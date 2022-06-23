Every jewellery fan knows there’s a long list to tick when it comes to finding pieces that are beautiful in design, good quality, affordable and if possible, supports a small British business. And so as a result, we often find ourselves trawling through a host of never-ending pages to no avail. The answer to your staple jewellery needs has just been found. Happily, independent jewellery label Anouska Georgia London ticks off all these boxes.

Ever since its creation in 2008, it has been releasing handmade and hand-finished jewellery that stays on-trend, is timeless and decently priced. With pieces already worn by the likes of Sienna Miller and Oscar winner Olivia Coleman and a popular brand already featured on our marketplace for independent brands The Drop by Stylist, this is one you want on your radar.