body into a swimsuit or bikini, your reflection staring back at you through the aggressive glare of the changing room’s lighting. Once the swimwear is on, you instantly frown and baulk, tucking and sucking parts of your body in.

Shopping for swimwear is far from pleasurable, and it’s been this way for aeons. Now, finally, there are brands rearing their heads that have created and crafted truly exceptional swimwear that fits all manner of bodies.