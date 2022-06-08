All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
If you’re looking to add to your jewellery collection, we’ve hand-picked the best pieces from Monica Vinader’s sale to get acquainted with.
There are some jewellery labels that remain timeless. Regardless of popular movements in the fine jewellery space from Y2K beaded pieces to celestial-themed rings and earrings, they manage to stay simultaneously on-trend and versatile enough to go with the majority of our looks. We can count Monica Vinader – founded 20 years ago by the Spanish-born designer – high on this list of brands.
Plus, when there’s a famous fan following including Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Phoebe Dynevor and Daisy Edgar-Jones, there’s no wonder we’re flocking towards the British-based label. We know what we’re getting: high quality, stylish pieces that in recent years have made strides towards becoming more sustainable. Ever since 2020, all of its jewellery is made using 100% recycled sterling silver, thus reducing its carbon dioxide emissions significantly.
The good news is, you can now get your hands on a Monica Vinader staple piece for less in its latest sale. If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve hand-picked 12 of the most stylish and timeless pieces to add to your collection. Or, if you’re looking for gifting inspiration for your best friend, sibling or cousin, these are the investment pieces to get on board with.
Scroll down to find your favourite piece from Monica Vinader’s latest sale.
Monica Vinader Petal 18ct Recycled Yellow-Gold Plated Vermeil Sterling Silver and Moonstone EarringsResembling the positive energy of the “evil eye” motif, these elegant petal pendant earrings are ones to add to any summer dress looks you’ve got in the works.
Shop Monica Vinader Petal 18ct Recycled Yellow-Gold Plated Vermeil Sterling Silver and Moonstone Earrings at Selfridges, £87.50
Monica Vinader Nura Keshi Tiny Pearl 18ct Rose Gold-Plated Vermeil Sterling Silver Drop EarringsOur obsession with pearls is everlasting – and these fresh water pearl pendant earrings are worthy of your favourite Y2K and old Hollywood glamour looks.
Shop Monica Vinader Nura Keshi Tiny Pearl 18ct Rose Gold-Plated Vermeil Sterling Silver Drop Earrings at Selfridges, £66.50
Monica Vinader Petal 18ct Yellow Rose-Plated Vermeil Sterling Silver and Rose Quartz BraceletStraddling the stylish line between statement petal pendant and dainty chain, this is a bracelet that we like to define as the ultimate arm candy.
Shop Monica Vinader Petal 18ct Yellow Rose-Plated Vermeil Sterling Silver and Rose Quartz Bracelet at Selfridges, £87.50
Monica Vinader Riva Shore 18ct Yellow Gold-Plated Vermeil Sterling Silver and 0.03ct Round-Cut Diamond Stud EarringsIf you’re not a hoop fan or you’re just looking for a simple yet striking stud to add to your jewellery collection, these round-cut diamond earrings are it. They’re also available in two more shades: silver and rose gold.
Shop Monica Vinader Riva Shore 18ct Yellow Gold-Plated Vermeil Sterling Silver and 0.03ct Round-Cut Diamond Stud Earrings at Selfridges, £98
Monica Vinader Disco 18ct Rose Gold-Plated Vermeil Sterling Silver Huggie Hoop EarringsInspired by the allure of the 70s disco era, these huggies seem minimalist, but up close they’re the subtle texture boost you’ve been yearning for.
Shop Monica Vinader Disco 18ct Rose Gold-Plated Vermeil Sterling Silver Huggie Hoop Earrings at Selfridges, £66.50
Monica Vinader Deia 18ct Yellow-Gold Vermeil and Lapis RingThe perfect accent ring is hard to come by – or so we thought until we locked eyes with the Deia ring. Featuring a miniature deep sea blue lapis gemstone, it’ll be hard to take your eyes off of this one.
Shop Monica Vinader Deia 18ct Yellow-Gold Vermeil and Lapis Ring at Selfridges, £59.50
Monica Vinader Rio Sterling Silver Friendship BraceletThanks to the rise in Y2K fashion, friendship bracelets are back on the agenda. This Rio sterling silver option takes a moody approach to the look, with its black cord and contrasting sterling silver accents.
Shop Monica Vinader Rio Sterling Silver Friendship Bracelet at Selfridges, £98
Monica Vinader Skinny 18ct Rose Gold-Plated Vermeil Silver and Gemstone Eternity RingIf you’re after a dose of colour in your jewellery but don’t want anything too obvious, look to this skinny eternity ring featuring an array of beautiful gemstones, including blue sapphire, green tsavorite, yellow sapphire, orange sapphire and pink sapphire.
Shop Monica Vinader Skinny 18ct Rose Gold-Plated Vermeil Silver and Gemstone Eternity Ring at Selfridges, £117
Monica Vinader Riva Wave 18ct Recycled Rose Gold-Plated Vermeil Sterling Silver and 0.04ct Diamond Hoop EarringsSubtle but not too subtle, the Riva Wave hoop earrings have just enough embellishment on their sides to count as an everyday piece.
Shop Monica Vinader Riva Wave 18ct Recycled Rose Gold-Plated Vermeil Sterling Silver and 0.04ct Diamond Hoop Earrings at Selfridges, £117
Monica Vinader Deia 18ct Gold-Plated Vermeil Silver NecklaceTalk about a timeless piece – the Deia necklace is exactly that. Layer it with dainty chains, thicker rope chains or even leave as is for a more stripped back look.
Shop Monica Vinader Deia 18ct Gold-Plated Vermeil Silver Necklace at Selfridges, £117
Monica Vinader Riva Mini Circle Sterling Silver and Diamond BraceletReminiscent of your favourite elegant pieces from Cartier and Tiffany, this sterling silver bracelet with a circle pendant is an everyday staple.
Shop Monica Vinader Riva Mini Circle Sterling Silver and Diamond Bracelet at Selfridges, £102
Monica Vinader Riva Wave 18ct Recycled Sterling Silver and 0.05ct Diamond NecklaceChannel Anne Hathaway at this year’s Canne Film Festival with a thinner statement piece necklace that will instantly elevate any look.
Shop Monica Vinader Riva Wave 18ct Recycled Sterling Silver and 0.05ct Diamond Necklace at Selfridges, £117
Images: Monica Vinader