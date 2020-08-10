11 denim jeans that are perfect for summer (and beyond)

From wide-leg culottes, to white jeans, to the best vintage-wash styles: say hello to the jeans you need for summer.
The rise of conscious consumption has influenced our wardrobes in a number of different ways. Hopefully, many of us are now shopping with a more classic, long-term approach to fashion and trends. We are are buying pieces that we hope we will want to keep and wear forever, or for a long time at least.
In terms of denim – which is, incidentally, one of the worst items for the environment, due to the amount of water used in the washing process – we have witness a return to classic, straight-cut jeans, as well as purchasing vintage denim from thrift stores and websites like ebay and Vestaire.
Another result of shopping in a more sustainable way is that we are buying more classic accessories and clothing in general. Knitwear, shirting, blazers, bags and shoes all work very well with a great pair of jeans. Because, as we all know, a pair of “jeans and a nice top” is pretty much a guaranteed recipe for success.
But how should we be navigating this new world of summer denim?
Slim cut, light or mid-blue jeans look great with light dresses and shirts, and can be dressed up with a statement handbag and low-heel sandals as easily as they can be dressed down with trainers and a more androgynous choice of top like a vest top.
Loose, boyfriend-style jeans in light tones, meanwhile, look great with a slim vest and blazer. And white and cream jeans work best in a cropped, wide-leg silhouette with other tonal pieces like a white denim jacket.
With that in mind, here are some of the best styles that will see you through summer and beyond…
Best summer jeans
Agolde
These loose-fit, straight blue jeans are the ultimate update on that perfect nineties silhouette we all chase. Wear them with a basic T-shirt and ankle boots for an effortless day-to-day look.
Re-Done Boyfriend Jeans
These off-white jeans with embroidery detail are the perfect summery pair. Loose-fit in the leg, they look so good with trainers.
Re/Done + Blanca Miró Stove Pipe embroidered high-rise straight-leg jeans, £285 (net-a-porter.com)
Samsoe Samsoe
The cropped length of these jeans mean you can show off your new summer sandals and the looser boyfriend fit makes for the perfect pair of cool summer strides.
Gap
A favourite with influencers Alexis Foreman and Modest Mira, these white jeans look great with an oversized, matching white denim jacket.
Lindex
All Lindex denim is made from sustainable or recycled cotton, with substantially less water and energy used in the production process. These cropped beige jeans are really easy to style; just add trainers and a crew neck T-shirt or a light jumper for easy off-duty style.
Citizens of Humanity
A kick flare is an easy pair to style. From cami tops to vests and T-shirts, they always look slightly less casual than the boyfriend or mom styles. Go for a soft powder blue for a summery update.
Citizens of Humanity white Demi cropped flare jeans, £260, (Selfridges.com)
Raey
Nod to this season’s seventies trend with a super-wide leg jean like this loose-fitting style from Raey and wear it with t-shirts and Havaianas all summer, then a chunky knit and loafers come autumn.
Rag & Bone
A loose-fit jean is of course going to keep you from sweaty during the warmer months. This pair, when paired with a baggy T-shirt is an easy combo to wear on repeat.
Rag & Bone Ruth blue distressed straight-leg jeans, £270 (harveynichols.com)
Topshop
If you still want to stick to darker jeans then opt for a pair with contrasting stitching. Topshop is known for their dreamy denim and this pair is perfect for petite frames.
UNIQLO
Wear these timeless indigo jeans with a shirt for work and a vest top and trainers with a chunky chain necklace for the weekend.
Levi's 501® Original Crop
A pair of classic 501 Levi’s jeans will always be a part of your capsule wardrobe across all seasons. Style up or down with accessories to make them work all year round.
Opening image: Current Elliott and Raey
Product images: Courtesy of individual brands