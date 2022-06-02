Looking for gift idea inspiration that happens to also be available at a great price? We bring you a selection of our favourite items from independent brands at special Stylist prices to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee weekend.
If there’s something we at Stylist know all too well, it’s the ever-present dilemma of gifting. What do you give the friend, sister or mum you’ve gifted essentially everything you can think of? What do you bring to housewarmings or to dinners with new friends? It’s a lot, and inspiration runs dry – quickly.
Here’s where The Drop by Stylist comes in – our marketplace to shop from over 350 independent brands across the UK. Think inventive, thoughtful and kitsch items that work for every occasion. Not to mention, available at exclusive Stylist prices here and there.
Speaking of which, to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, we’re giving you 10% off everything on The Drop by Stylist site until midnight Sunday 5 June. Simply use the code JUBILEE10 at checkout and you’ll be spreading the gifting joy in no time.
We know there’s a wide selection, so we bring you our favourite nine items to get started with below. Covering accessories, beauty, fashion, interiors and everything in between, there’s really something here for everyone. Scroll down to find your next unique gift…
Lauren Kate Design Co The Abby Dress
“Gingham dresses are a fashion failsafe and these hand-shirred styles are a winner,” says Stylist’s style director Polly Knight. And, because Lauren Kate Design’s Abby midi-dress is made to order, you can choose whether you want straps, cap sleeves or long sleeves, a choice of black or pale pink gingham, plus the elasticated sleeves mean you can switch between a square or strapless neckline. Oh, and they’re also available in sizes 6-22. Basically, it’s the dress of dreams.
“Wear now with trainers and have a cardi ready to throw over your shoulders in the evening,” suggests Polly, “then come late autumn/winter add more layers with a jersey roll-neck worn underneath, chunky socks and stomping boots. It will soon be the most versatile piece in your wardrobe.”
Jasmine Alice Home Set Of 3 Gold Natural Gold Tip Oyster Shell Candles
“With every person and their granny now owning a collection of bespoke tapered candles, we don’t blame you for wanting something different when it comes to home accessories. Juxtaposing organic nature with a splash of decadence, this set of three gold-tipped oyster shell candles is just what the interior doctor ordered,” says The Drop’s editor Gemma Crisp.
Made with oyster shells that have been individually collected from the River Blackwater in Essex, Jasmine Alice Home’s eco soy wax candles will instantly add a luxury seaside vibe to your living room. Finished with a subtle rim of gold glaze, they’ll shimmer from every shelf or coffee table you place them on.
Shop Jasmine Alice Home Set Of 3 Gold Natural Gold Tip Oyster Shell Candles at The Drop, £15
Le Colonel Liberty Cotton Pyjama Shorts
When you think of chic floral prints, there’s no doubt Liberty’s iconic designs spring to mind. Dresses, bags, pillowcases, you name it – swathe it in a Liberty print and the appeal automatically quadruples. So, it’s no wonder we’ve brought back the bestselling Liberty lounge shorts from French atelier Le Colonel in two new prints, with an exclusive £5 saving only available on The Drop.
Handmade in Le Colonel’s Lille studio, the French touch naturally adds elegance to the classic pyjama short silhouette with a soft silk bow and micro side slit without compromising on comfort thanks to the elasticated waist.
Perfect for those nights that alternate between hot and cold, this lightweight piece is one that looks so stylish it’ll be difficult to part with in the morning.
Shop Le Colonel Liberty Cotton Pyjama Shorts at The Drop, £30
The Big Silk Silk Heatless Curler Set
“You can’t move for heatless curling hacks on TikTok right now, but rather than repurposing your dressing gown belt and leaving yourself chilly, invest in this silk curl kit instead,” advises Stylist contributor Shannon Peter . “The smooth fibres of the high-quality silk won’t ruffle the hair cuticles, ensuring that the curls you wake up with will be softer than ever.”
Available in pale pink or black, each kit comes with a patented silk styling wand, silk scrunchie, two creaseless clips, and a bristle hairbrush. Together, this dream team creates old Hollywood-style curls with no damage, breakage or tangles.
All you need to do is wrap sections of your damp hair around the styling wand, secure with scrunchies and clips, and wait for your curls to take shape overnight. The next morning, release to reveal a bouncy final result. Morning hair has never looked so good…
Shop The Big Silk Silk Heatless Curler Set at The Drop, £49.99
Mustard Monday Handmade Ruched Headband
When you’re looking for a statement hair accessory to wear to all of those Covid-delayed weddings and other special occasions, Mustard Monday’s ruched headbands are the special touch your outfit is calling out for.
Handmade in London and available in seven colours and prints – we’re torn between the Ganni-esque polka dot and the dark floral versions.
Shop Mustard Monday Handmade Ruched Headband at The Drop, £15
CeceFinery Handmade, Lightweight, African Crossbody Bag
Looking for a bag that adds a pop of colour to your summer uniform of black, grey, black, navy and black? Consider your search officially over because CeceFinery’s Mini Bloom African bag is the perfect addition to your outfit.
Decorated with a choice of three West African-inspired cotton prints that radiate colourful cheer, the handcrafted adjustable one strap bag is spacious enough for all your essentials, from phones to lip balms. Pair with your classic black puffer and skinny jeans for a colour accent that will brighten up dull winter days.
Shop CeceFinery Handmade, Lightweight, African Crossbody Bag at The Drop, £26.95
Anouska Georgia London True Love Earrings
If you thought heart motifs were only meant to come out on Valentine’s Day, think again. Case in point: Anouska Georgia London’s True Love 24-carat gold-plated earrings.
Think of them as your favourite gold hoops with a clean, minimalist heart-lined twist. The plus? They also happen to be the perfect style for channelling the Y2K trend. If you’re searching for a love match that lasts the test of time, look no further.
Shop Anouska Georgia London True Love Earrings at The Drop, £12
Jack & Freda Stone and Shell Bead Bracelets
If you’ve been following the rise and rise of Y2K fashion, and the ensuing popularity of jewellery trends that would have delighted our 12-year-old selves, you’ll already know that colourful beaded bracelets are back, and big news this summer.
And according to Jack & Freda designer and founder Kylie Dunn, retro jewellery is best reimagined with a luxe twist. That’s why her unique take on the playful beaded bracelets is made from all-natural stone and shells, mother of pearl and colourful polymer clay.
Available in an array of vivid shades with an array of rainbow beads interspersed along the length of the bracelet, we’ll be combining them with our existing gold wrist stack for a summery multi-coloured display.
Shop Jack & Freda Stone and Shell Bead Bracelets at The Drop, £21
Plonk Bottles
If your current strategy for keeping alfresco picnic wine chilled is stashing it in the shade hoping it won’t get warm within five minutes or lugging a cool bag filled with melting ice to the park or beach, Plonk Bottles are guaranteed to improve it no end.
Plonk’s insulated stainless-steel wine bottles are the ingenious keep-cool invention that will leave you wondering: ‘Why has nobody thought of this before?’ Unlike smaller insulated bottles, they hold exactly one bottle of wine and promise to keep it cool for up to 24 hours – au revoir, warm pinot grigio dregs.
The sleek design fits easily into any mid-size bag, and the insulated walls mean there’ll be no condensation to dampen the picnic blanket you’ve also got stashed in your tote. They’re the gift that keeps on giving every time someone says, ‘Let’s meet for drinks in the park’…
