On the hunt for jewellery, homeware and fashion buys this summer? We bring you our favourite pieces from indie lifestyle brand My Doris to add to your collection.
If there’s one thing we’re leaning more towards these days, it’s colour – in all areas. Handily, this happens to be exactly what Suffolk-based independent lifestyle label My Doris is all about. Founded by Katie Williamson in 2018, what you’ll find in her offerings are vintage-inspired pieces made in partnership with and handcrafted by artisans from India to Vietnam.
So, if you’re looking to support a brilliant indie brand while also adding to your homeware, jewellery and lifestyle collections, My Doris is the one you’ll want at the top of your list.
Not sure where exactly to start? Below, we’ve hand-picked six pieces that you’ll want in your life ASAP. They happen to also make great gifts for your best friends, sisters, brothers, cousins and everyone in between.
My Doris Light Patterned Scarf
Swap your chunky knitted scarf for one of My Doris’ lightweight, cotton-blend scarves. Available in three variations, the pastel pinstripes are adorned with printed stars, strawberries or ice creams, complete with contrasting trim and frayed edges for a lived-in, boho vibe.
Reminiscent of something you might pick up at a street market on Ibiza or Formentera, it’ll become your go-to in warm weather – layer with a trench coat or denim jacket now and drape over dresses in summer.
My Doris Enamel Brass Vase
We know that flowers always make a lovely gift, no matter what the occasion, but pair a bouquet with a bright enamel vase from My Doris and your present will last for more than a few days.
Each vase is crafted by skilled artisans in India and made from solid brass that’s hand-enamelled with glossy colour. Fans of kitsch pastels will love the bubblegum pink, while those with an earthier aesthetic will prefer the burnt orange.
Fill with everything from daffodils to cheerful tulips and watch your recipient’s face light up…
My Doris Beaded Lightning Studs
Maybe it’s because they remind us of David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust era, but we do love lightning bolts. Katie Williamson, the founder of Suffolk-based brand My Doris, is big on vintage-inspired jewellery – and these earrings are particularly lovely.
Available in gold or silver beading, the studs have a punky yet glamorously retro feel. Ethically made in family-run workshops in India, they’ll add the perfect finishing touch to your favourite block-colour jumper or Ganni dresses.
My Doris Beaded Star Triple Earrings
“Whether it’s for the festive season, a birthday party or a glam dinner, these delicate beaded earrings will add a touch of glamour to your look,” says Polly Knight, Stylist’s style director.
Available in gold and silver, these triple star drop earrings combine a sleek style with light-catching beading that’ll uplift everything they’re paired with.
Shop My Doris Beaded Star Triple Earrings at The Drop, £19.50
My Doris Beaded Moon Earrings
From Isabel Marant to Roxanne First, the style set has spoken – moons are about to take over from stars as jewellery’s biggest celestial trend. Excellent timing then that My Doris’s hand-beaded crescent moon earrings have ‘summer party season’ written all over them.
Available in silver and gold, we’ll be wearing ours whenever we can.
My Doris Velvet Eye Mask
You’ve got the luxe pyjamas, the silk pillowcase and weighted blanket – now My Doris’s embellished velvet eye masks are here to complete your bedtime set-up of dreams. “Despite being a naturally talented sleeper, I’m a big advocate of eye masks,” says The Drop editor Gemma Crisp.
Available in three elegant colours – slate grey, midnight blue and magenta – each double-sided velvet mask features a beaded motif to elevate your slumber even more.
My Doris Orange Bead and Pearl Split Necklace
Who says you have to choose between playful Y2K beads à la the Hadid sisters or elegant pearl styles loved by the likes of Hailey Bieber with your jewellery? My Doris’s orange bead and pearl split necklace melds the two worlds together so you can do both.
Handmade by artisans in India, it’s a versatile piece that goes with pretty much any outfit: swimwear and linen shirts by the beach, a colour boost to your neutral white tank and blue jeans or adding flare to your favourite tiered Ganni midi dress. It’s a match made in necklace heaven.
Shop My Doris Orange Bead and Pearl Split Necklace at The Drop, £32
Images: courtesy of My Doris