Best jewellery advent calendars for Christmas 2021, including Missoma and Swarovski
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
It’s never too early to look ahead to the glitziest season of all, and now Christmas can be even *more* glitzy with this line-up of jewellery advent calendars.
Now that the season to sparkle is creeping up on us (albeit faster than expected), many of us will be turning our attentions to what we’ll be adorning ourselves with once the clock strikes 12 on 30 November.
After all, nothing quite beats the buzzy thrill of the December countdown or the impetus to dress bigger and brighter than throughout the rest of the year. The best way to fully embrace the glitz and glamour of silly season: a jewellery advent calendar.
While their beauty counterparts are admittedly more ubiquitous, there’s nothing like counting down to Christmas by unfurling a twinkling new something-or-other each and every morning.
And brands are betting on them too, with fashion editor favourite Missoma among them with its 2021 offering. A little bit of bling never hurt anybody, did it?
THE BEST JEWELLERY ADVENT CALENDARS 2021
Missoma 2021 advent calendar
There’s over £800 worth of Missoma goodies stowed away in its advent calendar, among them are its bestselling Mini Spike Charm hoop earrings and Gold Bobble anklet. It’d be rude not to, really.
Scream Pretty jewellery advent calendar
This limited edition advent calendar boasts a dozen earrings crafted from 925 sterling silver. There are mini hoops and charm-adorned studs aplenty, all of which will make for a decidedly blingy pair of ears.
Paul Valentine advent calendar
Not content with *just* a jewellery advent calendar? With Paul Valentine’s, you get the best of both worlds, with 12 pieces of jewellery, a few beauty essentials and some feel-good self-care necessities too.
Postbox Party personalised charm advent calendar
This personalisable charm advent calendar means that each day of December reveals a new charm to add to the chain which accompanies it. The calendar itself is also housed in a jewellery box, meaning that once January rolls around, you can use it to store all of your bling.
Shop Postbox Party personalised charm advent calendar at Not On The High Street, £53
Avon scarlet jewellery advent calendar
This 25-window jewellery advent calendar is a go-to for anybody looking to inject just a touch more sparkle in their December. From necklaces to earrings and pendants, this purse-friendly iteration really has something for everybody.
Philip Jones Jewellery advent calendar
For lovers of rose gold and other coloured pieces of bling, the jeweller Philip Jones’ advent calendar ought to be your go-to. Whether it’s a pair of stud earrings you unveil on a grey December morning, or a big pair of silver hoops, this one is sure to please.
