Best inclusive lingerie launches for fierce women who want to feel comfy and confident
When you’re wearing the right underwear, it feels as if you can take on the world – so here are the new collections that will make you feel equal parts comfy and confident.
Do you tend to stick to the reliable underwear in your drawer? You know, the ones that are comfortable, supportive and have been in the wash more times than you care to count? It’s so easy to stay within your comfort zone, more so now than ever. The thing is, though, lingerie brands are helping to give us a lift (literally), by dropping incredible, inclusive collections for everyday women.
Aiming to include more people than ever, brands are wanting to make women feel as amazing as they look in their lingerie. Creating underwear to suit different skin tones and bras that are suitable for a range of cup sizes, finally, more women can feel represented.
Hosiery site Snag conducted research and found that more than a third of people have found their confidence has been hit during lockdown. And only 15% of those people polled said that said their lingerie made them feel sexy. So, what do we do about this? Thankfully, we’re here to tell you about three new collections that are all about boosting confidence; with comfy, supportive, well-fitting lingerie that is also sexy (yes, it exists!).
Agent Provocateur All Hours edit
British luxury lingerie brand Agent Provocateur is best known for its vast range of sexy, after-dark underwear. Now, though, the All Hours collection is breaking the mould. Merging its usual attention to detail designs with a more functional everyday fit, the five-piece edit sets the standard for beautiful round-the-clock lingerie. Whether you’re walking the dog, heading to the supermarket or busy making calls, this collection – available in bra sizes 32A to 38G – is here to boost your mood.
With each set named after Jackie Collins’ characters, the collection is designed by women, for women, and aims to make them feel empowered from morning until night. Expect leopard print, lace, high-waisted briefs and sheer details.
Gabi Fresh x Playful Promises collection
Sometimes lingerie is so great, everyone wants to get a piece of it. When Playful Promises launched its first collaboration collection with fashion influencer Gabi Gregg (also known as @gabifresh), it sold out within 48 hours. The last collection in 2019 then raised the bar and managed to fly off the virtual rails in just 24 hours. Now, a new collection has just dropped and we predict it’ll have the same sell-out effect.
Championing body confidence, Gabi has been encouraging women of all sizes to embrace their amazing bodies and feel great. The latest edit of playful, colourful designs is available in UK sizes 16-28, cup sizes B-H and back sizes 36-44. Run, don’t walk, this one is bound to be snapped up as quickly as the previous drops.
Dora Larsen spring/summer 2021
If you like to make a statement in the lingerie department – even if they do go unseen – Dora Larsen is a go-to. Bold, clashing colour, punchy designs make up the latest spring/summer 2021 collection of dreamy underwear. Pick ‘n’ mix from the latest collection or wear as sets, anything goes with this fun, flirty brand.
Whether you prefer underwired, wired, padded or unpadded – the range of different styles in cup sizes A-F are made to not go unnoticed. Using lace made from recycled yarn and organic cotton, £1 from every order also goes to chosen environmental charities.
Underwear that makes you feel good, look good, and good for the planet? We’re sold.
Opening image: Agent Provocateur
All other images: courtesy of brands