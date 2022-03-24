9 best jackets to wear with your favourite spring dresses

9 best jackets to wear with all your favourite dresses this spring

Posted by for Fashion

The only addition that dresses need in the height of spring is a jacket that will keep chills at bay. These are some of the best.

The weather is warming, the sun is shining, and while your fleet of spring dresses are primed and ready to go, it pays to remember to bring a jacket with you wherever you go.

If there’s one thing that being British instils in a person, it’s that the sun might put her hat on for a moment, but never assume it’ll stay on for long. The sartorial solution in this instance lies in the virtues of a jacket, of which there’s a stable suitable to be paired with dresses.

If your wardrobe is running short on boxy blazers (of the Julia Roberts-inspired variety), and oversized leather bombers, then your spring style line-up is in need of a jacket to drape over your favourite dresses. Luckily for you, help is at hand.

Consider this your bumper guide to the jackets to wear with all of your favourite dresses this spring and summer. 

  • Asos Edition khaki bomber jacket

    Asos Edition khaki bomber jacket

    Larger than life bomber jackets are set to be everywhere this summer, and we predict this chunky pistachio number will be one of many to go viral. Wear with creams and ivories to really allow its dainty sage green hue to sing.

    Shop Asos Edition khaki bomber jacket, £100

  • River Island green cropped denim shacket

    River Island green cropped denim shacket

    Juicy bursts of lime green are perfect for lending a touch of sartorial jazz hands to simple summer outfits. Wear this zesty green shacket over the top of a fun and floral slip dress.

    Shop River Island green cropped denim shacket, £46

  • Ganni heavy constructed fitted blazer

    Ganni heavy constructed fitted blazer

    With slightly lopsided shoulders and crafted from a chunky wool blend, Ganni’s form-fitting blazer is perfect for pairing with a maxi dress to lend it a touch of structural help.

    Shop Ganni heavy constructed fitted blazer, £475

  • Rixo Rhae jacket

    Rixo Rhae jacket

    Rixo’s easy patterned quilted jacket is a no-brainer for pairing with a simple slip dress. Wear it à la Rixo with a neck tie and a pair of flat plimsoll trainers for a retro-inspired ensemble.

    Shop Rixo Rhae jacket, £245

