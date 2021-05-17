The time has finally come; as of today, most us in the UK are allowed to meet up inside a restaurant, cafe or pub, and cinemas, galleries and museums are reopening, too. So, if your diary is bursting with plans but you can’t quite remember how to get dressed in anything other than jeans and a puffer (just us?), we’ve curated some of our most popular fashion buys on The Drop by Stylist.

Below, you’ll find Mustard Monday’s detachable collars (perfect for elevating your favourite sweatshirt), plus Emily and Fin’s dresses for when the weather finally realises it’s spring. Until then, Iggy & Burt’s sell-out cashmere blend slogan jumper will keep you warm and toasty…