The bag is one of the most versatile pieces in our wardrobes. There to amp up an outfit with a colour-boosting hue or simply add a dose of minimalist energy with a classic black thin-strapped crossbody, they’re capable of more than simply carrying our lip balm, wallet and keys. Still, the eternal question remains: can you find a bag that’s both stylish and practical? Here’s where one of our favourite British handbag and accessories labels Mila & Eve comes in.

Now a regular on our marketplace for independent brands, The Drop by Stylist, it all started during the first lockdown when Lancashire-based designer Michelle Hartley realised one very crucial thing – she couldn’t find a chic handbag that she could take on her permitted walks. And so Mila & Eve was born. The collection features a wide array of clean-lined, monogrammable crossbody bags with a style to suit everyone in your life.