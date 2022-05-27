Looking for a new crossbody bag? Our top picks from independent British fashion brand Mila & Eve are ready to be your next arm candy fix.
The bag is one of the most versatile pieces in our wardrobes. There to amp up an outfit with a colour-boosting hue or simply add a dose of minimalist energy with a classic black thin-strapped crossbody, they’re capable of more than simply carrying our lip balm, wallet and keys. Still, the eternal question remains: can you find a bag that’s both stylish and practical? Here’s where one of our favourite British handbag and accessories labels Mila & Eve comes in.
Now a regular on our marketplace for independent brands, The Drop by Stylist, it all started during the first lockdown when Lancashire-based designer Michelle Hartley realised one very crucial thing – she couldn’t find a chic handbag that she could take on her permitted walks. And so Mila & Eve was born. The collection features a wide array of clean-lined, monogrammable crossbody bags with a style to suit everyone in your life.
So, whether you’re looking for a new bag to throw your stuff into before you head out for a walk, run errands, go for dinner with friends or gift to your bag-obsessed friend with their initials so elegantly displayed on the front, Mila & Eve is the perfect place to look.
Team Stylist has hand-picked six of the most stylish pieces to start off with – and be prepared, it’s very possible compliments will flood in after first wear…
Mila & Eve Orange Leather Tassel Bag
With citrus brights popping up all over the new season catwalks, orange is a colour that never fails to add interest to an outfit, as demonstrated by Jacquemus and Marques’Almeida’s collections. And now The Drop’s bestselling Sophia tassel crossbody bag by Mila & Eve is available in the colour of the season.
Made from soft pebble-grain leather complete with a tasselled gold zip, it adds a pop of colour to your go-to monochrome and beige outfits.
Better still, you can make it a personalised affair by adding up to three initials of your choice for free or make even more of a statement with the addition of a pink, red and orange webbed strap for an extra cost. Because more is always more…
Mila & Eve Clara Leather Circle Bag
It’s time to meet the label’s latest silhouette – the Clara bag, which is bound to shake up your accessories game. Structured and circular, it’s an alternative take on the classic slouchy crossbody that will slot seamlessly into every kind of summer outfit. The leather is from Italy, the strap is detachable and the hardware is gold – but best of all? It’s customisable.
Available in three go-with-everything shades – black, navy, tan – the pièce de résistance are the embossed gold letters that you can use to personalise it.
Mila & Eve Sophia Aztec Strap Leather Tassel Bag
Mila & Eve’s Sophia tassel bag is The Drop’s bestselling product of all time for a reason – the perfect size for everyday essentials, with a classic shape and fringed zipper tag, it reminds us of Gucci’s covetable Soho Disco crossbody, but better.
“This crossbody bag will look great with everything from a puffer coat and tailored trousers to smart evening separates,” says Stylist’s executive fashion director Kitty McGee.
Mila & Eve Ava Crossbody Bag
Made from Italian leather and available in classic tan, chic black and go-with-everything silver, it’s roomy enough for all your essentials but small enough to prevent you from falling into the trap of lugging the kitchen sink around with you.
Not only can you have the bags monogrammed with up to four initials for free (saving you £5), you can also add an adjustable woven strap for a detachable flash of cheeriness – choose from glittery rainbow or metallic tonal stripes, or a navy, black and beige leopard print. Meanwhile, the handy fold-over flap makes it easy to keep your belongings safe.
Mila & Eve Chloe Crossbody Bag
“A personalised crossbody bag in a light shade like blush pink or light grey is the perfect partner to this season’s summer staples, from short-sleeved shirts to denim shorts and crisp cotton maxi dresses,” says Stylist’s executive fashion director Kitty McGee.
Available in classic navy as well as the more summery shades, the leather Chloe crossbody bag has a handy exterior pocket as well as two zipped compartments – plus you can monogram yours for free, exclusively at The Drop.
Not only that, you can also add a striped strap for a pop of colour – all of which are exclusive to The Drop. The only problem will be deciding which colour bag and which striped strap to choose…
Mila & Eve Personalised Leather Crossbody Bag with Animal Print Strap
This chic crossbody bag made from soft, pebble-grain leather offers you the option of wearing the statement strap of all straps: leopard print. The best bit? You can also have it monogrammed for free, available exclusively at The Drop. “Give your bag the personal touch with up to four gold-embossed initials for a slick addition to your hands-free accessory,” suggests Stylist’s fashion and beauty features director Billie Bhatia.
Images: courtesy of Mila & Eve