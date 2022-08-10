Looking to support small independent British fashion brands? Here, we run through everything you need to know and our favourite pieces from this Manchester-based fashion label.
Let’s face it, we love discovering new brands – especially if said brand is based right here in the UK. But finding them can be a little tricky. Here’s where our marketplace for independent brands across the UK, The Drop by Stylist, comes in. Host to over 350 brands covering beauty, fashion, interiors and everything in between, it’s the place to go for all your independent brand shopping needs. One in particular that we want to highlight is fashion and accessories label Rock On Ruby.
Created by founder Holly Dawson in Manchester back in 2015, there’s a lot to love about this brand. From its ability to relay all the sayings we say on a daily basis into stylish T-shirts, jumpers and more, to the personalisation factor for a lot of their pieces, including scarves and hoodies, when you’re looking for pieces that feel unique and personable with plenty of character, there’s something in here for almost every aspect of your fashion life.
Rather than trawl through the extensive list of pieces already out there, we run through our favourite items, including T-shirts, hoodies and scarves for when winter hits.
Rock On Ruby Blah Blah Blah Striped T-Shirt
When you wake up in a ‘meh’ mood or know you’ll be in a meeting with that colleague who loves the sound of their own voice, Rock On Ruby’s tongue-in-cheek ‘Blah Blah Blah’ slogan T-shirt is exactly what you’ll want to wear. The classic Breton stripe is overlaid with statement red lettering, lending it a chic French vibe while telling the world exactly how you feel. Personality dressing just got a whole new vibe.
Shop Rock on Ruby Blah Blah Blah Striped T-Shirt at The Drop, £24
Rock On Ruby Personalised Initial Gingham Tote Bag
If there’s one print that gets us excited for summer, it’s gingham. Gingham dresses. Gingham tablecloths. Gingham scrunchies. We want it all, everywhere, all the time. So, it’s only natural that our bags also get the checked treatment. Happily, Rock On Ruby brings us a tote that doesn’t just embody one sunshine-ready trend, but two – thanks to its ditsy floral lining.
(Please note: the black gingham bag does not have a floral lining)
It’s roomy enough for every picnic essential – from the latest Zadie Smith to cheese and cucumber sandwiches and chilled cans of San Pellegrino limonata. Plus, you can make it your own by personalising with your initial (or if you’re gifting, that of your friend/family/colleague) in contrasting blue and gold thread. Gingham, florals and monogramming? Sign. Us. Up.
Shop Rock on Ruby Personalised Initial Gingham Tote Bag at The Drop, £18
Rock On Ruby Personalised Year Striped T-shirt
A striped T-shirt is a design classic, and Rock On Ruby is offering a fresh take on the old standard: its relaxed, ethically made crew-neck can be personalised with up to six hand-printed numbers.
Choose your birthday, a milestone date or the decade you were born. Wear with dark-wash jeans and throw a boxy wool cardigan on top when the weather takes a dip.
Shop Rock on Ruby Personalised Year Striped T-shirt at The Drop, £24
Rock On Ruby Personalised Multi-coloured Striped Scarf
Thanks to the offerings from cult fashion brands Loewe and Acne, a rainbow-striped scarf has shot straight to the top of our accessories wishlist. Wrapping up in a multitude of joy-inducing shades makes the UK’s grey days slightly more bearable, but if your bank balance can’t stretch to a designer version, look no further than Rock On Ruby.
Its colourful scarf comes in a thick waffle knit comprising a cheering array of block-colour stripes. Better still, you can make it your own (or someone else’s) by adding an initial that will be stitched in red at one end. It’s the scarf of dreams at the end of the winter knit rainbow…
Shop Rock on Ruby Personalised Multi-coloured Striped Scarf at The Drop, £24
Rock On Ruby Personalised Year Unisex Hoodie
As the old adage goes, you can’t go wrong with a good wardrobe basic – like a French navy hoodie. Sometimes though, it doesn’t hurt to add a little something extra – personalised, even. Like your birth year or another meaningful year that’s special to you. Intrigued? Rock On Ruby has the answer.
These relaxed-fit, fleece-lined hoodies make a great gift for any loungewear-loving friends and are a must-have for organised group outings, like a hen weekend or sports team. We know what we’ll be buying for all our friends’ birthdays…
Shop Rock on Ruby Personalised Year Unisex Hoodie at The Drop, £32.50
Rock on Ruby Let It Snow Christmas Jumper
In case you need a reminder, it’s Save The Children’s Christmas Jumper Day on Friday 10th December and it’s the 10th anniversary this year – so there’s no excuse. However, if Christmas jumpers aren’t really your thing, we’ve found the perfect lo-fi option from Rock On Ruby so you won’t get accused of being a Grinch, with a chic handwritten ‘Let It Snow’ slogan on the chest accompanied by a sprinkling of stars and snowflakes on one of the lower sleeves. All that’s left to do is wait for it to actually snow…
Shop Rock on Ruby Let It Snow Christmas Jumper at The Drop, £34
Images: Rock On Ruby