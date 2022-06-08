There are some jewellery labels that remain timeless. Regardless of popular movements in the fine jewellery space from Y2K beaded pieces to celestial-themed rings and earrings, they manage to stay simultaneously on-trend and versatile enough to go with the majority of our looks. We can count Monica Vinader – founded 20 years ago by the Spanish-born designer – high on this list of brands.

Plus, when there’s a famous fan following including Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Phoebe Dynevor and Daisy Edgar-Jones, there’s no wonder we’re flocking towards the British-based label. We know what we’re getting: high quality, stylish pieces that in recent years have made strides towards becoming more sustainable. Ever since 2020, all of its jewellery is made using 100% recycled sterling silver, thus reducing its carbon dioxide emissions significantly.