The independent brands to support this festive period that fashion editors love
Not sure what to buy a loved one for Christmas this year? Look no further than this line-up of achingly cool and quirky independent brands, which are purveying some of the best gift ideas in the game.
In among the rush of festive freneticism that inevitable follows the tail-end of the year like a shadow, it can be all too easy for us to mindlessly add potential presents to our baskets without considering their origins.
But after the Christmas-that-never-was last year, it’s time we considered our gifts now more than ever. And there’s no better place to start than with an independent brand, many of which have faced insurmountable pandemic-induced battles over the past year.
While the decree to shop small and local was followed almost to a tee in the midst of our trio of national lockdowns, for this (hopefully restriction free) festive period, it pays to consider the lesser-known labels that would so value your support.
From bling and bags to knits and knickers, there’s an independent treat for everybody from the realm of fashion, and these are just a few of the best in the game.
BEST INDEPENDENT BRANDS TO SUPPORT IN 2021
SERENA BUTE LONDON
For anybody looking to treat a loved-one to a pair of statement-making flares or a splashy scarf, look to Serena Bute, whose wares are one of the fashion world’s best-kept secrets. The London-based brand is a favourite among the fashion cognoscenti owing to her colourful and timeless tailored pieces.
“I made what I wanted to wear,” Bute says of her eponymous brand’s genesis. And we don’t doubt you’ll want to wear her pieces too.
THE UNDERARGUMENT
Founded with the premise of creating beautiful lingerie that celebrates real women’s bodies, The Underargument is one of the best underwear brands in the game.
Its founder Maïna Cissé established the brand after noticing the dearth of female-founded lingerie brands that truly celebrate the female form. Case in point: the label chooses its models based purely on the stories about themselves that they submit.
ROOP
Made by hand at her home in Manchester, Natasha Fernandes Anjo is using leftover and discarded fabric to craft her brand Roop’s delectable scrunchie-like satin totes. Already a firm favourite among those in the know, the brand has carved a niche for itself owing to Anjo’s furoshiki-style designs that are as sartorially sensible as they are achingly stylish.
JIYA LONDON
Mother and daughter duo Puja and Jayshree know a thing or two about designing bold bling. The duo’s designs are sold exclusively through Jaya London’s Instagram account and are handcrafted in India and sent (with love and a handwritten thank you note) from their family home in Essex.
We’ll be wearing the brand’s rainbow-hued initial necklaces with lashings of gold jewellery, and its equally playful bracelets alongside our go-to bangles.
HADES
Founded in 2015, Hades is a British knitwear brand purveying locally made knitwear. Its colourful pieces, which range from scarves to jumpers and cardigans, are made in Hawick, Scotland, which is often thought to be where the knitwear industry began in 1771.
DANIELLA DRAPER
Founded by Lincolnshire native Daniella Draper, her namesake brand has become a low-key staple among the style set for obvious reasons.
Whether you opt for one of Draper’s Cinderella statement jewels or her stacking gold bangles, this is jewellery made for life in the most stylish way possible.
Images: courtesy of brands.