9 best jackets to wear with all your favourite dresses this spring

The weather is warming, the sun is shining, and while your fleet of spring dresses are primed and ready to go, it pays to remember to bring a jacket with you wherever you go.

If there’s one thing that being British instils in a person, it’s that the sun might put her hat on for a moment, but never assume it’ll stay on for long. The sartorial solution in this instance lies in the virtues of a jacket, of which there’s a stable suitable to be paired with dresses.

If your wardrobe is running short on boxy blazers (of the Julia Roberts-inspired variety), and oversized leather bombers, then your spring style line-up is in need of a jacket to drape over your favourite dresses. Luckily for you, help is at hand.

Consider this your bumper guide to the jackets to wear with all of your favourite dresses this spring and summer.