Diamonds are a girl’s best friend – if Marilyn Monroe’s storied adage is to be believed – but as far as we’re concerned, if diamonds are our best friend, then gold and silver are our life-long soul sisters. The perennials of the jewellery world that slot seamlessly into the nooks and crannies of our myriad sartorial puzzles.

While once upon a time, gold and silver jewellery might have been something of an investment, luckily for us bling-loving babes, there’s a legion of purse-friendly, but no less stylish, brands crafting some seriously perfect pieces that combine both style and substance. Indeed, thanks to this dazzling clutch of demi-fine and contemporary brands, jewellery has had an affordable makeover that the fashion cognoscenti haven’t been able to take off their lobes, wrists and necks. Whatever your budget, there’s bound to be a bit of bling from one of these purveyors that is sure to catch your eye. Get ready to jingle.

Catch Rhys

Catch Rhys is a purveyor in wearable, forever jewellery.

A Hackney-based brand that’s a firm believer in the fact that 9 carat gold and sterling silver needn’t cost the earth, Catch Rhys is one of the fashion world’s best-kept jewellery secrets. Make it a go-to for solid gold hoop earrings, necklaces and bracelets that can be worn forever and ever and promise to never lose their shine (quite literally).

Roxanne First

Roxanne First is responsible for bold bling that packs a punch.

Chances are you’ve seen one of Roxanne First’s pieces on your favourite fashion insider; the effortlessly cool designs have become something of a cult buy for people in the know. The eponymous brand was founded by First in 2018 after she left a career in luxury retail and hospitality. Her pieces, which are playful but considered, centre on individuality from initial necklaces to healing crystal charms. Whether you’re in the market for the perfect pair of hoops or want to join the initial necklace club (raises hand), First’s jewellery will earn you some serious style points.

Anni Lu

Summer is coming, which means the time is now to make a jewellery splash.

Created by Helle Vestergaard Poulsen, a former creative director of a number of Danish magazines, Anni Lu’s use of coloured stones and pearls have become a street style smash and all the coolest Scandi girls are decked out in her designs. Reimagining a classic string of pearls with chunky gold pendants and semi-precious stones has become her signature style. Layer these in with more purist pieces like her simple gold necklaces and you’ve hit the street style sweet spot.

Daphine

Bella Hadid's go-to label Daphine is making some of the coolest bling in the game.

Founded in 2017 by friends Damasia Ball and Philippine de Follin, Daphine wanted to create timeless jewellery that would accompany life’s joys and challenges. Seeing a gap in the market for well-made jewellery at attainable and honest prices – Philippine’s family used to present the women in the family with gold bangles for big birthdays, but on realising that the price of gold had surged and it was crazy to spend so much on a bangle, the pair spotted a gap in the market for well-made jewellery at attainable and honest prices – and so Daphine was born. Now using recycled brass, it was Daphine’s ‘Oli’ ring – a bold, chunky gold ring that had edges so round you just wanted to roll your thumb over the top – that really flung Daphine into the Instagram stratosphere. And it’s been pretty unstoppable since then.

Alona

Alona is a go-to for those in the know thanks to its accessible bling.

‘Revisiting lost treasures of the Mediterranean’ is the tag-line for London-based designer Alona Shelemy and it shows. Coming from a fine jewellery heritage, Alona utilises her skill and knowledge of the industry to create fashion-forward pieces at an affordable price. There’s a giant gold conch shell pendant on a string of pearls, perfectly imperfect gold hoops (‘Panarea’ for those on the hunt) and, as if that wasn’t enough, Alona is donating 10% of the proceeds of each order to ocean conservation charities.

Alighieri

Alighieri is London's worst-kept jewellery secret.

The catalyst behind a new wave of jewellery, Rosh Mahtani’s Alighieri is an unstoppable force. Taking inspiration from her favourite text, Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy, Mahtani has brought antiquity to the modern woman in the most wearable way. What started with Il Leone – a lion necklace made for women who seek bravery and who embody bravery, the collection now spans a whole host of the most beautiful gold jewellery. Get ready to stack, because this is a case of more is more.

Loveness Lee

Loveness Lee makes some of the most fun and fashion-forward bling in the game.

Artfully mixing an oldy-worldy vintage aesthetic with modern appeal, Loveness Lee is a brand that has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 2016. From recycling materials from her London studio south of the river to establishing a firm and loyal following, Loveness Lee caters to the chicest of tastes thanks to her one-of-a-kind jewellery that is unique and timeless.

Wald Berlin

Wald Berlin is a fashion favourite for good reason.

Touching upon 90s nostalgia, the German based brand Wald Berlin has got fashion editors falling hard for its designs. What started as jewellery focused on shells has transformed into a brand that you want to wear all year round, including pearl-encrusted padded velvet headbands (that look just as delicious as they sound) and its pearl-encrusted necklaces that can be found on the necks of fashion’s most influential women.

Maria Black

Maria Black's jewellery is easy, simple but achingly style-forward.

Known for creating unique and inspired pieces, Copenhagen-based Maria Black was one of the first designers that pioneered the idea of wearing just one statement earring. Simple but interesting in design, Maria Black has made hoops her signature piece, adorning them with pearls and sensual curves. For statement pieces built to last, look no further.

Missoma

While hardly a well-kept secret, Missoma is a cool-girl favourite for obvious reasons.

Since Missoma’s inception in 2008, the London label has only gone from strength to strength. While its string of collaborations with Instagram darling Lucy Williams can be credited with catapulting it into the stratosphere of virality, the label has gone from strength to strength in the years since in building a bling brand with heart. Most recently, it launched its Fused collection, the first gender-neutral collection for the brand, which is brimming with Del Boy-inspired knuckledusters and stack-worthy gold chains.

Monica Vinader

Monica Vinader's accessible designs are perfect for the everyday jewellery lover.

The fashion industry’s love affair with Monica Vinader started with the Fiji friendship bracelet. Now Monica Vinader’s offering has transformed as much as we have; bold designs, beautiful coloured stones intertwined in gold and a link chain necklace and bracelet that industry insiders just can’t get enough of.

Otiumberg

Known for both its fine and demi-fine jewellery, Otiumberg is a no-brainer.

Founded by sisters Christie and Rosanna Wollenberg in 2016, Otiumberg was born out of the siblings’ shared frustration over the lack of elegant everyday pieces that hit the sweet spot between high-street and high end. Fast forward five speedy years, and Otiumberg is now one of the leading forces in the affordable and chic jewellery realm. For quality jewellery that won’t break the bank, make Otiumberg your go-to. Each purchase from the brand also comes accompanied by a step-by-step guide on how to clean your jewellery, too, meaning your timeless treasures can shine bright for longer.

Mejuri

Mejuri is the fine-jewellery brand encouraging women to buy jewellery for themselves.

US-based jewellery brand Mejuri’s elegant and minimal aesthetic has helped it garner some die hard fans and in recent months the brand has been worn by Lizzo, Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid. From signet rings to curb chain necklaces Mejuri’s philosophy is fine jewellery for everyday, and the brands’ most iconic pieces are the gold Charlotte hoop earrings and the Croissant Dôme ring. If you didn’t know the brand already you’re about to be seeing a lot more of it on your instagram feed as Mejuri opens it’s first pop-up shop in the UK from 10th - 13th June in Mayfair’s South Molton Street.

D.Louise

Looking for the perfect everyday chain, bracelet or pair of hoops? Look no further than D. Louise.

Created as an answer to the lack of high-quality and affordable gold-plated jewellery on the market, D.Louise specialise in non-tarnishing staples, which come with a lifetime guarantee and a tree planted with every order. What could be better?

