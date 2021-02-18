Do you tend to stick to the reliable underwear in your drawer? You know, the ones that are comfortable, supportive and have been in the wash more times than you care to count? It’s so easy to stay within your comfort zone, more so now than ever. The thing is, though, lingerie brands are helping to give us a lift (literally), by dropping incredible, inclusive collections for everyday women.

Aiming to include more people than ever, brands are wanting to make women feel as amazing as they look in their lingerie. Creating underwear to suit different skin tones and bras that are suitable for a range of cup sizes, finally, more women can feel represented.

Hosiery site Snag conducted research and found that more than a third of people have found their confidence has been hit during lockdown. And only 15% of those people polled said that said their lingerie made them feel sexy. So, what do we do about this? Thankfully, we’re here to tell you about three new collections that are all about boosting confidence; with comfy, supportive, well-fitting lingerie that is also sexy (yes, it exists!).