In among the rush of festive freneticism that inevitable follows the tail-end of the year like a shadow, it can be all too easy for us to mindlessly add potential presents to our baskets without considering their origins.

But after the Christmas-that-never-was last year, it’s time we considered our gifts now more than ever. And there’s no better place to start than with an independent brand, many of which have faced insurmountable pandemic-induced battles over the past year.