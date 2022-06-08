12 incredibly chic jewellery pieces from the Monica Vinader sale under £120

12 incredibly chic jewellery pieces under £120 from the Monica Vinader sale

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

If you’re looking to add to your jewellery collection, we’ve hand-picked the best pieces from Monica Vinader’s sale to get acquainted with.

There are some jewellery labels that remain timeless. Regardless of popular movements in the fine jewellery space from Y2K beaded pieces to celestial-themed rings and earrings, they manage to stay simultaneously on-trend and versatile enough to go with the majority of our looks. We can count Monica Vinader – founded 20 years ago by the Spanish-born designer – high on this list of brands.

Plus, when there’s a famous fan following including Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Phoebe Dynevor and Daisy Edgar-Jones, there’s no wonder we’re flocking towards the British-based label. We know what we’re getting: high quality, stylish pieces that in recent years have made strides towards becoming more sustainable. Ever since 2020, all of its jewellery is made using 100% recycled sterling silver, thus reducing its carbon dioxide emissions significantly. 

You may also like

16 of the best pairs of everyday jeans from Marks & Spencer

The good news is, you can now get your hands on a Monica Vinader staple piece for less in its latest sale. If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve hand-picked 12 of the most stylish and timeless pieces to add to your collection. Or, if you’re looking for gifting inspiration for your best friend, sibling or cousin, these are the investment pieces to get on board with.

Scroll down to find your favourite piece from Monica Vinader’s latest sale.

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Monica Vinader

Topics

Share this article