Fashion

5 best independent fashion brands to support

Celebrate the return of your indoor social life with one of these fashion pieces. From detachable cotton collars to a sustainably-made Breton top, there’s something for everyone – and, better still, it’s all from independent brands.

The time has finally come; as of today, most us in the UK are allowed to meet up inside a restaurant, cafe or pub, and cinemas, galleries and museums are reopening, too. So, if your diary is bursting with plans but you can’t quite remember how to get dressed in anything other than jeans and a puffer (just us?), we’ve curated some of our most popular fashion buys on The Drop by Stylist. 

Below, you’ll find Mustard Monday’s detachable collars (perfect for elevating your favourite sweatshirt), plus Emily and Fin’s dresses for when the weather finally realises it’s spring. Until then, Iggy & Burt’s sell-out cashmere blend slogan jumper will keep you warm and toasty…

  • Emily & Fin Jenny Dress

    Emily & Fin Dress Seaspray Dress
    Best independent fashion brands: Emily & Fin

    If a year of loungewear-only dressing has left you unable to assemble a passable outfit, (at least not without needing to take a nap immediately after), then a printed dress is the perfect solution. Emily & Fin’s ‘Jenny’ dress is the 50s-inspired style that’s about to become your summer staple. Available in three patterns – tropical riviera, colourful fruit, and an Amalfi Coast-inspired Sorrento print – it’s instantly cheering holiday style at home. 

    Shop Emily & Fin Jenny Dress, £80.10

    buy now

  • Mustard Monday Cotton Detachable Collar

    Mustard Monday Detachable Collars
    Best independent fashion brands: Mustard Monday

    We love a simple, affordable fashion buy that ticks off two key trends at once. Cottagecore shows no sign of abating this season and neither do oversized collars, making this accessory the perfect purchase. Handmade in the brand’s London studio, these vintage-inspired collars have a subtle ruffled edge with a tie-front. Choose from three options – classic white, leafy peaches or a retro home print.

    Shop Mustard Monday cotton detachable collar, £17

    buy now

  • Iggy & Burt Dangerous Creature Jumper

    Iggy & Burt Creature Jumper
    Best independent fashion brands: Iggy & Burt

    Inspired by American writer Lisa Kleypas’ famous quote “A well-read woman is a dangerous creature,” we are very much here for Iggy & Burt’s signature knit. Made from a blend of cashmere and merino wool, it’s the perfect layer for al fresco dining on a chilly summer evening.

    Shop Iggy & Burt dangerous creature jumper, £75

    buy now

  • Emily & Fin Liana Seaspray Stripe Dress

    Emily and Fin Liana Seaspray Stripe Dress
    Best independent fashion brands: Emily and Fin

    If there’s one thing we like more than a pale blue dress, it’s a pale blue striped dress – with pockets. Designed with comfort in mind, and with 10% off exclusively on The Drop by Stylist, Emily and Fin’s Liana Seaspray is here for picnics, cocktails, family reunions and beach holidays (hey, we can dream).

    Shop Emily & Fin Liana seaspray stripe dress, £80.10

    buy now

  • House Of Alice Initial White Tee

    House of Alice Tshirt
    Best independent fashion brands: House of Alice

    Launched by fashion buyer Alice Thornton during 2020’s lockdown, House Of Alice is a dedicated sustainable T-shirt brand that uses 100% organic cotton and a small batch process with limited quantities that ensures zero wastage. With a special price available exclusively at The Drop by Stylist, choose from three colours for your initial – lilac, aqua and red – which is entwined by a trio of daisies.

    Shop House Of Alice initial white tee, £30

    buy now

  • Bob The Brand Mr Earth Organic Breton Top

    Bob the Brand Mr Earth Breton Top
    Best independent fashion brands: Bob The Brand

    Fact: there’s no such thing as owning too many Breton-style tops. This fun take on the classic is part of The Project, a responsibly sourced collaboration between Bob The Brand and sustainable Welsh clothing label Reins. It caught our eye thanks to the colourful embroidered mash-up of Bob’s ‘Face’ logo and Reins’ ‘Camo’ print.

    Shop Bob The Brand mr earth organic Breton top, £28

    buy now

Images: courtesy of brands

Sign up to The Drop, where each week we share just 9 must-buy products from independent brands, all available from our online boutique.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy