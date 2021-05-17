5 best independent fashion brands to support
Celebrate the return of your indoor social life with one of these fashion pieces. From detachable cotton collars to a sustainably-made Breton top, there’s something for everyone – and, better still, it’s all from independent brands.
The time has finally come; as of today, most us in the UK are allowed to meet up inside a restaurant, cafe or pub, and cinemas, galleries and museums are reopening, too. So, if your diary is bursting with plans but you can’t quite remember how to get dressed in anything other than jeans and a puffer (just us?), we’ve curated some of our most popular fashion buys on The Drop by Stylist.
Below, you’ll find Mustard Monday’s detachable collars (perfect for elevating your favourite sweatshirt), plus Emily and Fin’s dresses for when the weather finally realises it’s spring. Until then, Iggy & Burt’s sell-out cashmere blend slogan jumper will keep you warm and toasty…
Emily & Fin Jenny Dress
If a year of loungewear-only dressing has left you unable to assemble a passable outfit, (at least not without needing to take a nap immediately after), then a printed dress is the perfect solution. Emily & Fin’s ‘Jenny’ dress is the 50s-inspired style that’s about to become your summer staple. Available in three patterns – tropical riviera, colourful fruit, and an Amalfi Coast-inspired Sorrento print – it’s instantly cheering holiday style at home.
Mustard Monday Cotton Detachable Collar
We love a simple, affordable fashion buy that ticks off two key trends at once. Cottagecore shows no sign of abating this season and neither do oversized collars, making this accessory the perfect purchase. Handmade in the brand’s London studio, these vintage-inspired collars have a subtle ruffled edge with a tie-front. Choose from three options – classic white, leafy peaches or a retro home print.
Iggy & Burt Dangerous Creature Jumper
Inspired by American writer Lisa Kleypas’ famous quote “A well-read woman is a dangerous creature,” we are very much here for Iggy & Burt’s signature knit. Made from a blend of cashmere and merino wool, it’s the perfect layer for al fresco dining on a chilly summer evening.
Emily & Fin Liana Seaspray Stripe Dress
If there’s one thing we like more than a pale blue dress, it’s a pale blue striped dress – with pockets. Designed with comfort in mind, and with 10% off exclusively on The Drop by Stylist, Emily and Fin’s Liana Seaspray is here for picnics, cocktails, family reunions and beach holidays (hey, we can dream).
House Of Alice Initial White Tee
Launched by fashion buyer Alice Thornton during 2020’s lockdown, House Of Alice is a dedicated sustainable T-shirt brand that uses 100% organic cotton and a small batch process with limited quantities that ensures zero wastage. With a special price available exclusively at The Drop by Stylist, choose from three colours for your initial – lilac, aqua and red – which is entwined by a trio of daisies.
Bob The Brand Mr Earth Organic Breton Top
Fact: there’s no such thing as owning too many Breton-style tops. This fun take on the classic is part of The Project, a responsibly sourced collaboration between Bob The Brand and sustainable Welsh clothing label Reins. It caught our eye thanks to the colourful embroidered mash-up of Bob’s ‘Face’ logo and Reins’ ‘Camo’ print.
Images: courtesy of brands