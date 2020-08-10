11 denim jeans that are perfect for summer (and beyond)

From wide-leg culottes, to white jeans, to the best vintage-wash styles: say hello to the jeans you need for summer.

The rise of conscious consumption has influenced our wardrobes in a number of different ways. Hopefully, many of us are now shopping with a more classic, long-term approach to fashion and trends. We are are buying pieces that we hope we will want to keep and wear forever, or for a long time at least. In terms of denim – which is, incidentally, one of the worst items for the environment, due to the amount of water used in the washing process – we have witness a return to classic, straight-cut jeans, as well as purchasing vintage denim from thrift stores and websites like ebay and Vestaire.

Another result of shopping in a more sustainable way is that we are buying more classic accessories and clothing in general. Knitwear, shirting, blazers, bags and shoes all work very well with a great pair of jeans. Because, as we all know, a pair of “jeans and a nice top” is pretty much a guaranteed recipe for success. But how should we be navigating this new world of summer denim?

Slim cut, light or mid-blue jeans look great with light dresses and shirts, and can be dressed up with a statement handbag and low-heel sandals as easily as they can be dressed down with trainers and a more androgynous choice of top like a vest top.

Loose, boyfriend-style jeans in light tones, meanwhile, look great with a slim vest and blazer. And white and cream jeans work best in a cropped, wide-leg silhouette with other tonal pieces like a white denim jacket. With that in mind, here are some of the best styles that will see you through summer and beyond…

Best summer jeans