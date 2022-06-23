Looking for chic jewellery to add to your collection? We bring you our favourite eight pieces from independent jewellery label Anouska Georgia London.
Every jewellery fan knows there’s a long list to tick when it comes to finding pieces that are beautiful in design, good quality, affordable and if possible, supports a small British business. And so as a result, we often find ourselves trawling through a host of never-ending pages to no avail. The answer to your staple jewellery needs has just been found. Happily, independent jewellery label Anouska Georgia London ticks off all these boxes.
Ever since its creation in 2008, it has been releasing handmade and hand-finished jewellery that stays on-trend, is timeless and decently priced. With pieces already worn by the likes of Sienna Miller and Oscar winner Olivia Coleman and a popular brand already featured on our marketplace for independent brands The Drop by Stylist, this is one you want on your radar.
So now the question becomes where to start? Luckily, we’ve curated a list of our favourite pieces to add to your jewellery collection, including bracelets, earrings, necklaces and rings.
Scroll down to find the next staple piece you’ll come to rely on when accessorising calls.
Anouska Georgia London 'Carrie' Personalised Name Bracelet 24ct Gold
If there’s one style icon who’s synonymous with nameplate jewellery, it’s Carrie Bradshaw. And, while nameplate necklaces have traditionally been the focus, for those who want to mix it up, there’s the Sienna Miller-approved jewellery label Anouska Georgia London who has created the perfect nameplate bracelet.
Made from 24ct gold and allowing for up to seven characters, this style has a modern-day update in the form of its thicker chain that taps into the current trend towards chunky Y2K-style bracelets. Whatever your outfit – summer dresses, linen co-ords and basic vests with midi dresses – the Carrie bracelet works with them all.
Shop Anouska Georgia London ‘Carrie’ Personalised Name Bracelet 24ct Gold at The Drop, £22
Anouska Georgia London Initial Huggie Earrings, 24ct Gold Plated
Constantly scrolling for the perfect ‘goes with every outfit’ earrings? Something slightly statement-making, but also with enough personality to elevate any ear stack? It should be simple, right? We’ve found the answer in Anouska Georgia London’s gold-hooped huggies that literally have your name (well, initial) all over them.
These handmade, 24ct gold-plated pair of hoops work just as well in your helix piercings as they do dangling from your lobes as the main event. So, next time you’re running late putting together your look for bottomless brunch or a park picnic, these huggies are an all-round crowd pleaser.
Shop Anouska Georgia London Initial Huggie Earrings, 24 Carat Gold Plated at The Drop, £17
Anouska Georgia London True Love Earrings
If you thought heart motifs were only meant to come out on Valentine’s Day, think again. Case in point: Anouska Georgia London’s True Love 24ct gold-plated earrings.
Think of them as your favourite gold hoops with a clean, minimalist heart-lined twist. The plus? They also happen to be the perfect style for channelling the Y2K trend. If you’re searching for a love match that lasts the test of time, look no further.
Shop Anouska Georgia London True Love Earrings at The Drop, £12
Anouska Georgia London 24ct Gold Plated Crystal Initial Studs
Not all earrings have to scream ‘Go big or go home’ – in fact, sometimes it’s the smallest details that make the biggest difference.
Case in point: Anouska Georgia London’s initial studs. In your choice of initials, the 22ct gold-plated pair come blinged out with clear crystals to add a dash of glamour to your ear party without going full Dynasty.
Shop Anouska Georgia London 24K Gold Plated Crystal Initial Studs at The Drop, £12
Anouska Georgia London Celestial Crystal Studded Gold Plated Adjustable Ring
Our appetite for all things celestial is spreading to every inch of our lives. From zodiac cushion covers to star print dresses, we simply can’t get enough. But for those who just want to dip a toe (or finger) in, Anouska Georgia London’s adjustable moon and star ring is a stylish combination of subtle yet eye-catching.
The crystal-studded gold-plated piece is a ring stacking fiend’s paradise. Want to wear it above your knuckle or on a different finger? Just squeeze the two ends together for a more curated fit. Pair with all the plain metal rings in your collection so the sparkly celestial motifs really stand out.
Shop Anouska Georgia London Celestial Crystal Studded Gold Plated Adjustable Ring at The Drop, £12
Anouska Georgia London Pearl Initial Necklace, 24ct gold plated
From Chloé to Celine, luxury labels are still obsessed with initial jewellery. Spoiler: so are we. Want in? Meet Anouska Georgia London’s Paris pearl initial necklace. Inspired by French style, the 24ct gold plated pendant is set with delicate cream pearls, then threaded onto a 14ct gold 16’ fine chain.
“The allure of delicate jewellery never fades and this initial detail necklace from Anouska Georgia is both playful and timeless,” says Stylist’s executive fashion director Kitty McGee.
Shop Anouska Georgia London Pearl Initial Necklace, 24kt gold plated at The Drop, £25
Anouska Georgia London Baguette Stone Huggie Earrings
Anouska Georgia London’s baguette stone huggies are ideal for those days when you’re in the mood for something a bit extra, but not quite Bridgerton-level opulence. And at this price, you can buy a pair for all your friends, too.
Made with gold-plated metal, choose between four colours of baguette-style stones set into a dangling drop charm. Plus, if old-school earring fastenings have left you dreading the fiddly battle to put them on, the user-friendly design features a simple click-together join that won’t leave you rage-quitting halfway through. Lobe or helix? Only you can decide …
Shop Anouska Georgia London Baguette Stone Huggie Earrings at The Drop, £14
Anouska Georgia London Initial Baguette Ring
Available in gold or silver plate, the ring’s wrap-around band is easily adjustable, but best suited to medium or large finger sizes. Wear alone with a neutral manicure for luxe minimalism, or layer up with maximalist abandon.
Shop Anouska Georgia London Initial Baguette Ring at The Drop, £15
Images: courtesy of Anouska Georgia London