If there’s one thing we’re leaning more towards these days, it’s colour – in all areas. Handily, this happens to be exactly what Suffolk-based independent lifestyle label My Doris is all about. Founded by Katie Williamson in 2018, what you’ll find in her offerings are vintage-inspired pieces made in partnership with and handcrafted by artisans from India to Vietnam.

So, if you’re looking to support a brilliant indie brand while also adding to your homeware, jewellery and lifestyle collections, My Doris is the one you’ll want at the top of your list.