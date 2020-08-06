Even just the thought of shopping for swimwear can make me want to cancel a holiday. The memories of piling every potential holiday swimsuit into a changing room and painfully shimmying up each piece over my thighs and hips still makes me wince. Usually this routine left me with just one kind of passable option that, in all honesty, still didn’t really do the job of covering and supporting my body. The idea of being that naked in such an ill-fitting swimming costume meant I would spend the majority of the flight to my destination of choice with an overwhelming sense of anxiety. If I covered myself in a towel and only dropped it at the very edge of the swimming pool and then submerged myself in water, maybe that will be ok? Maybe then everyone won’t see half a butt cheek hanging out the bottom of the costume or my side boob entirely exposed?

For years searching for size-inclusive swimwear was like searching for designer goods at rock-bottom prices. Near impossible. Thankfully, this struggle isn’t quite as real now as it was then, and brands have switched on to the fact that all women of all body shapes and all sizes are entitled to swimwear. That actually we can enjoy being in water, lounging on a beach and drinking cocktails on a boat without having to consider whether our bodies feel comfortable and supported.

Like most things in fashion, the influx of size-inclusive swimwear has been a slow process that still is not without difficulties for some women. But the landscape is much improved, inviting even. Now, when I’m on holiday my anxiety around my body is lessened because I know I have options to shop from, almost as many as my friends do. My excitement for my holiday is reinstated with the knowledge can feel and look just as good as everyone else on the beach because there are brands that are catering to me. So, here’s the best size-inclusive swimwear to shop now because summer is for everybody.

Lonely The Label

Lonely the Label

Lonely the Label initially garnered fame as a lingerie line (this is still the largest part of their business), and quickly became the go-to brand for cool girls who wanted more than just nice underwear. The brand has employed the same design principles from their lingerie collection to their swimwear: cuts to compliment and support your natural shape. The idea behind the brand was to take away all expectations of how people “should” look in a product, and focus on how these pieces makes the wearer feel. Lonely the Label has put body positivity and comfort at the forefront by creating beautiful pieces that inspire confidence in all women.

Chromat

One of the biggest names in size-inclusive swimwear is Chromat. A regular on the New York Fashion Week schedule, Chromat has come to be one of the most exciting shows for its unapologetic take on activewear, swimwear and lingerie. Designer Becca McCharen-Tran consistently has the most diverse catwalk in the city and each season creates sporty silhouettes and fashion-forward designs.

Bruna Malucelli

This Brazilian swimwear line champions women of every shape and size. Bruna Malucelli uses bouclé and elastane, which had previously not been used in swimwear and adorns her pieces with crafty details such as ribbon ties and pompom polka dots. Malucelli also offers a bespoke service, meaning you can have any name or word embroidered onto your chosen designs in sixes XS - 4XL. Unsure of your size? Try out the very comprehensive measuring guide for hips, bust and waist on the brand’s website.

The subtle pompom design on this one piece makes for a fun detail. Team yours with a black sheer sarong for a chic beach look.

Fantasie

Fantasie has been serving size-inclusive lingerie and swimwear since 1951. Bringing both comfort and style to sizes 30-44 back, B-JJ cup, Fantasie’s swimwear offering is bright and bold and ranges from exotic tropical prints to contemporary ditsy florals. Fantasie’s aim is to provide perfectly fitting lingerie and swimwear that will help you to elegantly transition between every outfit and occasion with the utmost ease. Sign us up.

Frankie’s Bikinis

With over a million followers on Instagram, Frankie’s Bikinis are something of a viral sensation and for good reason. Founder Francesca Aiello looks to the beaches of Malibu for inspiration (because, why wouldn’t you?) with a mainline and curve collection consisting of stylish one-piece swimsuits and bikinis that will satisfy the trend-drive - think tie-dye prints, vibrant neon and cutaways. For those after more classic fits, Aiello also sports pared-back pieces with simple silhouettes and supportive structures.

Timeless and elegant, a one-shoulder isn't great for even tan lines but it is great for a chic beach addition. Take yours from day to evening by throwing on a high waisted skirt.

Frankie's swimsuit is so pretty you'll want to double this up as a body. With softly frilled straps and a corseted waist, it's almost too good to get in the water. Almost.

The Fold

The Fold, a Melbourne-based brand launched in 2017 with a mission to create swimwear options that are supportive and comfortable for larger cup sizes but remain flattering and functional, too. The overall aesthetic of the brand is pared-back, simple and quietly elegant. Don’t miss the seasonal artist collaboration capsules, where limited edition prints are splashed over bikini tops and form-flattering swimsuits.

Kitty and Vibe

Kitty and Vibe’s mantra is ‘to awaken and fuel self-love for a kinder world’ through a collection of swimwear that is comfortable, stylish and supportive. Having previously struggled to find bikini bottoms that fit well, the brand have reconsidered what is needed and now take into account both your hip size and that of your bottom to ensure you have swimwear that fits just right.